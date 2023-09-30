The 8 Best Hiking Trails In Las Vegas And Surrounding Areas

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Lifestyle Feature Travel List - Featured Community Travel & Recreation Adventures Fitness Guides

Hike at some of the best trails, canyons and mountains in Las Vegas and additional southern Nevada destinations to connect with nature, relieve stress and stay fit. With various difficulty levels, select which hikes are suitable, from family-friendly excursions to bring the kids, dog-friendly hikes and strenuous treks for adrenaline seekers. Get the Camelback filled and pack the protein bars and dried fruits with nuts to embark on the following hiking adventures.

Gold Strike Canyon Hot Springs Trail - Lake Mead

Gold Strike Canyon Hot Springs Trail trek is strenuous and spans 6 miles, but the reward is grand. Challenge the body to perform through the course, then treat the body to a warm, mineral-rich dip into the steamy hot springs.

Mary Jane Falls- Mt. Charleston

Hike Mary Jane Falls at Mt. Charleston during winter to play in the snow, during spring to see the waterfalls flow and in summer to escape the heat. Mt. Charleston is a forest of towering pine trees and greenery with diverse wildlife. The altitude is high, lending much cooler temperatures than the surrounding ground-level areas.

Little Falls Trail- Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

Another Spring Mountains National Recreation Area hiking opportunity is Little Falls Trail. Chase the waterfalls on this moderate 0.8-mile hike and bring the little ones to Little Falls Trail.

Echo Overlook Trail- Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

Wildflowers are abundant at Echo Overlook Trail most year-round. The Spring Mountains hike is more of a challenge and 4.6 miles long. Slow down the pace and observe birds, horses and additional wildlife to take a milder approach to this outdoor adventure.

Calico Tank Trail- Red Rock Canyon

Calico Tank Trail at Red Rock Canyon is a 2-hour hike 2.2 miles long. Gigantic sandstone formations with red and orange veining, sweeping views of the Red Rock Canyon from the top and fresh air add to the appeal of this trail.

Ice Box Canyon Trail- Red Rock Canyon

Ice Box Canyon Trail generally only gets a little sun for a cooler hike than the other Red Rock Canyon trails. The 2.3-mile adventure can take approximately 2 hours. Spend more time at the seasonal waterfalls that flow in winter and spring.

Fire Wave Hike- Valley of Fire State Park

Fire Wave Hike at Valley of Fire State Park is a mild hike suitable for beginners and those seeking a stunning yet leisurely hike. The path is under two miles long and features sandstone with red, white and pink striped markings.

Rainbow Vista and Fire Canyon Overlook Hike- Valley of Fire State Park

Rainbow Vista and Fire Canyon Overlook Hike trail is just over a mile long. This Valley of Fire State Park hiking opportunity is even better with a furry four-legged companion. Marvel at the scenic setting and mesh into the red landscapes at Valley of Fire State Park.