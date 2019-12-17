Molly Box | March 11, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

Whether you are in search of an unforgettable plate of pasta or a fresh platter of seafood, enjoy our list of Las Vegas' best Italian restaurants.

1. Ferraro’s

Family-owned for over 30 years, Ferraro’s is a Las Vegas staple and a must-visit for all Italian-food lovers. Indulge in their exquisite wine menu at the restaurant's Ora Sociale, or Happy Hour, from 5-7 p.m. daily. Their philosophy, “eat, drink and enjoy yourself,” is evident in every sip, and every bite. 4480 Paradise Road, 702.364.5300

2. Vetri Cucina

Situated on the 56th floor of the Palms Casino Resort, Vetri Cucina not only boasts extraordinary views of Las Vegas' lights, but of the breathtaking mountains beyond—and the menu is equally as awe-inspiring. Highlights of the meticulously curated menu are the Swiss chard gnocchi with brown butter and ricotta salata, and the fazzoletti with lamb ragu. Palms Casino Resort, 702.944.5900

3. Casa Di Amore

Open from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m., Casa Di Amore is, by all accounts, a swinging hot spot. Its slogan, “Vegas the way it used to be,” is a full-proof promise. In addition to the excellent food and sultry ambiance, Casa Di Amore also offers guests amenities like complimentary transportation to and from their hotel and jazz performances nightly. 2850 E. Tropicana Ave., 702.433.4967

4. Amalfi by Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay is inviting diners to join him on a trip to Italy—all while never having to leave Caesar’s Palace. Amalfi’s ambiance will engulf guests in the warm glow of Italian culture, and after dining on crispy soft-shell crab or authentic pastas, roasted fish or spaghetti with sea urchin, you might depart the restaurant convinced you just dined on the Mediterranean coast. (Opening TBD) Caesars Palace

5. Esther’s Kitchen

Executive Chef Trees of Esther’s Kitchen has cultivated a restaurant where patrons are welcomed like family, and eat like royalty. Named after Trees’ great aunt-Esther, the restaurant offers an extensive dinner and lunch options, as well as a carefully curated wine menu. As their website states, at Esther’s they’re “democratizing wine drinking.” 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Ste. 110, 702.570.7864

6. Locale Italian Kitchen

Everything about Locale is outstanding, but it’s weekly special offers are what make it a go-to for Vegas locals and tourists. Join them for Tomahawk for Two Tuesdays; where each guest feasts on a first, second and dessert course for $99 per person. Or, if you’re more of a brunch person, stop by on Sundays for some mouthwatering special offerings (we’re pretty sure there’s not a hangover that can’t be solved with some steak and eggs). 7995 Blue Diamond Road, Ste. 106, 702.330.0404

7. Costa di Mare

With seasonal seafood imported daily from Italy so you can have the most authentic meal possible, and being the only restaurant in the Western hemisphere to feature live, fresh-caught Norwegian lobster on the menu, Costa di Mare is the only destination for a seafood lover. (Reopening March 18) Wynn Las Vegas, 702.770.3305

8. Fresco

Come for the wine, and stay for the hand-baked flatbreads and stone-fired oven pizzas. Chef Steve Young runs Fresco’s kitchen with freshness at the heart of every dish with locally sourced ingredients and attention to detail. You can now dine in at the TripAdvisor #1 Rated Italian Restaurant in Las Vegas, or order takeout if you prefer to have Fresco brought to you. Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, 702.732.5276

9. GIADA at The Cromwell

From the mind of celebrity chef Giada De Laurentis, this restaurant stimulates all your senses with sweeping views of the strip, delectable Italian dishes with California influences and a warm and welcoming environment. Located on the second floor of the Cromwell, GIADA is open for dine-in and take-out. The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, 855.442.3271

10. Carbone

Carbone: a place where fine dining, vintage charm and glamour all come together to bring you an unforgettable restaurant experience. Open Wednesday through Sundays, Carbone’s menu offers mouthwatering Italian-American classics like scallops livornese, bone-in New York strips and veal marsala. ARIA, 877.230.2742

11. Trattoria Reggiano

Previously voted Las Vegas’ Best Strip Restaurant, Best Italian Restaurant and Best Power Lunch, Trattoria Reggiano is well decorated with accolades and devoted to tradition. As promised by their website, “you won’t find any foo foo top chef creations, but you will find genuine, authentic Italian specialities.” (Reopening July 16th). 2020 Park Centre Drive, Downtown Summerlin, 702.749.6966

12. Lupo by Wolfgang Puck

With Chef Wolfang Puck—winner of a Lifetime Achievement Award by the James Beard Foundation and accomplished restaurateur since 1982—at Lupo’s helm, you’re guaranteed to savor every bite of whatever you choose to order. You really can’t go wrong with Lupo’s impressive menu, but we suggest you try the bistecca steak with aged balsamic and wild arugula. Mandalay Bay, 702.632.7200

13. Rao’s

Rao’s Las Vegas is the scion of one of the oldest family-owned restaurants in New York City, which originally opened in 1896, and it does its predecessor justice. Rao’s Nevada location, situated in the iconic Caesar’s Palace, has tradition in the heart of every meal. Join Rao’s for their Sunday Gravy and Italian family-style dinner, available every Sunday. 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702.731.7267

14. Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

Inspired by its sister location in Los Angeles and previously named The Factory Kitchen, Matteo's engulfs guests in a warm atmosphere for a refined night out. Restaurateur Matteo Ferdinandi and Chef Angelo Auriana have brought their Italian roots to Las Vegas and planted them in The Venetian’s Restaurant Row.

The Venetian, 702.414.1222

15. LAVO

Famous for being at the heart of the pulsing Las Vegas Strip, LAVO has hosted celebrities like Madonna, Drake, Tony Bennett and more. But guests don’t just come because of the prime location; the food and drinks at LAVO are guaranteed to satisfy and impress. One such dish is the restaurant's 1-lb. meatball, which has been featured on The Travel Channel for its extravagance and, of course, incredible taste. Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 702.791.1800

16. Osteria Costa

One of the jewels in The Mirage’s crown, Osteria Costa offers guests a vibrant evening: from the food to the decor, everything about Costa is designed to transport you to warm Southern Italy. The menu offers an array of Italian classics, including succulent linguine and clams, ribeye fiorentina, fettuccine bolognese and more. The Mirage, 866.339.4566

17. Eataly Las Vegas

Have you ever finished an exceptional meal and wished you knew that secret ingredient that made it so good? Well, Eataly Las Vegas offers guests not only indulgent dinners at their restaurant, but a grocery with everything you could ever crave: dry Italian pasta, impeccable imported cheeses, sweet preserves, spices, vinegars, oils and more. Park MGM, 702.730.7617

18. Scarpetta

Despite having locations around the world—from Miami to New York City to London to Newport—whichever Scarpetta offshoot you go to you’ll be welcomed like family, and Scarpetta Las Vegas is no exception. The restaurant offers guests food for the soul in an environment like no other. Join them Mondays and Tuesdays for a complimentary bottle of wine and enjoy genuine hospitality. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702.6987960