The 12 Best Holiday Events in Las Vegas

Make the holiday season merry and bright at these Las Vegas events.







Stroll through frosted holiday displays at Enchant at the Las Vegas Ballpark. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Enchant: Santa's Magical Timepiece

A holly jolly experience awaits at the Las Vegas Ballpark, where Enchant will light up the holiday season with the world’s largest Christmas light maze and a magical ice skating trail. The kids will love visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Christmas village offers the perfect place to find a unique gift to nestle under the tree. Don’t miss themed events, including Paws n’ Claus Night on Dec. 3 and Ugly Holiday Sweater Night on Dec. 10.

Downtown Summerlin



Deck the halls every Friday and Saturday night during Downtown Summerlin’s free holiday parade. Running through Dec. 16, the parade will see Santa, festive dancers and snowfall light up Park Centre Drive. Snap a photo with the big man in the Santa Chalet (open through Dec. 24), and glide across the ice at The Rock Rink.

Glittering Lights Las Vegas

Open through Jan. 7, this drivable holiday experience invites locals to cruise through millions of glimmering lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Visitors can also opt to see the lights by hopping on the Santa tram, where riders will enjoy games, hot cocoa and kettle corn, plus plenty of time with the man of the hour.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opens Dec. 2. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Boulevard Pool will become a winter wonderland Dec. 2 through Jan. 2, when the 4,200-square-foot ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Warm up by an outdoor fire pit, roast s’mores, sip seasonal beverages and watch the snow fall every 30 minutes on select nights. Three players from the Vegas Golden Knights will stop by on Dec. 3, and fireworks will light up the night sky on Dec. 31.

The Gin-gle Bell cocktail at Rouge Wonderland; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Rouge Wonderland

Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa’s elegant Rouge Room will become Rouge Wonderland through Dec. 30. Guests will be transported to the 1920s through whimsical holiday decor, fire pits, sweet treats and themed cocktails. Sip The Gin-gle Bell or Santa’s spiked hot chocolate in the main lounge or head outdoors to cozy up in the Rouge Cabanas, which will receive their own festive makeover.

Rockin' Christmas



Drive out to M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson to discover Rockin' Christmas, a drive-thru holiday light display that spans one mile. A symphony of colors and sounds will bring this experience to life, as drivers and passengers view millions of LED lights and hundreds of moving displays. See the spectacle Nov. 17 to 31.

The Elfing Around cocktail at Miracle on Spring Mountain; PHOTO BY MELISSA HOM

Miracle on Spring Mountain

Las Vegas’ official Miracle pop-up bar returns for another frosty season of fun. Don your favorite holiday attire as you sip themed cocktails that are as delicious as they are photo-worthy. Over-the-top decor will have you feeling the holiday spirit as you enjoy the Jingle Balls Nog, Elfing Around or Snowball Old-Fashioned. Bottoms up!

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village

For more than three decades, The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village has been shining bright during this family friendly holiday tradition. Open on select nights from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, the outdoor attraction invites holiday lovers of all ages to meet with Santa, race down the 50-foot-tall Avalanche Slide, and ride Cheyenne's Enchanted Carousel and the Forest Express Passenger Train. Find the perfect gift to tuck under the tree at the holiday gift shop, win big while playing carnival games and take your best shot at Rod's Mini Golf. Proceeds from the theme park benefit the more than 3,000 people living with disabilities that Opportunity Village supports. 'Tis the season!

Digital displays bring the holidays to life at Illuminarium Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTECHOUSE STUDIO

Winter Wonderland Spectacular at Illuminarium Las Vegas



A feast of color, sound and technology will be served at Illuminarium Las Vegas during its Winter Wonderland Spectacular. Walls moving with digital displays will transport viewers to a dreamland of nutcrackers, jingle bells, candy canes and snow flurries. Don't miss Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse, an original holiday experience created by ARTECHOUSE Studio. "The Winter Wonderland Spectacular is more than a holiday experience; it's a celebration of togetherness, joy and the magic of the season," says Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium Las Vegas. "We've combined state-of-the-art technology with traditional festive artistry to create a world that inspires wonder, sparks nostalgia and warms the heart. It's a place where visitors can come together with loved ones and create lasting holiday memories."

30th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights

Nevada's largest botanical cactus garden will be illuminated with more than one million lights during this annual event in Henderson. Open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., the outdoor display invites families to stroll through the stunning display, snap photos with Santa, sip Ethel M's famous hot chocolate and enjoy small bites from the Ethel M Chocolate food truck. Stop by now through Dec. 31.

Order an artful charcuterie board at Winter at the Terrace at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Winter at the Terrace



Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino is bringing back its Winter at the Terrace pop-up from Friday, Nov. 24 through February. Reserve a private igloo or warm up by a fire pit as you toast the season with the Bacardi-spiked Warm and Cozy cocktail or A Little Frost-tea featuring Sipsmith gin, Lillet Blanc, white tea, rosemary and sparkling wine. Pours from the hot chocolate cart add a sweet touch to the evening, while charcuterie and cheese boards, whipped burrata dip and caviar blini will keep stomachs full. Don't miss the profiterole wreath made with egg nog Bavarian cream or the Camp Fire s'mores desserts as well. Walk-ins are welcome but we suggest booking a reservation for a table or igloo at 702.617.7744. Cheers!

Deck the halls at Silverton Casino Lodge's Bad Elf Pop-Up Bar; PHOTO BY EUGENE DELA CRUZ

Bad Elf Pop-Up Bar



Open Nov. 4 to Jan. 1, Silverton Casino Lodge's Shady Grove Lounge has once again received a Santa-approved makeover with the return of the Bad Elf Pop-Up Bar. The wildly kitschy display includes dozens of colorful string lights hanging from the ceiling, larger-than-life ornaments and mischevious elves galore. Book the Bad Elf Experience, which scores you a Bad Elf souvenir glass, two holiday cocktails and the opportunity to play the Bad Elf Puzzle Hunt, a game of solving puzzles via clues found throughout the bar. Those who conquer the puzzles will be entered to wine a staycation at Silverton Casino Lodge, plus dinner for two at Twin Creeks Steakhouse. How's that for the nice list?