The 7 Best Food Trucks In Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature,

By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano | | Food & Drink, Feature,

Embark on a culinary journey through the streets of Las Vegas with its diverse and delicious food trucks. From Japanese-American fusion to gourmet pizza, Las Vegas offers a variety of food trucks for everyone.

Fuku Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fukuburger (@fukuburgerlv)

Website

This food truck presents a unique blend of gourmet Japanese and American flavors to discerning Vegas foodies. Its menu features burgers made with premium ingredients with options like the Tamago burger composed of fried egg, onion strings, teriyaki and wasabi mayo or the Buta burger made with applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, red onions, red ginger, Japanese BBQ and wasabi mayo.

Monti’s Smokehouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montis Smokehouse BBQ Food Truck and Catering (@montissmokehousebbq)

Website

Monti’s Smokehouse is a culinary gem on wheels and serves up barbecue feasts. With menu offerings such as ribs, brisket and wings, this food truck is a quick and easy go-to spot for a taste of the South in the heart of Las Vegas.

Signora Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Signora Pizza (@signorapizza)

Website

Take a trip to Italy through Signora Pizza's pies enlivened by authentic Italian flavors. This mobile pizzeria was first built in Italy and then shipped to the United States to the delight of Vegas. Its Neapolitan-style pizza is crispy and freshly made with hand-selected ingredients. You can taste the care in all its dishes whether you are in the mood for something traditional like Margherita pizza or specialty like the creamy mimosa pizza.

Southern Taste Seafood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Shanks (@southern_taste_seafood)

Website

This food truck brings the savory flavors of the South to Las Vegas through its tasty seafood options such as Cajun-spiced seafood boils, buttery garlic crab legs, fried catfish and more. Whether you are a long-time gumbo lover or looking to try the mouthwatering dish you never knew you needed (a.k.a. crab fries), Southern Taste Seafood delivers a quality seafood experience.

Strip Chezze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzy Davis (@stripchezzetrucklv)

Website

This food truck elevates classic comfort foods to a whole new level through its creative creations. Consider the Jam On It grilled cheese with sweet maple-bourbon bacon jam and the deep-fried three-cheese mac n’cheese egg rolls with kimchi sauce. Alternatively, say yes to the kid in you and be blown away by the Flamin' Hot Cheeto-crusted grilled cheese.

The Cookie Bar

View this post on Instagram (@thecookiebarlv)

Website

The Cookie Bar is a must-visit food truck spot for anyone with a sweet tooth. It offers an array of freshly baked cookies daily, as well as other sweet treats, like ice cream and hot cocoa. It has both classic cookie flavors, like chocolate chip and oatmeal, and specialty ones, such as red velvet and lemon sugar. The Cookie Bar promises an array of indulgent sweet treats available on wheels.

Vito’s Tacos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitos Tacos (@vitostacos)

Website

Vito’s Tacos presents Mexican flavors with a creative twist. Its menu includes traditional street tacos like carne asada and birria, but adventurous eaters will be truly allured by the likes of the queso tacos, white truffle birria fries, birria egg rolls and birria ramen.

These must-visit food trucks in Las Vegas promise an array of classic and new quality flavors on the go.











