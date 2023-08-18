20 of the Best Golf Courses Across America

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

You don’t need a pair of tartan pants to get down with the game of golf.

Whether you’re a high-powered business associate looking to make deals on the links, a retiree catching some well-earned rest and relaxation on the green, or a young PGA hopeful, this country is full of challenging, amenity-rich and picture-worthy golf courses from sea to shining sea.

We asked our editorial team to hone in on their favorites, from Chicago to Miami, Boston to Hawai’i and more.

Atlanta - Atlanta Country Club

500 Atlanta Country Club Drive, Mariett; 770-953-2100 / Website

Since its founding in 1964, this club has hosted multiple PGA and USGA events due to its rich tradition and history in golf, matched with its world-class course. Surrounded by Civil War sites, the Chattahoochee River and Sope Creek, this course transports its players far from the nearby city. Elevation changes and hole variety bring the heat, making this course a go-to for serious Atlanta-based players. Want to take your champion swing elsewhere? Check Atlanta’s full list of fabulous greens.

Aspen - Aspen Golf Club

39551 Highway 82; 970-429-1949 / Website

Aspen’s only public course, designed by Frank Hummel, is a classic. It also happens to be the top-ranked municipal golf course in Colorado. Just two miles from downtown, this beautiful course features trees and water on almost every hole. It’s a solid choice for any golfer, as it’s suitable for any level of play. Want something more exclusive? Check the other five courses on Aspen’s full list.

Boston - Granite Links Golf Club

100 Quarry Hills Dr.; 617-689-1900 / Website

Just 20 minutes from downtown, the Granite Links Golf Club offers stunning views of the city skyline. Granite also offers high-end amenities, including a driving range and a patio bar, most of which are available to both public guests and members. The course was built on top of previously-mined quarries and features some granite outcroppings and water hazards to keep you on your feet throughout the game. Boston is rich with golf history, though, so be sure to check out the rest of the great courses on the full list.

Chicago - Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course

3701 N. Recreation Drive; 773-661-0140 / Website

Get the ultimate Chicago golf experience while swinging at the Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course. First opening as the Waveland Golf Course in 1932, the breathtaking property that sits on Lake Michigan gained recognition for its unparalleled views of the city skyline, harbors and lush trees. The club hosts evening leagues for both men and women and is home to one of the eight Chicagoland Golf Academy locations. Here, golf lessons are offered to individuals and groups at any skill level. The course also offers GolfBoards to get around—just picture a skateboard, surfboard, snowboard and golf cart all in one. Ready for more? Hit the other seven golf courses on Chicago's full list.

Dallas - Colonial Country Club

3735 Country Club Circle; 817-927-4200 / Website

Experience the velvet feel of this club’s bentgrass course. After opening in 1936, the Colonial golf club has been recognized as a home for the professional-level golf experience, and has been the sole host of the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge since 1946. Looking for more ways to win? Try one of the other four fantastic golf courses on Dallas' full list.

The Hamptons - Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

200 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton; 631-283-1310 / Website

History runs deep at Shinnecock Hills, the oldest incorporated golf club and one of the five founding member clubs of the United States Golf Association. Created in 1891, the club has been expanded and renovated many times, but the present course has remained since it was designed by William Flynn before the 1931 season. Reminiscent of courses on the British Isles, Shinnecock rolls over natural hills and provides picturesque views of the windblown grasses of Southampton. The property also features a comfortable clubhouse with exclusive amenities provided to members. Still, there are five other gorgeous greens in The Hamptons, so check out our fill list.

Hawai’i - Nanea Golf Club

3351 Ho’Olaulea Way, Lihue; 808-930-1300 / Website

As a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, the Ocean Course at Hōkūala is a site that tops golfers’ bucket lists. The 18-hole course offers an entire half-mile of tropical ocean vistas, peaks of mango and guava tree forests, and picturesque views. There’s no better way to play your afternoon round than on the pristine turf of the Ocean Course. Honestly, Hawai’i is one of the most breathtaking places to play a round, so check out the other offerings across the islands on our fill list.

