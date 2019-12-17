7 New Women's Loungewear Collection Launches

Madison Duddy | November 24, 2020 | Style & Beauty

Say goodbye to tight-fitting and professional clothing and hello to comfortable, cute loungewear.

1. Eterne

L.A.-based stylist Chloe Bartoli co-created Eterne so every woman can have quality and comfortable basics in her closet. Selling luxury tank tops, thermal shirts, T-shirts, bike shorts and, its most recent launch this fall, a line of underwear made from a blend of cotton and modal, Eterne’s androgenous-style pieces can be worn casually around the house or dressed up for a comfy day or night look.

2. Spirit Jersey

For the first time, this local clothing brand launched a fall/winter 2020 ready-to-wear collection: Love Letter to Los Angeles, an assortment of sweatshirts, hoodies and T-shirts. The locally inspired loungewear and streetwear designs come in a variety of hues, including pink, maroon, black and blue, and sport phrases like “If in doubt, don’t go out,” “Ciudad de Los Angeles” and “Arts District.”

3. Laced by Laju

Celebrity yoga and fitness instructor Laju Choudhury recently released her activewear brand, Laced by Laju, to bring lightweight sports bras, bike shorts, leggings and jackets to stylish fitness lovers. The pieces come in a slew of colors, such as baby pink and burgundy; fun prints like python; and fabrics including lace and velvet for an added feminine feel.

4. L’AGENCE

Known for its L.A.- and Parisian-influenced garb, L’Agence’s newly released holiday loungewear collection is perfect for staying comfy and stylish this winter. Made for the fashionista who loves a cozy look, the sweatshirts, tank tops, sweatpants and long-sleeved shirts come in nine styles sporting various hues—think olive, rust and camel.

5. Feat

Dubbed as having “the softest material on earth,” Feat is best known for its BlanketBlend hoodie. Made from the BlanketBlend of cotton, polyester and yarn, the hoodies come in an array of pastel and tie-dye designs for men and women. Feat also carries joggers, crew necks and Roam pants, and, trust us, each piece is just as luxurious as the famed hoodie.

6. Leah Kirsch

Influenced by men’s streetwear, Leah Kirsch’s loungewear is all about stylish comfort. The brand features items like trendy tie-dye sweat sets, marble tie-dye bike shorts, cargo sweatpants and cropped T-shirts in pastels and dark shades like forest green and maroon. Insider tip: Her pieces are easily mixed and matched to create a casual-chic work-from-home look.

7. NSF x Jacquie Aiche

This month, fine jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche is partnering with NSF clothing to create a new sweats collection. The two designers married classic designs from Jacquie Aiche like the tribe eye and sweet leaf with the comfortable 100% cotton fabric of NSF. Made for everyday, fashionable comfort, Aiche is convinced that people will hate taking off these sweats as much as they hate taking off their favorite jewels.