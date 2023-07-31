14 Of The Best Margaritas Across The Country

By: Denise Warner, The Editors By: Denise Warner, The Editors | | Food & Drink

A classic margarita will never let you down. In the U.S., there are a myriad of purveyors shaking and blending up the iconic drink with ingredients we sometimes couldn't even imagine.

See Also: The Best Seafood Spots Across The Country

To share our knowledge, we've rounded up 14 of the best margaritas from across the country. See our picks below!

Atlanta - 5Church

Website | 470-819-4841

5Church Buckhead location shakes up and serves the viper cocktail. The signature cocktail has Patron, lime juice, orange liqueur, cucumber and whole cayenne pepper to bring the heat. —Danica Serena Stockton

Read our full list here.

Boston - Citrus & Salt

The various margaritas at Citrus & Salt incorporate orange liquor, Monte Alban tequila and lime with citrus-salted rims. The delightful and festive cocktails are offered in ample flavor options including prickly pear, passion fruit, coconut, blood orange and more, served blended or shaken. —Danica Serena Stockton

Read our full list here.

Chicago - Lonesome Rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonesome Rose (@lonesomeroseforever)

Must-order: the Frozen Swirl, made with a swirling of the flavored frozen mezcal margarita and the classic frozen margarita ($14) —Sarah Finkel

Read our full list here.

The Hamptons - Crash Cantina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crash Cantina (@crashcantina)

32 Lighthouse Rd., Hamptons Bays / 631.410.3209 / Website

Equal parts delicious and aesthetic, this gem took Hamptons Bays by storm last summer and has remained a favorite among marg-lovers. Crash Cantina specializes in the quintessential components of Latin American cuisine: mezcal, tacos, ceviche, bowls and more. The only thing better than admiring the spot’s breathtaking views of Shinnecock Bay is doing so with a margarita in hand. With a homemade margarita menu with classic, mango, watermelon and strawberry, it is difficult not to indulge. —Rachel Feinblatt and Chandler Presson

Read our full list here.

Las Vegas - Al Solito Posto: El Solito

Website | 702-463-6781

Al Solito Posto at Tivoli Village shakes up a spicy Lunazul Tequila cocktail with Cocchi Americano, lime, cucumber, fennel and Chareau Aloe Liqueur. A refreshing and interesting take on the margarita, the El Posto is a unique beverage to delight the palate. —Danica Serena Stockton

Read our full list here.

Los Angeles - Casa Vega: The Tarantino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Vega Restaurant (@casavegarestaurant)

Website/ 13301 Ventura Blvd 91423

What an enchanting experience to settle into a cozy red booth at Casa Vega. Sipping a margarita while taking in the draped lights, Mexican decor and celebrity-named booths, you can feel the 65-plus years of history emitting from the walls. Certify the experience with a cocktail that both packs a punch and nods to the Casa Vega spirit: The Tarantino. Made with Casamigos añejo, it features fresh lemon juice, fresh lime juice, lemon stevia and fresh orange juice. —Haley Bosselman

Read our full list here.

Miami - Rosa Sky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa Sky Rooftop (@rosaskyrooftop)

Must-order: the Mexican Kiss, made with patron reposado tequila, Cherry Heering, passion fruit ($18) —Sarah Finkel

Read our full list here.

Miami - Ofrenda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ofrenda NYC (@ofrendanyc)

113 7th Ave S. / 212.924.2305 / Website

Ofrenda offers happy hour every day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sip on either their traditional margarita for $8 or fun flavors such as mango, prickly pear or cucumber for $10. Spicy marg lovers, never fear, as the smoky jalapeño margarita comes in at just $9 during happy hour. If you’re planning a margarita night with your besties, you can opt to order pitchers of your favorite flavor. Lastly, grab some classic delicacies such as guacamole, nachos and quesadillas and you’ve got yourself a party. —Chandler Presson and Maren Beverly

Read our full list here.

Orange County - Avila’s El Ranchito

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avila's El Ranchito (@avilaselranchito)

Website/ Various

Since the ‘60s, Avila’s El Ranchito has treated the O.C. to endless memorable meals thanks to the recipes Mama Avila brought from Guanajuato, Mexico. You can taste the family care to this day in every order, even the margaritas. Choose from an extensive lineup that includes classics like El Patron Cadillac and Fresca “Skinny” Margarita or have fun with a hibiscus or cucumber margarita. —Haley Bosselman

Philadelphia - Lolita Modern Mexican

Website

Watermelon, blood orange and traditional margaritas are available in pitchers and as single cocktails. Hop on over after a long day at work or stroll through on a leisurely weekend to Lolita Modern Mexican. —Danica Serena Stockton

Read our full list here.

San Diego - El Agave Restaurant and Tequileria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Agave Restaurant (@elagaverestaurant)

Website/ 2304 San Diego Ave B 92110

With a tequila collection as extensive as this one, you know you’re in for a top-notch margarita when you visit El Agave. The upscale restaurant has an entire menu section dedicated to the cocktail, which varies from Cadillac to blood orange to spicy jalapeño. —Haley Bosselman

Read our full list here.

San Francisco - Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy's (@tommysmexican)

5929 Geary Blvd. / Website

When it comes to a top-shelf margarita, you can trust Tommy. Thomas and Elmy Bermejo founded this restaurant in 1965, and while its Yucatan recipes and flavors wow the crowd, it’s the famous 100 percent agave tequila bar that makes this place a must-visit. Extensive doesn’t begin to capture this artfully shelved eatery. Tommy takes great pride in his collection of Mexican spirits, and the margaritas are likewise exemplary. Stick with the housemade order, or get adventurous and try a specialty tequila that can’t be ordered anywhere else. —Kat Bein

Read our full list here.

Scottsdale - Agave del Scottsdale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agave Del Scottsdale (@agavedelscottsdale)

Website/ 8390 East Vía de Ventura 85258

As a scratch kitchen, Agave del Scottsdale prides itself on serving up fresh, bold flavors up and down the menu. And yes, that includes the entire section of margaritas. Keep it classic with a Cadillac or the Tamarindo or enliven your order with a fruit-forward flavor like agave watermelon, blackberry or mango. —Haley Bosselman

Read our full list here.

Washington D.C. - Baja Tap Bar

Website | 202-742-6100

For the calorie counters working for their summer body, health or fitness, opt for the skinny cucumber margarita at Baja Tap Bar, made with minimal ingredients like Camarena Silver Tequila, cucumber and lime juice. For the sweet tooth margaritas sippers, indulge in the slushy frozen libation with the option to add strawberry, pineapple or mango flavor. Check out the other specialty margaritas that range from smoky to spicy. —Danica Serena Stockton

Read our full list here.