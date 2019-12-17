At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 11, 2021

The Best Healthy Meal Delivery Services of 2021
Read More

April 9, 2021

10 Fine Dining Cookbooks to Make Any Home Chef a Pro
Read More

April 9, 2021

6 Floral Cocktails Worth the Buzz

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home
Read More

April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection
Read More

April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Best Healthy Meal Delivery Services of 2021

Cameron Hendrickson | April 11, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

Share

From Thistle's fully prepared, seasonally inspired meals packed full of nutrients; to Sunbasket's dietician-designed and -approved dishes that cater to almost any dietary preference—think Paleo, gluten-free, diabetes friendly; to Sakra Life's chef-curated, ready-to-eat organic breakfasts, lunches and dinners; these top-rated meal delivery services make eating healthy easy and delicious.

Sakara Life's Aphrodite Fig Bar

1. Sunbasket

Sunbasket’s dietician-designed and -approved meals ensure that home chefs of almost any dietary preference—from Paleo to gluten-free to diabetes-friendly—can eat healthily. Meals include guided recipes for cooking from scratch, Fresh & Ready meals, snacks, dips and treats, so there’s always something healthy to grab.

2. Sakara Life

Offering nutritionally designed, chef-curated, ready-to-eat organic meals, Sakara’s Signature Nutrition Program ensures that subscribers obtain over 100% of their daily protein, vitamin and mineral requirements—plus tons of greens and fiber to support the gut. Choose from gourmet breakfasts, lunches and dinners—think Five Herb Pesto Pasta—for nutrient-dense meals that are both approachable and delicious.

3. Goop Kitchen

Gwyneth Paltrow’s leading lifestyle brand recently launched its newest venture exclusively in the L.A. area (Santa Monica, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood and Beverly Hills): Goop Kitchen, a delivery concept offering the brand’s nutrient-dense, preservative-free food. Marking Goop’s first foray into the food space, recipes include options like a Spring Salmon Bowl and Goop Teriyaki Bowl.

4. Simple Feast

Crafted by chefs from The French Laundry and Noma, Simple Feast’s meal kits incorporate local produce, use sustainable packaging and offer a charitable giveback component, with any leftovers donated to populations in need. Offering 20-minute, earth-first meals that honor both the environment and individual health, eating good-for-you food has never been easier.

5. Thistle

Offering seasonally inspired weekly menus, Thistle’s nutrient-packed meals are delivered fully prepared to make healthy eating effortless—and it also offers other good-for-you treats like juices, smoothies and more. With notable past menu items including a pitaya smoothie with coconut hemp granola and red beet risotto, we can’t wait to see what’s in store this month. As an added bonus, plans can be paused at any time for ultimate convenience.

Tags: wellness lunch healthy breakfast healthy eating dinner nutrition my healthy meal diets healthy food diet health and wellness meal delivery services healthy meal delivery services paleo gluten-free menu dietary organic meals
Categories: Food & Drink Feature

Photos courtesy of Sakara Life

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: