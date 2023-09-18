10 Luxury Wellness Resorts To Help You Relax, Reconnect And Recuperate

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Lifestyle

Everyone needs some time away from the noise and busy nature of our day-to-day lives. While time away may mean a beach vacation for some, it can also look like a woodsy escape or a desert retreat.

A wellness retreat is a space to take a break from the demands of life while making uninterrupted time for yourself. Whether you plan to stay for an extended period or just visit for the day, most retreats offer massages, facials, and delicious food to help you unwind and relax.

Below, we’re highlighting some of the most relaxing wellness retreats from California to Utah, Arizona and beyond. Where will your escape take you?

Shou Sugi Ban House, NY

337 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY; 631-500-9049 / Website

Located in Water Mill, New York, about 100 miles outside New York City, lies the Shou Sugi Ban House and Bed and Breakfast. Its zen atmosphere is a perfect getaway from the busy life of the city. The resort’s Japanese roots inspire the foundation and principles of the establishment. Shou Sugi offers spa activities, healing arts, nutrition and fitness experiences while incorporating Japanese principles and a spirit of “openness and exploration.” Sustainability is also a big part of the establishment’s ethos. The center is environmentally conscious in its design, development and food.

The Lodge at Woodloch, PA

109 River Birch Ln, Hawley, PA; 570-685-8000 / Website

Nestled in the picturesque Pocono Mountains, The Lodge at Woodloch is the perfect destination for nature lovers seeking a wellness retreat. This award-winning resort offers an array of wellness activities, including hiking, yoga and meditation. Guests can also indulge in spa treatments inspired by the healing powers of nature. With its stunning lake views and serene woodland setting, The Lodge at Woodloch provides a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Canyon Ranch, MA

165 Kemble St, Lenox, MA; 413-637-4100 / Website

Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts, is a luxurious wellness retreat set in the beautiful Berkshires, one of four within the Canyon Ranch family with sister resorts in Tuscon, Arizona; Woodside, California; and Las Vegas. With over 100,000 square feet of wellness facilities, including a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, Canyon Ranch offers an extensive range of transformative experiences. From personalized health consultations to mind-body wellness workshops, guests can embark on a journey of self-discovery and renewal. The resort’s serene surroundings and holistic approach to wellness make it a popular choice for those seeking a comprehensive wellness retreat.

Esalen Institute, CA

55000 CA-1, Big Sur, CA; 831-667-3000 / Website

The Esalen Institute is a coastal retreat that focuses on holistic healing and is another refreshing destination in California. The breathtaking views of Big Sur are one major perk of this restful escape. From massages on the outside deck to herbal rituals and energy work, Esalen gives its guests a chance to nurture their inner voice while soaking up the stunning views of coastal California. If it looks familiar, that might be because you recognize it from Don Draper’s big escape at the end of the hit show Mad Men.

Cal-a-vie Health Spa, CA

29402 Spa Havens Way, Vista, CA; 866-772-4283 / Website

Cal-a-Vie is a European-style retreat without a flight to Europe. Its farm-style approach transports you to green vineyards kept in the French tradition, but you’re actually in sunny California. Take a yoga class or meditate in the hills, then embrace the night sky with some stargazing in the observatory. Cal-a-Vie has a little something for everyone’s relaxation needs.

Golden Door, CA

777 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos, CA; 760-744-5777 / Website

Situated on 600 acres of scenic grounds, Golden Door is a renowned wellness retreat that has been welcoming guests for more than 60 years. This exclusive destination offers a personalized and immersive wellness experience with a maximum of 40 guests at a time. From fitness classes and outdoor activities to spa treatments and nutrition workshops, Golden Door provides a holistic approach to well-being. Their celebrated farm-to-table cuisine, beautiful gardens, and luxurious accommodations create an atmosphere of pure relaxation and rejuvenation.

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, AZ

5000 East, E Vía Estancia Miraval, Tucson, AZ; 855-234-1672 / Website

Nestled in the stunning Sonoran Desert, Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa is a world-renowned destination for wellness seekers. With its breathtaking views and luxurious accommodations, this resort offers a wide range of holistic experiences. From yoga and meditation classes to outdoor adventures and spa treatments, Miraval Arizona truly caters to every aspect of well-being. Their unique approach focuses on mindfulness, stress reduction and personal growth, making it a top choice for those seeking a transformative wellness retreat.

Castle Hot Springs, AZ

5050 N Castle Hot Springs Rd, Morristown, AZ; 844-348-1601 / Website

If your ideal getaway is hot and sunny, this retreat may be the one for you. Nestled in a remote desert just northwest of Phoenix, AZ, and within the Bradshaw mountains, Castle Hot Springs features natural hot springs as well as a luxurious spa and wellness offerings. Take a dip in the springs, organize a relaxing mineral scrub and full body massage for you and a friend, and bask in a coriander body ritual to get the most out of your stay.

L’Auberge de Sedona, AZ

301 L'Auberge Ln, Sedona, AZ; 888-791-6742 / Website

This vast property provides its guests with the luxury retreat essentials. L’Auberge de Sedona in Arizona specializes in wellness and self-care. Guests can find themselves by the pool, aligning their chakras with essential oils in the apothecary or de-stressing on a hammock on Duck Beach. L’Auberge is the perfect place to get creative and paint by the water, or indulge in colorful and flavorful meals at the restaurants located on the property.

Amangiri, UT

1 Kayenta Rd., Canyon Point, Utah; 435-675-3999 / Website

Minimalist Wild West is the best way to describe the aesthetic of this retreat. Located in Canyon Point, UT., this retreat is all about simplicity and silence. Amangiri sits amid untouched red rocks and the vast Colorado Plateau. With a specialization in Navajo healing practices, you can participate in Hózhó healing, yoga on the rocks and grounding rituals. Hózhó means to be in tune with yourself and in harmony with the world around you. The well-being traditions of the Navajo inspired Amangiri’s wellness practices. You can see those influences sprinkled throughout the menu of wellness offerings, and it’s that attention to tradition that will make all the difference.

All of these retreats offer the relaxation and stillness that you need every now and then. Take a step away from the chaos of day-to-day life and come back to the stillness of nature at any one of these seven locations. Looking for something a little more adventurous? Why not check out one of our favorite eco-tourism resorts around the world?