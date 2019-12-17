By The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

Make your list and check it twice, we have something to thank everyone who has been nice.

If there is a message to take away from this challenging year, it is to not take anything—or anyone—for granted. Express your renewed attitude of gratitude by thanking everyone on your list. From teacher or caregiver gifts to other helpers who make our lives better, here are six of the best gifts under $100 sure to please everyone on your list.

After you've perused this list remember the 2020 Modern Luxury Holiday Gift Guide offers counsel on nine other categories including Gifts For The Beauty Obsessive, Gifts For The Tech Titan, Gifts For The Homebody, Gifts For The Connoisseur, Gifts For The Global Citizen, Gifts For The Modern Man, Gifts For The Fashionista, Gifts For The Fitness Fanatic as well as Luxe Stocking Stuffers.

Until then on with the show.

Marshall Headphones

Whether it is for Zoom marathons or just to help them block out the noise and tune into an immersive listening experience—these Major III Bluetooth headphones are made with thick loop wires for stronger sound quality. Cushioning on the ears allows for long wear with zero discomfort. From $79

Crosley Mockingbird Radio

Perfect for the home office, this portable AM/FM radio can easily stream live music, as well as their favorite tunes via Bluetooth speaker. A '50s inspired dial and off-white backsplah exude vintage appeal, but make no mistake—this is an accessory of the digital age. From $69.95

Oblio Wireless Charger and UV Cleaner

Just the thing for a teacher, caregiver or frequent traveler—LEXON delivers the next wave in disinfecting your phone by way of a sleek, bowl-like device. UV light projected in the charger's interior kills 99.9% of germs within 20 minutes for a clean screen. From $80

NEST Holiday Candle

Gift them the scents of the season with this enticing blend of mandarin orange, pine, pomegranate, cloves, and cinnamon (not to mention hints of amber and vanilla). NEST's classic candle is made with a premium wax formulation for even burning. In a shift toward sustainability, the brand now manufactures its candle cartons using recycled materials and renewable energy. From $42

Minted Foil-Pressed Stationery

Designed by independent artists, Minted's custom foil-pressed stationery products are customizable in addition to their eye-catching layouts. Personalize a flat card with their full name, or simply embed a thank-you note with their first initial for a thoughtful and affordable gift for any man or woman of letters. From $65 for 25 sheets

Vertly Bath Salts

Bring the spa to their bathroom with these CBD-infused floral soak bath salts, a unique mixture of calendula flower, eucalyptus, hemp and other intoxicating ingredients. Magnesium and pink Himalayan sea salt nourish the skin and muscles, improving circulation and reducing inflammation. From $55