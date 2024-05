By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | | Style & Beauty

As we head into the warmer months, you need a bag as versatile and stylish as yourself. Our recommendation? Get yourself a bucket bag!

These handbags are perfect for carrying all your essentials and then some, ready to go from a day at the beach to a night on the town. Timeless and also convenient, these bags are highly functional and easy to use, plus they make a smart statement with any look.

If you’re ready to get this must-have bag in your wardrobe, consider one or more of our favorites below.

Chloé misty ivory bucket bag, chloé.com

Mansur Gavriel mini croc-embossed bucket bag, mansurgavriel.com

Valentino Garavani bucket bag, saksfifthavenue.com

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Le 37 Mini Bucket Bag, ysl.com

Veronica Beard Goody Bag in Natural Hazel, veronicabeard.com

Gucci mini shoulder bag, gucci.com