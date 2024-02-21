The 18 Best Hotels in Las Vegas

By The Editors By The Editors | | Feature, Guide, Travel, Features, Featured, Travel & Recreation, Hotels For A Staycation, Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat, Guides, Hotel Resto, Hotel Amenities, Hotel,

Here are the best hotels in Las Vegas.

Experience the suite life at ARIA Resort & Casino; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

ARIA Resort & Casino

Opened in 2009, ARIA Resort & Casino offers easy access to The Shops at Crystals, where the world’s top designer brands offer beautiful boutiques and exclusive merchandise. Enjoy a meal to remember at Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera, the iconic Italian hot spot Carbone or seafood favorite CATCH. Good libations await at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Proper Eats Food Hall. When slumber beckons, retreat to ARIA’s luxurious Tower and Sky suites, offering aerial views of the sparkling Strip below.

Bellagio Resort & Casino

Inspired by the scenic villages of Europe, Bellagio Resort & Casino is a destination where time seems to slip away. Indulge in some of the property’s vast dining options, including LAGO by Julian Serrano, Spago, Le Cirque, and Michael Mina, or grab a cocktail at The Pinky Ring, a new jazz and cocktail lounge from superstar Bruno Mars. Practice retail therapy after a night out at Bellagio’s myriad designer boutiques from names like Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton.

The opulent Caesars Palace; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

Caesars Palace

Feel like an emperor when you stay in a lavish villa at Caesars Palace, where rooms feel like your own private estate. With butlers to cater to your every need, limousine transportation and private terraces, this hotel will have you living large in Sin City—with an accompanying Nobu Hotel on-site. The Forum Shops at Caesars is the ultimate shopping attraction, with storefronts like Cartier and Chrome Hearts calling your name. And since shopping can be considered cardio, reward yourself with a meal at Nobu, Brasserie B by Bobby Flay or Restaurant Guy Savoy. By night, hot performers—think Adele and Garth Brooks—call The Colosseum home with exclusive residencies that can only be found in Vegas.

Delano Las Vegas

Delano features an all-suite boutique offering, bringing the effortless quality of the original Delano South Beach to the energy of the Las Vegas Strip. Its Skyfall Lounge offers 180-degree views of the city thanks to design duo Patrick Jouin and Sanjìt Manku. Sip on well-crafted libations as you dance the night away, or make your way to the Franklin Lounge for a more intimate lobby bar escape.

A look at the new Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort; PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

Durango Casino & Resort

This new Station Casinos property debuted in December 2023, bringing with it 200 rooms and myriad drinking and dining concepts. Don't miss Clique Hospitality’s Bel-Aire Lounge and Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant—where speakeasy Wax Rabbit is concealed. Lettuce Entertain You offers Summer House, a California-cool restaurant; Fine Entertainment is behind The George Sportsmen’s Lounge; and Eat Your Heart Out brings myriad culinary genres together in an eclectic food hall setting. And what’s a Las Vegas resort without a steakhouse? Chefs Frankie Gorriceta and Daniel Ye answer that call with Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish, a modern take on the American model brimming with wagyu cuts and USDA prime meats dry-aged exclusively for the restaurant. To beat the summer heat, head to Bel-Aire Backyard, a VIP poolside paradise featuring private cabanas, sprawling daybeds and a well-stocked bar and dining menu.

The towering Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO BY PETER ARNELL

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The Strip’s newest property is Fontainebleau Development’s Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a stunning escape that’s home to new-to-market dining concepts and shows from the music industry’s biggest names. Fuel up for the night at Komodo, Papi Steak, Don’s Prime, or KYU before you grab a drink at Bleau Bar or Nowhere, and dance the night away at LIV as resident DJs John Summit and Calvin Harris spin. Spring will usher in the arrival of the much-anticipated LIV Beach.

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

One of the only non-gaming and non-smoking hotels in Las Vegas, the Four Seasons features a Forbes Five-Star spa and stunning artwork. The vibrancy of this Art Deco-era hotel is sure to capture the hearts of those in search of the glamour and beauty of the surrounding desert. Don’t miss Saturday afternoon tea at the hotel’s modern American restaurant, Veranda.

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

A property-wide transformation has ushered in luxurious new amenities at this Henderson hot spot. Bet big in the new high-limit games room, kick back in the 30,000-square-foot spa, make a splash in the 8-acre backyard pool area or clink glasses at the newly renovated DROP Bar. Spring 2024 will also welcome the arrival of Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and Ortikia Mediterranean Grill.

JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa

This Mediterranean-style hotel in Summerlin offers four-star luxury away from the bright lights of the Strip. Try your luck at the on-site Rampart Casino, or while away the hours at Spa Aquae, a favorite among locals. On the dining front, Hawthorn Grill, Jade Asian Kitchen, Spiedini Fiamma and Earl Grey Cafe satisfy diners of all tastes.

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

The Strip’s iconic lazy river is found at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, a property that’s been lighting up the scene since 1999. Catch a game at Flankers Kitchen + Sports Bar or watch superstars perform at the on-site Michelob Ultra Arena.

Park MGM

Intimate, modern sensibility is paired with a flawless European style at Park MGM. Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars offer exceptional Las Vegas residencies at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, and its restaurant selection truly satisfies every craving, from steaks at Bavette’s to Italian specialties at Eataly.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

This AAA Four-Diamond property located off-the-strip near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has added a suite of amazing dining options to its roster in recent years, from Leoncito to Lotus of Siam to Rouge Room. Nearly 800 guest rooms and suites highlight Red Rock’s luxurious approach, and the 25,000-square-foot Well & Being Spa will have you reaching your bliss point in no time.

Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is home to three designated towers by Hilton and the largest pool complex on the Strip, with a whopping seven spots to take a dip. See residencies from superstars like Carrie Underwood at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, or enjoy good eats at Carversteak, Brezza and Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant. End the night at Zouk Nightclub, where resident DJs Kaskade, deadmau5, ODESZA and T-Pain will have you dancing until the sun comes up.

The bar at the new LPM Restaurant & Bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Dine and dance from sunset to sunrise at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where delicious restaurants are teamed with a bustling party scene. Whether it be a decadent pasta dish from Scarpetta or an elegant plate of seafood from the new LPM Restaurant & Bar, the restaurant options at this hotel are endless. Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is the ultimate poolside party scene, featuring grand cabanas, infinity-edge glass dipping pools, and tasty food and cocktail service. For those who can’t get enough, Marquee Nightclub takes the party from day to night with the same electric vibe and performers such as DJ Pauly D, Lil Jon and Mustard.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Since bigger is always better in Las Vegas, The Venetian’s hotel suites are nearly double the size of the average Las Vegas hotel room, featuring everything you could ask for and more. The dining and shopping options are endless at the on-site Grand Canal Shoppes, whether it be grabbing a meal at SUSHISAMBA or a show at Spiegelworld’s Atomic Saloon. The hotel even brings a touch of Italy to Vegas, allowing you to float peacefully beneath bridges and balconies while cruising down the Grand Canal in an authentic gondola.

Vdara Hotel & Spa

Upgrade your hotel experience with unmatched fountain views at Vdara, located just steps away from the Las Vegas Strip. This hotel offers the comfort of a spa-style soaking tub, full kitchen, and separate living and entertainment space in its well-appointed accommodations. For those seeking fun in the sun, the resort’s state-of-the-art pool features cabanas and daybeds in order to fully soak up the Vegas heat. Quench your thirst when temps rise by experimenting with one of the resort’s signature poolside cocktails, whether it be the Post Melón—with your choice of Absolut vodka or Hendrick’s gin—or the refreshing Cucumber Cooler.

A sneak peek at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas’ refreshed Peacock Alley; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

This non-gaming hotel is connected to The Shops at Crystals by a sky bridge and is located less than a mile from the T-Mobile Arena. The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas features an award-winning spa with two guest floors of customized treatments for your wellness needs. Find serenity from the moment you arrive and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul with a curated menu of Waldorf-exclusive treatments. Head to the 23rd floor of Waldorf Astoria for high tea at Tea Lounge during select hours, and enjoy the glittering views from The Skybar when the sun sets.

Wynn Las Vegas

Whether hitting the links at Wynn Golf Club or basking in the exotic gardens and waterfalls at Mizumi for a taste of Japanese cuisine, Wynn Las Vegas has something for everyone. Wynn’s Lake of Dreams is a mesmerizing, colorful water show that’s best enjoyed as you sip cocktails at Aft Cocktail Deck or have dinner on the patio at SW Steakhouse. For the ultimate indulgence, Wynn’s exclusive American supper club, Delilah, serves caviar in a myriad ways, plus surprise performances from celebrities like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Casa Playa and Cipriani are other prized Wynn restaurants that are worth securing reservations early for. On the shopping front, dozens of designers call the Wynn Esplanade and The Shops at Wynn home, while performers—including comic Sebastian Maniscalco and the great Smokey Robinson—regularly grace the Encore Theatre stage.