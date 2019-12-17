The Best Healthy Meal Delivery Services of 2021

Cameron Hendrickson | April 11, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

From Thistle's fully prepared, seasonally inspired meals packed full of nutrients; to Sunbasket's dietician-designed and -approved dishes that cater to almost any dietary preference—think Paleo, gluten-free, diabetes friendly; to Sakra Life's chef-curated, ready-to-eat organic breakfasts, lunches and dinners; these top-rated meal delivery services make eating healthy easy and delicious.

1. Sunbasket

Sunbasket’s dietician-designed and -approved meals ensure that home chefs of almost any dietary preference—from Paleo to gluten-free to diabetes-friendly—can eat healthily. Meals include guided recipes for cooking from scratch, Fresh & Ready meals, snacks, dips and treats, so there’s always something healthy to grab.

2. Sakara Life

Offering nutritionally designed, chef-curated, ready-to-eat organic meals, Sakara’s Signature Nutrition Program ensures that subscribers obtain over 100% of their daily protein, vitamin and mineral requirements—plus tons of greens and fiber to support the gut. Choose from gourmet breakfasts, lunches and dinners—think Five Herb Pesto Pasta—for nutrient-dense meals that are both approachable and delicious.

3. Goop Kitchen

Gwyneth Paltrow’s leading lifestyle brand recently launched its newest venture exclusively in the L.A. area (Santa Monica, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood and Beverly Hills): Goop Kitchen, a delivery concept offering the brand’s nutrient-dense, preservative-free food. Marking Goop’s first foray into the food space, recipes include options like a Spring Salmon Bowl and Goop Teriyaki Bowl.



4. Simple Feast

Crafted by chefs from The French Laundry and Noma, Simple Feast’s meal kits incorporate local produce, use sustainable packaging and offer a charitable giveback component, with any leftovers donated to populations in need. Offering 20-minute, earth-first meals that honor both the environment and individual health, eating good-for-you food has never been easier.

5. Thistle

Offering seasonally inspired weekly menus, Thistle’s nutrient-packed meals are delivered fully prepared to make healthy eating effortless—and it also offers other good-for-you treats like juices, smoothies and more. With notable past menu items including a pitaya smoothie with coconut hemp granola and red beet risotto, we can’t wait to see what’s in store this month. As an added bonus, plans can be paused at any time for ultimate convenience.