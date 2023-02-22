7 Must-Try Margarita Recipes That Are So Beyond Basic

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Oh, margaritas. Are they the best dang cocktail on the market? Yes, they are very much in the running.

Paired perfectly with taco Tuesdays, island vacations, Saturday backyard parties and nights out with your besties, there’s not many scenarios that a margarita won’t elevate.

Traditionally made with tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice, the margarita is something that can be cooked up with the most basic bar ingredients, but why stop at basic?

If you’re hosting a get together at home or just want to spice up your life with a tastier take on the tequila classic, these delicious and varied margarita recipes from some top tequila makers in the business are sure to step your game up. There’s even one with mezcal! Find your new favorite below.

Elevated Margarita

This “elevated” recipe comes from Avión Tequila, mixing its top-shelf Reserva 44 with delightful lemon, saffron syrup and a vanilla pod garnish for a complex and exciting flavor.

Ingredients:

2 parts Avión Reserva 44

1 parts Amalfi Lemon Juice

½ parts Italicus

¾ parts Saffron Syrup

Vanilla pod as garnish

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake to chill, and double strain into a chilled coupette glass. Garnish with a pod of vanilla.

Hibiscus Margarita

This recipe from El Tequileño Tequila blends floral hibiscus with the bright tartness of lemon, balanced with agave syrup for a sip that keeps you coming back for more.

Ingredients:

1½ oz El Tequileño Platinum

2 oz sweetened hibiscus juice

½ oz Freshly squeezed lime juice

½ oz agave syrup

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice. Shake until ice cold. Strain into a rocks glass over cubed ice and garnish with hibiscus flowers and a dehydrated lime wheel.

Turmeric Margarita

You’ve certainly never tried a margarita like this! Turmeric is one of the healthiest spices you can incorporate into your diet, so why not sip your immune-boosting vitamins while enjoying a light buzz? Hat tip to Astral Tequila for this thoughtful recipe.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Astral Tequila Blanco

¾ oz fresh lime juice

¾ oz peppercorn-honey syrup

Pinch of turmeric powder

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice, and garnish with a pinch of turmeric powder.

1800 Ruby Red

If you enjoy the tart taste of grapefruit, this recipe from 1800 Tequila uses the flavorful fruit as a thoughtful mix against its bright blanco expression. A bit of lemon, vanilla syrup and rose water balances out this alluring profile.

Ingredients:

1½ oz. 1800 Blanco

½ oz. triple sec

1 oz. grapefruit juice

½ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. vanilla syrup

2 dashes rose water

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with a salt rim and dried rose petals.

Mezcal Campante Margarita

From the fine folks at Mezcal Campante, this rather classic margarita recipe comes to life with the deeper flavors of mezcal. If you haven’t given the tequila cousin a try yet, consider this your sign from the universe!

Ingredients:

2 oz Mezcal Campante

1 oz triple sec liqueur

1½ oz lime juice

Worm salt or Kosher salt

Lime wedge for garnish

Directions: Combine the Mezcal Campante, triple sec liqueur and lime juice in a shaker. Add ice, and shake. Leave to chill, as you prepare the glasses. Pour salt on a plate. Run a wedge of lime along the edge of the glass. Place the glass upside down into the salt, allowing the salt to coat the rim of the glass. Fill the glass with ice, and pour the mixture over the ice. Add a wedge of lime for garnish!

Devil’s Margarita

Have you ever had a margarita with red wine mixed in? Leave that to the devious minds of Volcán Tequila, who bless us with this devilish treat that needs to be sipped to be believed.

Ingredients:

1½ ounces Volcán Tequila Blanco

1 ounce fresh lime juice

⅔ ounce simple syrup

⅔ ounce fruity red wine

Directions: Pour tequila, lime juice and simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass and slowly pour the red wine into the drink using a bar spoon.

Watermelon Basil Margarita

Talk about refreshing! This summer-ready margarita recipe from Patrón is light while packing a punch, so keep in mind that you’ll keep coming back for more and party responsibly.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Patrón Reposado

1 oz fresh watermelon juice or puree

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz agave nectar

3 basil leaves or basil simple syrup

Watermelon wedge or dehydrated lime wheel for garnish

Directions: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a basil leaf and wedge of watermelon, or dehydrated lime wheel.

