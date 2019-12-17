8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

Ariane Vigna | April 8, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

If there's anything life in quarantine taught us, it was the power of a good home makeover. Lucky for you, there are plenty of beautiful interior design books to inspire limitless decor fantasies.

Whether you’re a novice or an accomplished decorator, these beautifully-illustrated book will stand out on your shelves and enliven coffee tables. From the right way to embrace maximalism, to art piece advice and tricks to brightening your space, these eight shiny and inspirational interior design books will help you imagine the home of your dreams or reinvent a space you’re not making the most of—yet.

See also: The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List

Jungalow: Decorate Wild by Justina Blakeney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justina Blakeney (@justinablakeney)

Filled with irresistible style, original patterns and artwork, Justina Blakeney’s book presents her bold and stunning perspective on design. The designer, author and blogger’s words help readers make daring choices with color, taking cues from nature and finding inspiration from their travels and heritage. The book’s value also lies in Blakeney’s authentic and encouraging voice, as the designer tells the origins of her beloved style and recounts growing up in a mixed Jewish and Black family. Design is not simply material. It's deeply personal and even spiritual. That’s why Blakeney shares her insight into how she reconnects with nature, how she plays and stays inspired, and how she gives herself permission to feel free and wild. If you’re looking to transform your home into a wild yet cozy retreat, Jungalow has so much in store for you.

Buy it now

Everything: A Maximalist Style Guide by Abigail Ahern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Ahern (@abigailahern)

Maximalism means that more is more. No room for bare walls and Scandinavian-style design. Maximalism is about expressing passion and optimism with bold colors, patterns and textiles, and Abigail Ahern teaches readers how to pull it off. Break the rules and have fun creating a captivating space that brings out your inner child. The author’s advice on creating a playful atmosphere is illustrated with beautiful images of her layered interiors. If you’re ready to celebrate abundance and profusion, add Everything: A Maximalist Style Guide to your reading list.

Buy it now

Art Life by Sig Bergamin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sig Bergamin (@sigbergamin)

For designer Sig Bergamin, art isn't just another piece of decor. It's as important as furniture. In Art Life, he showcases his eclectic vision and vivid interiors decorated with treasures collected during his travels. In elegant photos of the Brazilian maximalist’s chic spaces, you’ll admire works from Warhol, Hirst and Lichtenstein, among others. Embark on a delightful artistic journey from your most comfortable rocking chair, and walk away with some inspiration.

Buy it now

Soul of the Home: Designing with Antiques by Tara Shaw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Shaw (@tarashawdesign)

If you’re the lucky owner of sumptuous antiques but don’t know how to incorporate them into your space, designer and antique dealer Tara Shaw’s got you covered. As she shares her favorite antique-hunting spots throughout Europe and showcases spaces from her portfolio, the author gives insightful advice on how to choose the right pieces and display them in a contemporary interior. Stories from years of treasure hunting are illustrated with breathtaking photos of her rare and precious finds that will inspire you to decorate your own home with ancient gems.

Buy it now

See also: 8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop

Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave by Joanna Gaines

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines)

HGTV host Joanna Gaines poured her knowledge into Homebody to teach readers how to create a home that truly reflects their stories and personalities. The comprehensive guide will give you the confidence to assess your priorities and instincts, with practical steps to navigate and embrace your authentic design style. Gaines helps you blend the looks you’re drawn to, so you can create spaces that feel distinctly yours. The best part? She won’t let you figure it out all on your own. Once you’re done flipping through pages of inspiration and wise words, a removable design template at the back of the book offers a step-by-step guide to plan and sketch out your own design plans.

Buy it now

Vogue Living: Houses, Gardens, People by Hamish Bowles

If there’s one thing we love Interior design books for, it’s their ability to let us escape and travel through some of the world’s most ravishing interiors. Vogue Living: Houses, Gardens, People is all about that. The premise? An irresistible voyage into the private realms of style-makers around the world, captured by celebrated photographers, with entertaining commentary from writers who craft an intimate view of the owners and how they live. Pick up this classic of interior design literature and run off to Madonna’s romantic rural retreat in the depths of the English countryside, or Oscar de la Renta’s coral-stone Palladian mansion on the coast of the Dominican Republic.

Buy it now

Live Beautiful by Athena Calderone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athena Calderone (@eyeswoon)

EyeSweoon creator Athena Calderone wants you to know that design isn’t just aesthetically pleasing—it can improve the quality of our lives. In Live Beautiful, she visits the homes of interior decorators, fashion designers and tastemakers from all over the world, exploring the initial spark of inspiration for their homes to reveal how carefully-crafted interiors come together. Each subject offers tips and resources to bring elevated elements, from collected pieces to layered textures, into your own space. The book is an unparalleled opportunity to learn from the best while taking in stunning photographs of truly superb designs.

Buy it now

The Beauty of Home: Redefining Traditional Interiors by Marie Flanigan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Flanigan Interiors (@marieflaniganinteriors)

Marie Flanigan’s timeless and soulful signature look follows a framework defined by nine elements, including archi­tecture, illumination, composition and surprise. In The Beauty of Home, the award-winning interior designer reveals her creative process and the essential elements for curating her blend of elegance where traditional meets contemporary styles. If you’re just starting your design journey, get your hands on it as soon as you can to learn from Flanigan’s expert advice and create the stylish home of your dreams.

Buy it now