Is your summer packed with quick trips and weekend getaways? Vintage-inspired duffles with modern touches add a taste of nostalgia with this season’s must-have weekenders.

“Practicality meets style while catering to the modern man’s needs for both short getaways and longer trips this season," says Modern Luxury's fashion director Faye Power Vande Vrede. Check her list below of go-to grab bags for the perfect seasonal style.

Bottega Veneta duffle, bottegaventa.com

Brunello Cucinelli canvas and leather weekender bag, mrporter.com

Dior Men 40 Gravity leather weekender, dior.com

Hermès Odyssee Terre duffle bag, buyma.com

Gucci savoy medium duffle bag, mytheresa.com