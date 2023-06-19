By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Lifestyle Guide Adventures

Las Vegas has various horse riding opportunities, from trail rides to formal lessons. Whether you are looking to have a fun day riding through the mountainside or ready to commit to learning the ins and outs of the equestrian lifestyle, here are some of the best horseback riding experiences in and near Las Vegas.

Blue Ribbon Hunters and Jumpers

“Located in Las Vegas, Blue Ribbon specializes in Hunters, Jumpers, Equitation and Dressage,” the 10-acre facility mentions. Known for their multidisciplinary approach, Blue Ribbon Hunters and Jumpers offers two jumping arenas, a dressage court and five acres of cross-country track. Located off of Jones and Farm Road in Centennial Hills, Blue Ribbon Hunters and Jumpers welcomes riders of all experience levels.

Cowboy Trail Rides

Explore the Red Rock Mountains by way of horseback. Enjoy the geological wonder composed of nearly 200,000 acres of the Mojave Desert. Learn about the geology, the environment and the history of Red Rock Canyon while adventuring through the mountainside with the help of Cowboy Trail Rides guides and horses.

Hunters Edge

This facility offers riding lessons, training and boarding and riding camp. Touted as “Las Vegas’ Premier Hunter Jumper Facility," Hunters Edge focuses "on training horses and riders to be competitive in the disciplines of Hunters, Jumpers and Equitation,” as detailed on the website. Located in the southwest area near Blue Diamond and Mountains Edge, this facility has three arenas, one of which is covered to protect from the elements.

Red Canyon Trail Rides

Opt for 30 minutes, an hour, a half-day or a full day of horseback riding at Red Canyon Trail Rides in Bryce Canyon Pines. Four hours northeast of Las Vegas by car, Bryce Canyon Pines makes for a great road trip. Whether Red Canyon Trail Rides is a day trip or a weekend trip, a beautiful experience awaits.

Red Rock Adventures Horseback Rides

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa offers morning and afternoon horseback rides year-round with Red Rock Adventures. Explore the mountainside and marvel at the rising sun, sandstone cliffs and wildlife by horseback.

Silver State Tours

Create the once-in-a-lifetime awe-inspiring experience of proposing to your future fiance with the Silver State Tours private package for two. The 1.5-hour ride leads lovers by horse to a scenic location with a magical view to serve as the ideal setting for a grand gesture. Additional group tours and packages include morning, afternoon and sunset rides suitable for family, friends, solo riders and couples.

Springhaven Farm

Board your beauty at Springhaven Farm with feedings twice a day and the option to add a grass hay-filled slow feeder for around-the-clock grazing. Mare motel and barn stalls are cleaned daily, with mats, shavings and bedding for comfort. Springhave Farm offers classical European horsemanship style lessons and training for riders aged six and up.

Stronger Than My Past Horseback Riding Club

The spiritual and healing horseback riding experience at Stronger Than My Past offers members and riders a transformational journey. Through the practice of horseriding and bonding, the lessons prioritize the horse-to-human connection with a therapeutic approach.

Wild West Horseback Adventure

Ride through the wild west mountains and desert as depicted in old Western films at The Wild West Horseback Adventure. Trail rides are complete with a sunset with a BBQ dinner, a midday ride with lunch or a sunrise ride with breakfast. Work up an appetite while riding and feast after.