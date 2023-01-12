11 Luxury Lingerie Brands to Try On This Valentine's Day

By: Maria Gracia Santillana; Kat Bein By: Maria Gracia Santillana; Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Carine Gilson's 2010 collection.

Satin, silk and lace have all become staples of luxury lingerie brands, but what about 24k gold and Swarovski crystals?

In today's luxury lingerie market, classic beauty is infused with modern design. It's a combination of the evocative and the delicate, leather and lace, the sensual and the demure. Through classic silhouettes and timeless materials, leading designers create intimate pieces that complement any body shape, and while they're great for special occasions, they're often comfortable enough for everyday wear.

Luxury lines pride themselves on attention to detail and high-quality materials, but all these brands have one common goal: to make women feel empowered in whatever they are (or aren’t) wearing.

Whether you’re treating yourself or your partner, these are the nine best high-end luxury lingerie brands on the market today.

Bordelle

This London-based lingerie company defines class and power. With its emblematic strappy designs and patterned mesh, Bordelle’s newest collections feature pieces in classic black and navy. The Tundra design brings a feminine touch to its provocative and powerful pieces, while 24k gold-plated accents act as the finishing touch to this sensual and alluring line. As part of its mission to become an increasingly-sustainable brand, many of Bordelle’s pieces are made from predominantly recycled fabrics. Bordelle’s West London showroom also features a bespoke service for customized and unique pieces with a now-virtual consultation.

I.D. Sarrieri

Featuring Chantilly lace and silk-satin as its staple materials, I.D. Sarrieri is designed to exude class. The British brand boasts pieces that are more than just lingerie; each individual piece is rather an eye-catching piece of art sure to bring elegance into your sexiest looks. The lace classics are both comfortable and stylish, showcasing beautifully-embroidered scallop edges and Swarovski crystals. These ornate pieces celebrate the art of getting dressed, implanting grace into every step you take. I.D. Sarrieri pieces are meant to be seen, blurring the lines between lingerie and ready-to-wear, bringing classic yet modern flare to your boudoir.

Hervé by Céline Marie

What’s more luxurious than a set of intimates custom-made for you? Hervé by Céline Marie brings the craftsmanship and high art of couture to the lingerie world with breathtaking and bespoke pieces that feel otherworldly in their attention to detail. Delicate with fine French lace, silk and other organic fabrics, Hervé shimmers in gold tripping and absolutely intricate designs that showcase every curve and transform the wearer into a living, breathing work of art. You'll feel like nothing short of a goddess in these bodysuits, bras and bralettes, thongs and briefs, suspenders and more. The color palette is a wide variety of nude shades, offering a barely-there appearance that is altogether beautiful, romantic, fantastical and arousing.

Nusi Quero

You might not be Beyoncé, but you can get her look from the cover of her recent album Renaissance. Nusi Quero is the musician turned craftsman who designed the empowering, silver body armor worn by the “Break My Soul” singer as she sat strong upon a glowing horse. The artist’s work is made from 3d printed materials, and while it cuts an extremely futuristic and angular look, all the forms are inspired by the organic movement of living beings and Earth elementals. Each piece is a unique 1 of 1, and while you might look at the models and wonder if such a precise piece could ever fit your body, the accompanying fabric ties and other elements actually create space for many sizes and dimensions. Just check the description of each piece.

Carine Gilson

French-based Carine Gilson brings couture and ready-to-wear lingerie under one roof. Using natural Lyon silks and luxurious Chantilly lace, Gilson’s hand-crafted pieces are thoughtful and unique. Gilson’s approach to couture and lingerie begets elegant pieces that blur the line between evocative and delicate. Drawing inspiration from nature and travel, her pieces are hand-crafted by her French and Belgian ateliers to flow flawlessly across the wearer’s body.

La Perla

This celebrity-favorite, Italian luxury lingerie brand does not disappoint. Founded in 1954 Bologna, Italy, as an atelier of corsetry, the classic brand has been at the forefront of luxury lingerie for nearly 70 years. La Perla continues to adapt to the trends of the decade, bringing high-quality design to wearers across the globe. Expanding past the timeless lace and satin materials synonymous with lingerie, La Perla now produces pieces in cotton and recycled Lycra.

Fleur of England

Fleur of England reclaims feminine power. Featuring lace and mesh designs, this brand's lingerie is equal parts romantic and sophisticated. Each piece is hand-designed by founder and creative director Fleur, before being produced in Portugal and tested for fit at Fleur’s London ateliers. With an extreme dedication to fit and comfort, these pieces may just become your new everyday faves.

Eres

With versatile and lightweight yet luxurious designs, Eres brings comfortable and breathable fabric onto the luxury lingerie scene. It's collections feature sophisticated shades coupled with simple designs. These classy, smooth lines are sure to make Eres a must for everyday, loungey lingerie.

Agent Provocateur

Born out of London’s Soho counterculture, Agent Provocateur is bold yet sensual. With sheer and soft tulles, lace overlays and delicate embroidery, this brand is one of the most desirable. Combining elastic straps with satin bows, Agent Provocateur even features crystals in its most sumptuous items. With sets ranging from the darkest of blacks, burgundies and emeralds, to bright reds and the softest of whites, you’ll leave the store feeling like an effervescent femme fatale.

Pleasurements

This Amsterdam-based boutique is the hotspot of all exclusive lingerie. Featuring pieces from designers Paul Seville, Tisja Damen, Studio Pia, Coco de Mer and more, Pleasurements prides itself on housing erotic couture from all around the world. The exclusive Pleasurements label features the finest fabrics from Italy and luxury French lace. In a variety of styles, Pleasurements’ pieces are meant to show off your beauty, accentuating your curves both in the boudoir or in public. Easy sizing (small, medium, and large) with adjustable straps, and standard gift-box packaging makes Pleasurements’ original designs perfect for gifting, for both others and yourself.

Fleur du Mal

Loved by Hollywood celebrities, Fleur du Mal brings the sweet to the sensual. It's flirty designs are unapologetically feminine. With bikini-like tops, unisex boxers and playful robes, Fleur du Mal’s satin collection features both suggestively skimpy pieces with low-key attire.

