Allison Mitchell | December 4, 2020 | Food & Drink

1. Wonder Wheel at Beauty & Essex

Inspired by the carnival scene in the 1978 hit movie Grease, Beauty & Essex pastry chef Lauren Amedure created the Wonder Wheel dessert to give guests a fun and entertaining way to indulge at the end of a meal. Treats rotate per the chef’s preference and include items like cotton candy, fudge, cake pops, caramel corn, elephant ears, pepita brittle and more. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

2. Banana Cream Pie at CUT by Wolfgang Puck

A feast for the eyes, the banana cream pie at CUT by Wolfgang Puck is a photoworthy favorite from pastry chef Nicole Erle. A milk chocolate sphere is filled with roasted banana ice cream, vanilla wafers, roasted banana and 24K gold, and melted tableside with banana rum caramel. The Venetian

3. Intxaursalsa at é by José Andrés

A traditional Basque dessert typically served on Christmas Eve, intxaursalsa gets an artful makeover from the pastry chefs at é by José Andrés at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Warm wintry spices of cinnamon and star anise come together with rustic walnut cream for a taste that’s seasonally sweet. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

4. The Cigar at The Mayfair Supper Club

Don’t let your eyes fool you—The Cigar dessert at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio may look eerily realistic but it is indeed edible. Chocolate and hazelnut come together in the shape of a cigar that arrives hickory-smoked under a glass cloche for an experience that’s enticing and entertaining. Bellagio

5. Spiked Lemon at Spago

Take a seat at this fountainside flagship restaurant from Wolfgang Puck at the Bellagio, and place an order for the Spiked Lemon. A whimsical marriage of textures and flavors, the citrus-driven dish pairs Japanese yuzu cream with calamansi cream, chiffon cake, citrus mousse, Swiss meringue and French meringue. Flecks of gold leaf adorn the meringue for a touch of glitz and glamour. Bellagio