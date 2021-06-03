Diana Torres | June 3, 2021 | Food & Drink

If you’re craving a cold treat, here are 10 of the best ice cream shops in Las Vegas.

CJ’s Italian Ice & Custard

Serving Las Vegas for nearly 10 years, this shop is home to the original cereal cones and out-of-the-box ingredients like Rice Krispies Treats, French toast cereal, chamoy and tajin, among others. All Italian ices are made in-house and offer fat-free, dairy-free and gluten-free options for all to savor. cjsitalianice.com

Gus Dean’s Ice Cream

From strawberry and vanilla to pistachio and salted caramel, and everything in between, Gus Dean’s flavors are produced in Las Vegas to deliver the freshest scoops to sweet treat lovers. What makes Gus Dean’s unique? Its ice cream is made with butter, sugar and nonfat dairy milk. The result is a creamy texture that will have you craving another bite. gusdeans.com

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Established in 1945, this traditional ice cream spot certainly knows what it’s doing. What started as Alice Handel serving ice cream out of her husband’s gas station in Ohio, has now become a nationwide sensation with locations all over the U.S. With more than 100 different flavors, from grape to rum raisin, plus vegan options, its homemade ice cream and yogurt continues to impress generation after generation. handelsicecream.com

Luv-It Frozen Custard

Indulging Las Vegans since 1973, Luv-It Frozen Custard started in Milwaukee before making its way to Nevada and has stayed in the family for four generations. Its specialty? Sundaes in flavors like brownie, apple pie, s’mores and banana split. luvitfrozencustard.com

MORA Ice Cream

Take a walk around downtown Summerlin while savoring crafted ice creams from MORA. Its goal is to stick to the old-fashioned way to make ice cream by gathering the freshest ingredients to create the perfect scoop. With over 70 flavors to choose from, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Its Taste Travel Collection offers pints delivered to your doorstep. moraicecream.com

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard

Freshness is what sets Nielsen’s apart as its team crafts a fresh batch of frozen custard every few hours. So what makes it taste so rich? The way it's made. Its unique machine freezes its custard without pumping extra air into it, allowing for a rich and creamy cup of goodness, while a temperature of 26 degrees allows for maximum taste. nielsensfrozencustard.net

Rolled Ice Cream

No scoops, just rolls. Rolled Ice Cream is known for its exciting rolled ice cream flavors like Nutella, s’mores, avocado and piña colada, among others. If you want to take your sweetness to the next level, try its cereal cookies, varying from Lucky Charms and Cocoa Pebbles to peanut butter and chocolate chips. Want it all? Try its rolled sandwiches featuring two cookies with rolled ice cream in between. rolledicecream.com

ScoopLV

From smoothies, chai teas and ice cream sandwiches to milkshakes, macarons and vegan ice cream, ScoopLV has something for every taste. Night owls are also in luck when midnight cravings strike as the shop is open until 1AM. scooplv.com

Sloan’s Ice Cream

With 22 years of experience and a journey spanning from Florida to Las Vegas, Sloan’s at The Grand Canal Shoppes is unlike any other ice cream shop. As soon as you walk in, you’ll feel like you’ve entered a new dimension of all things candy and sweets. The smell of baked waffle cones wafts through the air as scoops are served against the backdrop of whimsical decor, complete with its very own chocolate wall. sloanicecream.com

Sweet Addiction Cookies & Ice Cream

If you haven’t heard of Sweet Addiction, consider this your formal introduction. Offering sweets galore, these insta-worthy ice cream sandwiches are as delicious as they look. Choose from flavors like mocha almond crunch, cotton candy and green tea—even the milkshakes are worth a quick snap. sweetaddictionlv.com