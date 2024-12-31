The 8 Best Spots For Gourmet Grab-And-Go Fare In Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature,

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink, Feature,

Amidst Las Vegas’ whirlwind of attractions and entertainment, not every meal must be a long, seated affair. For those who crave delectable gourmet grab-and-go fare, Vegas offers an array of options that cater to every palate. Read on for Modern Luxury’s top eight spots for a culinary adventure that promises both convenience and exquisite flavors.

Board & Graze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Board & Graze (@boardandgraze)

Website/ 10890 S Eastern Ave 89052

At the heart of every foodie's desire lies a beautifully curated charcuterie board, and Board & Graze delivers just that. Known for emphasizing both aesthetics and taste, this small business offers an enticing selection of handpicked cheeses and carefully cured meats. Whether you're prepping for a picnic or a spontaneous snack, these portable boards are like a canvas of flavor, artfully arranged for easy enjoyment. This gourmet experience can be easily tailored to dietary restrictions or specific preferences, ensuring every bite is just as intended — delicious.

Eataly Las Vegas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM (@eatalylasvegas)

Website/ 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Located at Park MGM, Eataly is a bustling Italian marketplace that's as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the stomach. The grab-and-go counters serve a spectrum of Italian delights, from fragrant pasta salads to intricate pastries. Its pizzas and paninis, freshly prepared with authentic cheeses and cured meats, offer a slice of Italy on the go.

Cured & Whey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cured & Whey (@curedandwhey)

Website/ 6265 S Valley View Blvd 89118

Cured & Whey brings the charm of a classic deli with a modern twist. Its menu boasts an array of gourmet sandwiches that highlight artisanal cheeses and unique meats, all crafted with a commitment to local sourcing. The truffle honey grilled cheese sandwich is a must-try for its rich layers and delicate balance of flavors. For cheese lovers looking to explore beyond sandwiches, the extensive selection of charcuteries and curated cheese boards promises an elevated grab-and-go experience.

Freed’s Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freed's Bakery (@freedsbakery)

Website/ Various

Freed’s Bakery has solidified its reputation across Las Vegas for its elaborate confections and impeccable taste. Swing by for a quick sugar rush with the delightful cupcakes or grab a World Famous Strawberry Shortcake—a perfect blend of whipped cream, strawberries and fluffy cake. And for those special occasions, the elaborate custom cakes offer both beauty and decadence to go.

Dominique Ansel Marché

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique Ansel Las Vegas (@dominiqueansellasvegas)

Website/ 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Nestled in Paris Las Vegas, Dominique Ansel Marché offers a touch of France with every grab-and-go option. The casual concept pays tribute to France's outdoor marketplaces, making sure guests can load up on important delicacies like croissants, slow-cooked rotisserie, roast potatoes and flowers.

Café Lola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Lola (@ilovecafelola)

Website/ Various

With its delightful whimsy and bold flavors, Café Lola has captured the hearts of Instagram lovers and food enthusiasts alike. In addition to grabbing a Honey Lavender Latte during a busy day of errands, you can also order a basket of artisanal pastries, sandwiches and cheese boards.

Pronto by Giada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pronto by Giada de Laurentiis (@prontobygiada)

Website/ 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S 89109

Pronto by Giada at Caesars Palace defines what gourmet grab-and-go fare can mean in Las Vegas with its elegant and Italian-inspired menu. Giada De Laurentiis infuses her personal take with a selection of antipasti, paninis, pastries and meat and cheese platters crafted to evoke the joy of sunny Mediterranean coasts. If you have a moment to spare, pop over to the adjacent wine bar for a quick glass.

Echo & Rig

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Echo & Rig (@echoandrig)

Website/ Various

Echo & Rig deftly combines the classic American steakhouse allure with an old-world approach to charcuterie. At the counter, prepared meats highlight the craft of Echo & Rig's butchers. Simple yet sophisticated, these carefully executed cuts will leave you satisfied whether you’re a fan of goose liver pate or are in need of jambon royale.



See also: 7 Must-Try Mocktails In Las Vegas