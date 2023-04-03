10 Luxury Sleepwear Brands That Combine Comfort and Style

By: Serena Napolitano, Kat Bein By: Serena Napolitano, Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

If you can't lay around in bed all day, you might as well bring that level of comfort and luxury to your lounge time.

When you’re relaxing around the house on a Sunday with a cup of coffee in hand, you want to feel the comfort of a silky touch or warm plush. When you are ready for bed, your sleepwear of choice can really make a difference.

If you're ready to take bed time to the next level, give one of these eight luxury sleepwear brands a try. They each deliver creative patterns in fabrics that will make you feel relaxed and fashionable at the same time.

Printfresh

Looking for a comfortable and sustainable sleep set that doubles as a work of art? Printfresh's colorful and playful designs begin as gouache paintings, which are then translated into digital illustrations and screen-printed or embroidered on 100 percent organic cotton textiles. The majority female-owned business was founded by Amy Coloshin and her husband Leo in 2016, and Printfresh has seen exciting growth year over year. Go to the shop's website or two NYC locations across the country to shop long sleepwear sets, short sleepwear sets, robes, nightgowns and sleep shirts.

Isla Day

Indulge in a good night's sleep and retreat into your most luxurious reality with the high-end sleepwear from this London-based brand. Designed to be cute enough to wear throughout your day but built for the perfect night's rest, Isla Day values "slow fashion," honing in on limited production runs that make the most of environmentally-minded resources and practices, while limiting waste.

Lunya

This femme-forward sleepwear company is on a mission to help you realize your "dreamstate" via thoughtful design and ultra-comfortable textiles. Lunya offers its customers innovative options, from no-ride up waistbands to strategic ventilation, stay-put sleeves, no-twist straps and pockets, among other elements. Lunya is also highly concerned with sustainability, using responsibly sourced organic and natural fibers, Earth-friendly dyes, and setting ambitious sustainability goals across the company at all levels.

Nigel Curtiss

Nigel Curtiss, a fashion innovator with a reputation in custom tailoring, is a true believer in everyday luxury. His sleepwear line of cotton and silk pajama sets for men and women brings luxury to the bedroom. His Women’s English Garden Set is made with 100 percent Italian silk and features an elegant floral print, while the Men’s Cotton Pajama Pant is made with 100 percent cotton.

Sir Cadian

This environmentally-friendly men’s sleepwear brand uses plant-based fabrics including Tencel Modal, bamboo and organic cotton. Sir Cadian pieces are smooth to touch and come in robes, shorts, tees and joggers. Men can build the pajama set that fits their sleepwear needs and can even specialize their pieces with monograms.

Desmond and Dempsey

Desmond and Dempsey call its pieces the tuxedo of leisure with luxury pajamas and loungewear pieces from socks to slippers and robes. These prints are painted in-studio and printed onto organic cotton to create hand-sewn pieces, made in Portugal. Carrying pieces for men and women, Desmond and Depsey also offers a kids line, so your little ones can wake up feeling extra special too.

Yolke

Bring femininity and comfort together, with Yolke’s sleepwear collection consisting of silk and cotton pajama sets that come in florals and vibrant patterns. Along with sets for women, Yolke offers matching little girl sets in made-for-movement silk and cotton.

Sian Esther

At the heart of luxury sleepwear company Sian Esther, you'll find a goal to help women build a future for themselves. The company partners with a program that supports women in the baking industry, and that ethos is complimented by pajamas that feel like a hug. These Cambodian silk or cotton pajamas will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy during your much-needed lounge day.

Leset

This L.A.-based sleepwear company never sacrifices comfort for style. Leset's pieces are made for mixing and matching, so you can create the perfect loungewear set for your everyday lifestyle. Fabric groups each specially named, so you can focus on the fabric you love the most.

Skin Worldwide

With pieces that transition from night to day or day to night, Skin creates timeless looks that feel like a second, well, skin! Made with natural-based fabrics including alpaca, washable silk, cashmere and knitwear, Skin blurs the lines between comfort and style, giving you everyday pieces that are smooth to touch and lay on the skin with care.

