By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Watches & Jewelry Magazine Style & Beauty Feature Trends Style & Beauty Feature Style style and beauty fashion Shop List - Shopping Guides

Vintage shops and consignment stores in Las Vegas offer preloved designer clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories. Limited-edition Air Jordans, classic Chanel evening jackets, Hermès Birkins, vintage A-line skirts and more await their discovery at these outstanding vintage and consignment shops in Las Vegas.

See Also: The Best Couples Massages In Las Vegas 2023

Closet Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha (@closetcouturevegas)

Website | 3650 Jones Blvd. S

Closet Couture is an upscale consignment shop that buys and sells luxury clothing, shoes, handbags and more. The high-end fashion boutique carries items like Jean Paul Gaultier tops, Moncler children's outerwear, Valentino handbags, and more.

Fashion 4 Change

Website | 8320 Sahara Ave. W

Score Gucci and Louis Vuitton luggage sets, Burberry handbags, Chanel flats and more at Fashion 4 Change. The contemporary consignment boutique is just a couple blocks east of Canyon Gate Country Club.

See Also: More Articles from Danica Serena Stockton

Maidenlane Designer Consignment

Website | 35 Via Brianza

Maidenlane Designer Consignment is currently seeking faux fur jackets, long oversize coats, booties, block heels and more from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Prada and Stella McCartney for the fall and winter seasons. Check the brands and styles page for additional details regarding desired items from buyers. Goyard long wallets, Louis Vuitton Speedy handbags, Tiffany & Co. sunglasses and Chanel black quilted flats are currently up for grabs but may not last long.

Max Pawn Luxury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAX PAWN

Website | 6410 Durango Dr. S

Max Pawn is a reputable luxury goods reseller that buys and sells Chopard and Cartier jewelry and watches, Fendi bags, wallets and shoes and Rolex timepieces alongside many other sumptuous fashion items. With two additional locations, 6040 Sahara Ave. W and 4050 Decatur Blvd. S, this designer fashion goods shop continues to expand, offering Las Vegas residents and tourists of all genders designer brand clothing, accessories, handbags, artworks and more. Max Pawn Luxury's president, Michael Mack, says, “Our newest boutique-style store really redefines secondhand shopping and allows us to offer an even larger inventory of designer items in-store and online.

Trading Labels

Website | 8450 Sahara Ave. W

Trading Labels at Lakes Pacific Business Center specializes in high-end womenswear, handbags and shoes. Peruse through the jewelry and other accessories to find your next preloved statement pieces to add to your wardrobe.