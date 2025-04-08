Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature,

While Las Vegas has a reputation for world-class entertainment, it is also an expert in supreme relaxation. Read on for the top massages across the city.

There’s a reason that the most popular option at the spa at Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the Odyssey Massage. A prime opportunity to center your personal preferences, this is an individualized wellness journey that features your choice of Swedish, deep tissue or a blend of both techniques. Enhanced by your choice of aromatherapy oil, the massage is all about vitalization, relaxation and muscle relief and can run for 60, 90 or 120 minutes. 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Feel rejuvenated immediately and long after with the Himalayan Sphere Stone Massage. Lasting 90 or 120 minutes, the treatment works to stimulate circulation, improve sleep, reduce inflammation and soothe sore muscles through hot stones and a gentle exfoliation that moisturizes and replenishes the body with essential minerals. 3752 Las Vegas Blvd 89158

A trailblazer in the world of Las Vegas spas, The Spa at Wynn sets standards high with its night-sky-inspired space and expert team. Consider its signature treatment, the Good Luck Ritual, upon your next visit. This massage draws from the five Chinese elements and coalesces the Wynn’s custom massage with hand therapy, a peppermint foot treatment and a botanical scalp treatment for a harmonious experience that fosters luck, prosperity and happiness. 3131 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

The Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas Spa has a vast array of offerings, but no matter what service you’re in search of—from IV therapies to skin rejuvenation to body contouring—you’re in talented in hands. This, of course, extends to its massages, from which we recommend the Warm Salt Stone Ritual. Available in 75- or 100-minute periods, it internally and externally balances your body and resupplies you with 84 essential minerals through the use of warm salt crystal stones throughout the massage. 3960 S Las Vegas Blvd 89119

Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan sure knows a thing or two about relaxation. Put this team’s knowledge to the test by booking the Sahra Desert Aromatherapy and you’ll be convinced. An 80- or 100-minute massage, your bliss is awakened by desert rose essential oils and healing desert mist, which is then reinforced by a custom, harmonious bodywork sequence. 3708 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Tapping into the inherent beauty of desert topography, Red Rock Spa promises pampering that is as satisfying as a Nevada sunset. Further experience the revitalizing nature of the environment with the Desert Arnica Deep Tissue massage. A 50-, 80- or 110-minute appointment, this service features a personalized deep tissue massage paired with the application of arnica salve, steamed towels and a heat pack. Muscles awaken for better mobility. 11011 W Charleston Blvd 89135

The spa at Caesars Palace intrigues for sprawling across an impressive 50,000 square feet. (Space is needed, after all, for Roman baths and an arctic ice room.) But it's the massages that will have you coming back for more. Opt for the Qua Signature Hourglass for an intentional combination of body, skin and massage services. Lasting for either two- or three-hour sessions, you’ll leave unwound, decompressed and at peace. 3570 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

This Henderson spa knows that an efficient massage not only relaxes the body but also stimulates it. Green Valley Ranch Spa's Recovery Massage stimulates strengthened circulation through firm to medium movements and a vibrant blend of rosemary, cypress and lemongrass essential oils. 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway 89052

Website/ 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Influenced by the hotel’s own Conservatory, the Bellagio Spa & Salon is all about nature, global rituals and ancient traditions. As a favorite from its services menu, the signature massage comes recommended for being a customized experience that fuses restoration and relaxation techniques.

Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas is all about the theatrics. Among its offerings are the Fountain of Youth experience—an array of water-based amenities—and the Art of Aufguss, a theater-inspired sauna with choreographed music, dancing towels and aromatherapy. This is furthered by its massage services. A harmonizing approach to transcendence, Eastern Vibrations teams a custom full-body massage with the peaceful vibrations of Himalayan singing bowls. 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

As the largest Forbes five-star spa in the world, we had to include a treatment from the Aria Spa & Salon on this list. Tranquility abounds the moment you step inside the facility, awash in a satisfying neutral palette and welcome pops of color. Cement your state of calmness with the Aria Seaside Serenity Massage. The 100-minute marine-inspired treatment begins with a mineral-rich crystal scrub, which is then followed by a seawater hydration massage that balances your skin’s pH levels. For the grand finale, warm coconut oil melts over your head for a decompressing scalp massage. 3730 S Las Vegas 89158

