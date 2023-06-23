9 Glorious Glamping Destinations That Blend Luxury With Adventure

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

So, you want to get out of the big city and get back in touch with Mother Earth, but you aren’t quite ready to roll up in a sleeping bag and eat cold beans out of a can. Who can blame you? We wouldn’t want to do that, and thanks to the wild world of glamping, you don’t have to.

Whether you want to marvel at the endless beauty of Utah, try something new in New England, get to know the real Florida or channel your inner hippie in California, there are luxurious glamping destinations ready to host you and your loved ones in total relaxation and comfort.

Listen to the birds chirp and count shooting stars, then charge your phone and get a massage at these world-class glamping resorts and bookings from coast to coast.

Trust us. “Roughing it” never looked so good.

Village Camp Flagstaff, AZ

This new glamping and outdoor resort is proud to welcome guests to its high mountain oasis. Offering 100 RV sites and deluxe 26 adventure cabins, Village Camp Flagstaff is nestled among the Coconino National Forest’s 1 million acres of beautiful wildlands. Make the most of hiking trails, the on-site clubhouse, a resort-style swimming pool, playground and general store; then refuel at the bistro and bar. There’s even live music programming, special events and other planned activities to fill up your schedule, should you yearn for a bit of entertainment. Pickleball courts, ziplines, a waterslide and more are planned to come in 2024.

Under Canvas: Great Smoky Mountains, TN

Under Canvas is one of the leading companies in Stateside glamping, offering unique destination experiences from Moab to Mount Rushmore. Every year from April through November, Under Canvas invites adventurous travelers to the Great Smoky Mountains to enjoy safari-style lodging near Gatlinburg, TN. Nestled among the forest is a village of broad canvas tents, each complete with an en-suite bathroom stocked with organic products. Furnished by West Elm, your tent that sleeps two to four will blow away any pop-up you've ever seen. On-site dining offers seasonal meals cooked for your convenience, while fire pits for s'mores and picnic grill areas give you space to feed yourself in the great outdoors. Plus, complimentary yoga classes, live music and children's activities create fun for the whole family.

Ventana Big Sur, CA

The California coastline has long been considered one of the most beautiful locales in the United States, and Big Sur is the spot where poets and artists can’t help but return to for inspiration. This luxury glamping resort will take your breath away with sweeping overlooks of the Pacific Ocean, the surrounding redwoods and a 20-acre canyon. Feel the wind in your hair and the soil beneath your boots, but keep all your creature comforts with large safari-style tents that boast alarm clocks, bedside lighting and electricity, housekeeping services, running water, hammocks, turndown service and more. Hit the hiking trails and soak up the surrounding nature, or kick back and roast marshmallows at the firepit while admiring the starry sky. An on-site restaurant and small camp store will keep you fueled for adventure, so you never have to go without.

The Resort at Paws Up, MT

If mountain cliffs and flowing creeks are your idea of the perfect getaway, this glamping retreat in Montana is ready to bring your fantasies to life. Open annually from mid May to mid October, The Resort at Paws Up offers six wonderous camps with safari-style tents that leave no stone unturned and no luxury out of hand. Whether you want the dramatic views of the cliffside camp or the cozy Tree Haus hangout experience, each setting offers incredible closeness with nature and staff members ready to make your stay everything it can be. Accommodations are charmingly rustic but full of high-end comforts; whether that’s a chandelier hanging above your wood-carved bed or a fire-pit that comes with a personal chef. Plus, every stay comes with a close-up view of Montana’s unparalleled beauty.

Zion White Bison Resort, Utah

Zion National Park is famous for its painted cliffs, world-class hiking and spiritual ambiance, and this world-class glamping destination located just a 25-minute drive from the mouth of the sanctuary is the closest and most comfortable you can get to sleeping in its lap. Choose from a tipi tent, a covered wagon, a cliff dwelling in the style of Anasazi kivas, or set up your own RV right on site—though we suggest one of the first two for the full-on glamping experience. King and queen beds, indoor baths and showers, central heating and cooling, and optional outdoor kitchens mean you don’t have to let go of much in order to get close to the Earth. Each tipi even features its own hot tub and dishwasher!

Area 55 Futuro House, CA

If you’re looking for a glamping experience that’s a little more out of this world, the incredibly unique experience at the Area 55 Futuro House is as far-out as glamping gets. One of only 85 such structures in the world, this tiny home listed on Airbnb brings you to the alien terrain of Joshua Tree. It's a totally off-grid experience, which means your electricity is provided by 100 percent solar power, while your kitchen and fire pit run on gas fuel. The wild and wonderful flying saucer home is outfitted with warm, running water; board games; a Bluetooth speaker system, coffee maker and more. The property on which it sits is five acres of private exploratory space—and yes, there is wifi on board.

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, FL

Hey dude! This real-deal dude ranch in central Florida invites you to explore the wilder side of the Sunshine State. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo sits on 1,700 acres of forest and trails situated on the Kissimmee River, and there's plenty of horseback riding, airboat riding, fishing, river cruising and more to keep you entertained. It’s not called a rodeo for nothing, and every Saturday night, you can take a seat in the 1,200-capacity arena to see the cowboys do their thing. When it's time to hit the hay, choose from a luxe conestoga wagon, a luxury glamping tent with its own cabin-style patio, a luxe teepee, lodge suites and more.

Conestoga Ranch, Utah

Situated near the Idaho-Utah border, this luxury camping resort overlooks the jaw-dropping waters of Bear Lake while providing an Old West experience that counts all your must-have modern conveniences. Looking for a romantic rendezvous? Book the Grand Couple Tent with a king-size bed, private campfire patio, fine furnishings and more. Taking the whole family for an adventure? The traditional tens sleep four with spa-quality baths and shower rooms, while the Grand Family Tents sleep six within its master and guest room. When you're not sleeping under the stars, you can explore nearby caves, take a ride on a complimentary cruiser bike, unwind at the bath house, hit up the game tent with air hockey and more, play volleyball, get a massage, or just wander the breathtaking grounds at your leisure.

Sandy Pines, Maine

New England is full of magic from spring to fall, and Sandy Pines brings all the glory of Maine to your patio step with a wide range of glamping options. From couples tents to charming digs that fit the whole family, cottages, covered wagons, airstreams and more; there's more than one way to get up-close-and-personal with the woodlands that surround this adorable getaway. Unlike most glamping destinations, Sandy Pine is close to a beautiful beach, and there's stand-up paddleboarding and kayak access nearby, too. Lawn games, bikes for rent, children's activities and heated saltwater pools will keep you busy until it's time to get cozy by the fire, and every new day is an adventure waiting to happen.

Looking to make your own glamping adventure out of your next camping trip, wherever you should roam? Stake out your own settlement and live your best life with the goodies on our list of top-notch glamping tents and other must-have glamping accessories.