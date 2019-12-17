At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

October 30, 2020

3 Film Releases From Martin Sprock's Sprockefeller Pictures
October 29, 2020

Lenny Kravitz on Piano Collab, Quarantine & Rock 'n Roll's Future
October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana

Food & Drink

November 18, 2020

10 Vegas Restaurants For Thanksgiving Dinner To Go
November 13, 2020

Holiday Craft Cocktails to Make @ Home
November 12, 2020

Let's Do Brunch: Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's French Toast Recipe

Home & Real Estate

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best

Style & Beauty

November 17, 2020

Tis' the Season of Style
November 9, 2020

Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability
November 8, 2020

Bauble Buzz: Jewelry Designers Reimagine Age-Old Pieces
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
14 Gifts For The Fashionista

By The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

Faux fur, fringe and frocks for days—welcome to the fashion flock's holiday wish list. Treat the special women in your life with these 12 unique gifts for her.

gifts-for-her.jpg

After you've perused this list remember the 2020 Modern Luxury Holiday Gift Guide offers counsel on nine other categories including Gifts For The Beauty Obsessive, Gifts For The Tech Titan, Gifts For The Homebody, Gifts For The Connoisseur, Gifts For The Global Citizen, Gifts For The Modern Man, Gifts For The Fitness Fanatic as well as Luxe Stocking Stuffers and Gifts Ideas Under $100.

Until then on with the show.

The Row Bindle 3 Leather Hobo Bag

The Row Bindle 3 Leather Hobo Bag

Spacious and relaxed sums up this Italian-calfskin hobo bag from It brand The Row. Pairing it with all black results in a monochromatic look that exudes self-assured nonchalance, but the pouch looks effortless with any ensemble for the busy day ahead. $1,690

Vital Voices: 100 Women Using Their Power to Empower

Vital Voices 100 Women Using Power to Empower

A collection of stories from our generation's most remarkable trailblazers, this Assouline book is sure to inspire and enlighten the achievers in your life. The artful pages share narratives from the likes of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Malala Yousafzai and Megan Rapinoe, providing endless wisdom from a variety of viewpoints. From $60

Chopard Precious Lace

chopard-gift-guide.jpg

Chopard's Haute Joaillerie collection is guaranteed to delight your special someone this holiday season. Showcasing the ateliers' trademark attention to detail and craftmanship, the Precious Lace jewelry collection represents a stunning confluence of quality, from the elegance of its openwork fabric to the gossamer finesse of the setting. Prices vary

Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti® Cuff

Tiffany and Co Elsa Peretti Cuff

Two iconic jewelry designers join forces to produce irresistable pieces such as this small Bone cuff in 18k gold with green jade. Each Elsa Peretti bone cuff is hand-carved for a sculptural aesthetic that fuses art and fashion, suitable for the style maven with expert taste. From $18,000

Jennifer Meyer Elongated Edith Hoops

Jennifer Meyer Elongated Edith Hoops

The classic hoop is revamped with a slinkier silhouette that proves modern while maintaining a timeless quality. Made from 18-karat yellow gold, the earring is perfect for pairing with studs and even drop earrings for an eclectic look. From $1,900

Judith Leiber Couture Abracadabra Top Hat

Judith Leiber Couture Abracadabra Top Hat

Make a statement with this metallic clutch from the queen of kitschy luxury, Judith Leiber. The hard shell body is fully coated in crystals, though a removable chain shoulder strap maintains functionality. From $5,995

Canada Goose Rosemont Parka

Canada Goose Rosemont Parka

Be prepared for chilly trips ahead with a slim yet warm parka that protects against even the harshest of weather conditions. The coat's exterior is water-resistant, and the coyote fur lining the hood helps block snow and wind chill from penetrating. From $950

Burberry Wool Cape

Burberry Icon Stripe Reversible Wool Cape

This merino wool cape reverses from black to Burberry's distinctive stripes for a versatile styling alternative. Either way, your shoulders are adorned with a sophisticated winter accessory that's perfect for traveling or relaxing at home. From $860

Richard Mille Watch

richard-mille-watch.jpg

Looking for an elegant accessory for a special woman with refined taste? You’re guaranteed to please her with a Richard Mille timepiece. The renowned Swiss watchmaker offers both the RM 07-01 Ladies Automatic and the RM 037 Ladies Automatic models, featuring a unique blend of case materials, multi-colored bands and an eye-catching fusion of gold leaf with carbon fibers.

Gucci New Ace Low Top Sneaker

GucciAceSneaker-0001.jpg

Gucci, the millenial generation's authority on maximalism, has combined its ornate design codes with a clean foundation. The result is a streamlined shoe that stands out among a sea of trendy white sneakers. Elevate the rest of your outfit in a way that's still fun. From $730

Saint Laurent Minidress

Sequin Long Sleeve Minidress Saint Laurent

A call-back to the '70s never looked so modern. Saint Laurent's sequin-drenched minidress answers the question of what to wear for virtually any holiday party, its smart cut adding an air of paired-back glamour. From $1,990

Jasmine Face Mask Cover

Jasmine Crystal Face Mask Cover Image

For the time being, face masks are here to stay. So why not make a statement out of this necessary trend by way of Rosantica's crystal net Jasmine face mask cover? Almost a piece of jewelry in its own right, the accessory is sold with a functional fabric mask and secures behind the ears with a gold-toned brass hook. From $510

UGG x Claire Tabouret Boot

UGG x Claire Tabouret Sheepskin Boot

Famed footwear company UGG Australia has teamed up with contemporary artist Claire Tabouret on a line of shoes, bags and outerwear exhibiting fluorescent prints. One featured product is an over-the-knee sheepskin and leather boot, whose bright-hued patterns pop out from the more muted shades of the painter's art. From $750

The Container Store Custom Closet

the-container-store.jpg

Give yourself (and your partner) the gift of waking up on the organized side of the bed with the custom closet of your dreams, and earn up to $2,000 with a new Avera or Laren custom closet from the Container Store. Give yourself the ultimate built-in luxury of a Laren closet, featuring 1”-thick construction and your choice of exclusive options like glass-front Doors and LED Lighting. Or explore the evolution of custom closets with Avera. Featuring drawers that open and close at a touch, back panels, glass shelves and LED lighting, Avera gives you a built-in look for less than you thought possible. Either way, your Avera or Laren custom closet purchase gives you store credit for your favorite items in-store or online, including Elfa. And with your choice of free in store or Virtual In-Home Design, getting started is easy. But hurry, offer ends December 15, 2020. Prices vary

Shoshanna Cocktail Dress

Shoshanna Clara Velvet Cocktail Dress

A stretch velvet sequin number, dubbed the Clara dress, encapsulates clothing label Shoshanna's dedication to feminine silhouettes that feature distinctive details. The simple cut flatters the figure, while its shimmering texture ensures that you won't go unnoticed in a crowd. From $440

Tags: gift guide web-og

Photography by: Courtesy of brands

