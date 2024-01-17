The 5 Best Investment Spirits Worth The Splurge

By Michael McCarthy By Michael McCarthy | | Food & Drink

We selected five investment bottles worth the splurge for special occasions and moments worth savoring.

Iconic artist James Turrell designed Eight Decades from The Glenturret.

Some people consider buying limited-release bottles much like a Springsteen fan thinks about splurging on a private concert: no hesitation. Life is short; drink up the moment. So, for our Investment Issue, we selected bottles that have the echo of something rare and infinitely unforgettable. Savor these sips.

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE

The Glenturret, Scotland’s oldest working distillery, recently asked renowned American artist James Turrell to design a decanter marking his 80th birthday. Turrell collaborated with Lalique on the bottle, featuring a silhouette crowned by a blue crystal stopper inspired by ancient Egypt. Only 80 decanters exist.

WHAT YOU’LL REMEMBER

The Glenturret’s whisky maker, Bob Dalgarno, produced a sip with notes of deep, dried fruits; chocolate orange; gingerbread; red berries; crisp apples; and subtle oak.

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE

Napa wine magnate Brion Wise, the co-founder of Wise Caldwell Distillers and founder of Constable Whiskey, is a treasure-hunting connoisseur. One of Ireland’s finest master distillers, Noel Sweeney, crafted 599 bottles of the 113.4-proof small-batch whiskey.

WHAT YOU’LL REMEMBER

Provenance is everything, and this whiskey hails from a distillery that dates back to the 1730s. This bottle, belonging on the top shelf of any whiskey connoisseur, offers complex expressions featuring a creamy core, hints of tea tannins, bright pineapple and candied citrus.



Rémy Martin cellar master Baptiste Loiseau

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE

Cellar master Baptiste Loiseau created this rare cognac by tapping into a perpetual reserve. Each cellar master at Rémy Martin watches over an anniversary coupe inherited from their predecessors and enriches it with eaux de vie exclusively from Grande Champagne. The 6,724 decanters are numbered and placed in wooden cases with a certificate, notes from the cellar master and QR codes for exclusive digital content.

WHAT YOU’LL REMEMBER

The 300th anniversary coupe showcases a radiant amber hue, remarkable structure and elegant fresh fruit nuances that enhance and extend the tasting journey.





WHAT YOU’LL LOVE

This is the Year of the Dragon. Hennessy collaborated with Chinese artist Yang Yongliang to create a limited-edition (485 numbered units) porcelain decanter—featuring undulating gold dragon art meticulously applied to the bottle by hand. A gorgeous oak gift box holds each decanter.

WHAT YOU’LL REMEMBER

Paradis is the 259-year-old brand’s pinnacle. The cognac showcases a silky character and rich copper hues from aging in old barrels. Expect floral notes of jasmine with hints of exotic fruits and cinnamon. (Maison Hennessy’s fans also can find the art on bottles for V.S.O.P and X.O.)

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE

For each vintage, the storied Champagne house sets aside a limited number of bottles for more extended maturation; the yeast works its long-game magic. The brand’s fans speak reverently about what’s inside these bottles—a more profound and infinitely more intense sip.

WHAT YOU’LL REMEMBER

The vintage’s nose is subtle but still offers a citrus bouquet with hints of fig. Expect elevated minerality from longer maturation, with a palate that includes cocoa, roasted nuts, brioche, honey and licorice.