7 Must-Try Mocktails In Las Vegas

December 20, 2024
La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway's Purple Haze.
Cocktails don’t get to have all of the fun. From sweet, sparkling creations to refreshing, vibrant elixirs, excellent mocktails abound in Las Vegas. Read on for our top picks in the city.
Website/ 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109
La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at the Wynn offers spirit-free creations that live up to its elevated standards. For a drink that’s alluring to both the eyes and tastebuds, consider the Purple Haze. The Seedlip 94-based beverage is torched tableside and stirs together lavender syrup, lemon and egg whites.
Website/ 4455 Paradise Rd 89169
One Steakhouse promises a whole lot of fun with its mocktails. A liquid tropical paradise, the Sunrise Sunset coalesces fresh pineapple and lemon juice with wild strawberry Monin and Fever Tree sparkling lemon soda.
Website/ 3752 Las Vegas Blvd 89158
Voted as one of Modern Luxury’s best bars in Las Vegas, the mixology geniuses at Hotel Bar at Waldorf Astoria extend their expertise into mocktail magic. Put the wizardry to the test with an order of the Cucumber Watermelon Fresca, a spirited combination of watermelon juice, lemon, lime, house-made lemon-grass syrup, muddles cucumber and ginger ale.
Website/ 3355 S Las Vegas 89109
Another one of our favorite bars, Juliet Cocktail Room proves the power of mocktails with the Eastbound Cooler. A fruit-forward creation with a zing, it teams watermelon with lime, ginger and agave.
Website/ 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S 89109
The Chandelier at The Cosmopolitan promises its mocktails are as exceptional, bold and inventive as the rest of its beverage offerings. Among the curated lineup, the Sparkling Maui Wowie dazzles for its blending of Lyre’s agave spirit and sparkling wine with pineapple, mint and fresh lime.
Website/ 111 Resorts World Ave 89109
Allē Lounge on 66 matches its lively ambiance with equally excitable beverages, including its mocktails. The spirit-free libation offerings will satisfy all flavor preferences, but the Almond Joy stands out for its expert version of a nonalcoholic espresso martini. Here, espresso and cream team up with coconut syrup and orgeat.
Website/ 3555 Las Vegas Blvd South Flamingo 89109
Reality star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump knows a thing or two about the importance of a good drink. But when you’re just not in the mood for a Pumptini, her new Las Vegas restaurant, Pinky’s, still has you covered on the beverage front. Stirring together matcha, lemon, mint, soda, aquafaba, pineapple and sage, The Sage Advice makes for a wise order.
