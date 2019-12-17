Cameron Hendrickson | March 15, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Retreat to some of Las Vegas’ top spas and book one of these lavish treatments.

1. Canyon Ranch at The Venetian Resort

With more than 150 services on offer in its 134,000-square-foot space, this award-winning Forbes Travel Guide Four Star spa boasts more than 90 treatment rooms. Its ayurvedic full-body abhyanga treatment ($379) features not one but two therapists, who perform the therapy in synchronistic rhythm utilizing warm sesame oil. Over the course of 80 minutes, deep relaxation sets in as toxins are released, immunity is enhanced and skin is nourished. WEBSITE

2. Bellagio Spa & Salon

Unwind with the 100-minute Ashiatsu massage ($380) to experience what Bellagio calls one of its “deepest, most luxurious” spa therapies. Coming from the Japanese word “ashi” for foot and “atsu” for pressure, the treatment features an experienced massage therapist using his or her feet to provide deep-tissue relaxation while stimulating the circulatory and lymphatic systems. WEBSITE

3. Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace

As the only spa in the world with official Nobu-brand treatments and a one-of-a-kind Arctic Ice Room where snow falls, Qua Baths & Spa has earned its clout in spades. Stop by the 50,000-square-foot oasis to book the Qua Signature Hourglass experience ($695) for a comprehensive package of up to three hours of high-quality spa treatments, ranging from massages to body treatments to healing art therapies. Indulgent treatment offerings include balancing energy work, aromatherapy stone massage with basalt rocks, and the beloved HydraFacial. WEBSITE

4. Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Get glowing at Sahra Spa with its exclusive Decadent. Youth. Glow. facial (from $450). By combining three of the industry’s top age fighters— HydraFacial, Intraceuticals and NuFace Microcurrent—into one rejuvenating session, guests are left with a brighter and more youthful appearance. Exfoliation is teamed with the infusion of HydraFacial serums before anti-aging treatments are delivered through hyperbaric oxygen. WEBSITE