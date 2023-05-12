14 Best Margaritas In Las Vegas

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Feature Parties Drink List - Restaurants List - Bars Restaurants

Mexican candy margarita at Oddwood

Margarita season is here! Taco Tuesday, summer, the heat, thirst; there are many reasons to enjoy ice-cold, hard-shaken or blended margaritas. Whether you love a super sweet marg or a sour and skinny marg, a watermelon marg or a spicy marg, here are some of the best margaritas in Las Vegas.

Al Solito Posto: El Solito

El Posto at Al Solito Posto

Al Solito Posto at Tivoli Village shakes up a spicy Lunazul Tequila cocktail with Cocchi Americano, lime, cucumber, fennel and Chareau Aloe Liqueur. A refreshing and interesting take on the margarita, the El Posto is a unique beverage to delight the palate. Website | 702-463-6781

The Bedford by Martha Stewart: Martha-Rita

Classic Martha-Rita at The Bedford by Martha Stewart

The Martha-Rita at The Bedford by Martha Stewart is shaken and poured over fresh ice for a super cold and refreshing lime cocktail. Opt for the classic Martha-rita made with Casa Dragones Blanco tequila, a splash of Cointreau and fresh lime juice with a pink sea-salted rim. The frozen pomegranate Martha-rita has components similar to the classic Martha-rita except with pomegranate juice added and a sugar and salt rim instead of the pink sea-salted rim of the classic variation. Website | 702-946-4361

Borracha Mexican Cantina: Margarita Selection

Borracha Mexican Cantina margarita bowl

Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch offers a selection of margaritas, which all use fresh lime juice and agave nectar in the making. Choose from the blood orange margarita, the mango margarita, the mi amigos 57' Cadillac and the casa margarita, or try them all to discover your favorite preparation. Website | 702-617-7190

Casa Playa: Forbidden Fruit Margarita

Forbidden fruit margarita at Casa Playa

Casa Playa at Wynn Las Vegas provides an upscale coastal Mexican ambiance and food with a meticulously curated cocktail selection. The forbidden fruit margarita features mango and passionfruit blended with El Tesoro Blanco Tequila. The mango Chamoy-dipped glass has a salty and sour taste with a hint of sweet caramel with the mango-spiced salt for the ultimate candy and cocktail combination. Website | 702-770-5340

Casa Playa: Obsidian Margarita

Obsidian margarita at Casa Playa

The Obsidian margarita at Casa Playa inside of Wynn Las Vegas features peppery agave, caramel hints from cask-aged Casamigos Reposado, heat from poblano and Fresno chiles with cool cucumber to balance it out. The rim is dipped in black salt to nod at the mineral-rich agaves grow in. Website | 702-770-5340

Chica Las Vegas: Chica-rita

Chica Las Vegas chica-rita cocktail

Chef Lorena Garcia's Chica Las Vegas, located at The Venetian Resort's restaurant row, serves the signature chica-rita, which utilizes Corazón Reposado Tequila, lime, pineapple, agave and tiki bitters for a fruity and fresh libation. Try the spicy mamacita marg, which highlights fresh strawberries and Ancho Reyes Mexican Chile Liqueur. Website | 702-805-8472

China Poblano: Salt Air Margarita

China Poblano's salt air margarita

José Andrés created the salt air margarita at China Poblano inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for guests to enjoy. Try the original and the pomegranate preparations. Website | 702-698-7900

El Dorado Cantina: Signature Margaritas

This Mexican cuisine-focused cantina offers a wide selection of margaritas, which includes the El Dorado margarita prepared classic or skinny, the Cadillac margarita and several signature flavored margaritas. Prickly pear, guavanana, creamsicle, cucumber jalapeño, strawberry mint, raspberry and additional flavored margaritas are available to taste. The available margarita flavors may vary between the three Las Vegas locations. Website | 725-208-1903 (Southwest); 702-333-1112 (Tivoli); 702-722-2289 (The Strip)

Ghost Donkey: Watermelon Basil Margarita

Ghost Donkey at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a hidden gem with an extensive tequila and mezcal selection. The watermelon basil margarita integrates Sotol Por Siempre, Rayu mezcal, lime juice, agave, basil and fresh watermelon with a touch of citrus salt. Cheers! Website | 702-698-7000

Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge: Fire Dancer

The mouthwatering fire dancer margarita at Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge inside Resorts World Las Vegas is just the right amount of spicy with a cool and refreshing counterbalance. Meld with the upscale and elevated lounge and sip this delicious drink while catching up with friends. Website | 702-676-7000

Jaleo by José Andrés: Margarita Iberica

Margarita Iberica at Jaleo Las Vegas

Jaleo by José Andrés in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves the margarita Iberica. The name nods to chef's Spanish heritage. The cocktail combines Vida mezcal and blanco tequila with lime, amontillado, bay leaf and salt air made from piparra brine and sherry vinegar. Website | 702-698-7950

Jean Georges Steakhouse: Ginger Margarita

Ginger margarita from Jean Georges Steakhouse at Aria Resort & Casino

An oxymoron of a beverage, the ginger margarita at Jean Georges Steakhouse is an ice-cold beverage with a warm and spicy flavor profile. Rimmed with fresh ginger shreds and salt, this Casamigos reposado margarita with a splash of Cointreau quenches thirst. Website | 702-590-8660

Oddwood: Mexican Candy Margarita

Mexican candy margarita at Oddwood

Oddwood at Area15 has perfected the Mexican candy margarita to resemble delicious salt and chili-covered candies from Mexico. Teremana Blanco Tequila by Dwayne Johnson, "The Rock," serves as the boozy base and is complemented by fresh watermelon, lime, mango and Scrappy's Firewater Bitters. A tajin rim further pushes this elaborate drink's spicy yet tangy flavor. Website | 702-846-1900

Sol Mexican Cocina: Watermelon Margarita

Watermelon margarita at Sol Mexican Cocina

The watermelon margarita at Sol Mexican Cocina at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace incorporates fresh-muddled watermelon, Herradura silver tequila and lime juice. Stop in before or after shopping at the many luxury retail spots for these refreshing cocktails. Website | 702-329-0884

Enjoy this epic collection of some of the best margaritas in Las Vegas. Please drink responsibly.