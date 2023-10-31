The 6 Best Bespoke Gifts From Las Vegas

By The Editors By The Editors | | Lifestyle Feature giftguide Guide Lifestyle Feature Features Featured Holiday Gift Guide Holiday Gift Guide Rotator Guides

Make the season merry and bright with personalized experiences you can only find in Las Vegas.

See Chicago at The Smith Center from Jan. 16 to 21. PHOTO BY JEREMY DANIEL

Season Tickets at The Smith Center

Surprise the theater lover in your life with season tickets to The Smith Center's Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series. Highlights of the 2023-2024 season include showings of Chicago (Jan. 16 to 21); Funny Girl (March 26 to 31); Come From Away (May 14 to 19); Girl From The North Country (June 4 to 9); and Peter Pan (June 18 to 23).

Custom Clothing From STITCHED



Founded by Eamon Springall, STITCHED stands as Las Vegas’ most bespoke gentleman’s retail experience. With its flagship boutique at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and a pop-up shop at Tivoli Village, STITCHED is ready to provide your lucky gift recipient with one-of-a-kind suits and so much more. Design a custom look in tandem with its team to delight the dapper gent in your life.

Surprise the music lover in your life with tickets to U2's new residency at Sphere. PHOTO BY STUFISH ENTERTAINMENT ARCHITECTS

Tickets to U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere

U2's inaugural Las Vegas residency debuted Sept. 29 with fans flocking to see the rock icons take the stage in the brand new Sphere. With overwhelming demand for this season's hottest concerts tickets, the band has added additional dates to its lineup. See Bono, The Edge and the rest of the band live through Sunday. Feb. 18. Read about the concert and the mindblowing Sphere here.

The moody palette of nightfall inspired The Spa at Wynn's design. PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

Spa Day at The Spa at Wynn



Give your loved one the gift of relaxation at The Spa at Wynn. As the first spa in Las Vegas to receive a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award, The Spa at Wynn received a contemporary makeover in 2019 that pays homage to the magic of the night sky. Signature treatments range from the Good Luck Ritual to the Ultimate Facial. The Spa at Wynn also prides itself on offering an extensive range of customizable treatments, ensuring your relaxation time is an experience that's truly you. Read about our 13 other favorite spas in Las Vegas here.

A Luxury Staycation at The New Fontainebleau Las Vegas



As excitement builds for the December debut of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, now is the perfect time to book a staycation at the new property. Bet big in the 150,000-square-foot casino, explore more than 35 restaurants and lounges, party the night away at LIV, then retreat to one of 3,600 stunning hotel rooms and suites. Read our exclusive interview with Fontainebleau Las Vegas CEO and Chairman Jeffrey Soffer about what's to come here.

Custom Sneakers with SRGN Studio



The Shoe Surgeon, aka Dominic Chambrone, has created custom kicks for everyone from LeBron James to Drake. His specialty—upgrading coveted sneaker styles with super-luxe materials into one-of-a-kind designs—can be learned via The Surgeon Academy, a perfect gift for the sneakerheads in your life. Opt for either a three-hour customization workshop at SRGN Studio inside of Urban Necessities at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.