Houston - Bluejack National

4430 South FM 1486; 281-475-2165 / Website

Nestled within serene forests and sloping hills, Bluejack National is home to the first and only golf course designed by Tiger Woods himself. Built with all skill levels in mind, the 18-hole course has no rough, allowing for a variety of shot-making opportunities that all may enjoy. Praised for its one-of-a-kind family-friendly disposition, Bluejack also features a shorter, 10-hole course called The Playgrounds which is the perfect place to create lifelong family memories with lights equipped for day or night play. Don’t stop there because Houston has a few other must-try courses on our full list.

Las Vegas - Reflection Bay Golf Club

75 Montelago Blvd., Henderson, 702-740-4653, Website

Revel in the extraordinarily lush greens and indulge in unforgettable play time at the Reflection Bay Golf Club, located in the community of Lake Las Vegas. Crafted in 1998, this Jack Nicklaus-designed course is the first public resort golf club in Nevada. Previously the home of the Wendy’s 3-Tour Challenge, this par-72 course still remains a favorite for many golf pros. Experience luxe amenities, including access to a private beach and yachts such as La Contessa and Lady of the Lake. The astounding views of Lake Las Vegas alone are compelling enough to visit. Wanna bet you can play even more? Try one of the other nine incredible courses on Las Vegas' full list.

Los Angeles - Angeles National Golf Club

9401 Foothill Blvd, Sunland; 818-951-8771 / Website

This hidden gem in Sunland-Tujunga is an impressive course for players of every skill level. The par-72 championship golf course has a desert style layout designed by the Nicklaus Design group. There are four sets of tees to accommodate all preferences and highlight features of the course include Tifway Bermuda fairways, Bentgrass greens, two lakes, one creek and 54 bunkers. The Agave Bar & Grill is the perfect spot to dine with a view of the course, and the snack bar is available daily for sandwiches, cocktails and more. Ready to play another round? Check the full list of top-tier golf courses in Los Angeles.

Miami - La Gorce Country Club

5685 Alton Road, Miami Beach; 305-866-4421 / Website

If you’re seeking a prestigious golf course experience in the heart of Miami Beach, look no further than La Gorce. The club has been a respected South Florida staple for over ninety years. The premier 18-hole championship course was redesigned in 2016 by the brilliant Jack Nicklaus. Players can enjoy the storied grounds while admiring an impressive view of Miami Beach’s stunning skyline. Treat yourself to a custom club fitting or perfect your swing at the world-renowned learning center while utilizing their top-of-the-line teaching and technology. La Gorce highlights golf’s honored traditions and historic prestige in the comfort of a friendly atmosphere. Be sure to stop by the club’s top-notch fitness center, pool and lounge area to truly experience all of what La Gorce has to offer. There’s more where that came from, so check Miami’s full list of 9 tropical golf courses you've got to see to believe.

NYC - Winged Foot Golf Club

851 Fenimore Rd., Mamaroneck; 914-698-8400 / Website

Designed by renowned architect A. W. Tillinghast, the Winged Foot Golf Club is home to two 18-hole golf courses: East and West. At 7,477 yards, the course you play depends on your experience level, and how much of a challenge you’re willing to take—just ask Tiger Woods. Its grassy hills, steep slopes, unique contours and vintage feel are all a part of the course’s original and incredible design. The 2020 U.S. Open was held at Winged Foot, so if you know a member of the club, then you’re in luck. Not ready to go home? Try one of NYC’s four other incredible golf courses on the full list.

Orange County - Monarch Beach Golf Links

Drive North, 50 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point; 949-248-3002 / Website

If links-style golf is something you enjoy, this course is well worth the visit. It’s hidden in the middle of a luxury residential area, but it’s open to the public and still has some amazing views of the Pacific shoreline. This 18-hole, par-70 course is extremely varied, due to its somewhat cramped nature. Links-style fairways, curvy greens, doglegs, and beach-white bunkers make for an exciting game. Once you’ve come to the end of the round, you can make use of the high-class locker facilities. If you’ve got a bit more time, take advantage of the coveted treatments at Waldorf Astoria Spa. Even more luxury awaits on our full list of Orange County golf gems.

Palm Beach - Ocean Course at The Breakers

One S. County Rd.; 877-602-8182 / Website

It’s time to grab your golf clubs and head to Florida’s oldest golf course, the Ocean Course at The Breakers. Nurtured by The Breakers for more than a century, this stunning course has it all. From tropical landscapes, continuous cart paths and even occasional ocean views, the Ocean Course is a sight of wonder while remaining a challenge for experienced golfers. Since its 2018 renovation, the course has continued to provide a positive golf experience and maintained its picturesque seaside aesthetic. Don't let your caddy go home just yet, because there are seven other amazing golf courses on our full list.

Philadelphia - Merion Golf Club

450 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore; 610-642-5600 / Website

Consistently ranked among the top golf courses in the country, championship golf and champion golfers intertwine with the glamour of Merion Golf Club’s East and West courses. As host to the most USGA Championships in America, Merion’s East course has seen some of golf’s greatest moments, from Robert Tyre Jones Jr.’s completion of the elusive Grand Slam at the 1960 U.S. Amateur to Justin Rose’s first major title win at the 2013 U.S. Open Championship. That’s not the only championship course in Philly, though, so check out the rest of our picks on the city’s full list.

San Diego - The Golf Course at Rancho Bernardo Inn

17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive; 866-901-5547 / Website

The golf course at Rancho Bernardo Inn, designed by William F. Bell, and managed by JC Golf Management, is one of San Diego’s most pristine courses. Having hosted both PGA and LPGA events, this 18-hole championship course ensures a challenging, yet gratifying day for golfers of all skill levels. Golf tournament services, instruction and clinics by PGA professionals and the Veranda restaurant guarantee leisure and relaxation both on and off the green. Get even more games in at the four other award-winning and championship golf courses on San Diego’s full list.

San Francisco - The Olympic Club

599 Skyline Blvd.; 415-404-4300 / Website

Originally the "San Francisco Olympic Club," the private social and athletic club serves as the oldest athletic club in the United States. The 45-hole Olympic Club hosts multiple National Championships, numerous prestigious competitions and U.S. Open Championships. With a lake course, ocean course and cliffs course with seriously stunning views, the club offers a rewarding, memorable and breathtaking golfing experience. Ready for more stunning views? The full list of golf courses for San Francisco will knock your socks off.

Scottsdale - TPC Scottsdale

17020 N. Hayden Road; 480-585-4334 / Website

Offering two championship courses, TPC Scottsdale is the permanent home of the Waste Management Phoenix Open each February, known to golf fanatics as “The Greatest Show on Grass.” Those local to Scottsdale can enjoy golf year-round with a TPC Pass, and those vacationing can enjoy a luxury stay with one of TPC’s resort partners just a few steps off the fairway to access its courses. Don’t stop now, because Scottsdale offers nine other must-play courses on our full list.

Silicon Valley - San Juan Oaks Golf Club

3825 Union Road, Hollister; 831-636-6113 / Website

Born of a collaboration between PGA TOUR Pro Fred Couples and renowned course architect Gene Bates, San Juan Oaks is set in the quiet foothills south of the Valley. With 18 holes, the course features native grasses and scenic waters, and even stretches over 150 feet above the valley to grant golfers the perfect view as they play. The practice facilities, snack bar and pro shop round out the club, so players have everything they need for a successful game. Talk about majestic, and so are the other five on our full list.

Washington, D.C. - East Potomac GC Blue Course

972 Ohio Dr. SW; 202-554-7660 / Website

East Potomac is one of the only courses located inside the District. In fact, there’s no need to worry about sightseeing, as some holes play right toward the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial and the Naval College. This municipal course also offers walkability, fair greens and lovely fairways. Cool to move outside the District for more top-tier golf adventure? Check DC’s full list.

