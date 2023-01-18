The 4 Best Fitness Trackers To Optimize Your Health

By Laura Scholz By Laura Scholz | | Lifestyle

Optimize your health with these sophisticated fitness trackers.

Wearable technology has come a long way since the humble Timex wristwatch. As consumer interest in wellness has exploded over the past decade, so has the market for fitness trackers equipped with state-of-the-art technology to monitor everything from daily steps and nightly sleep cycles to blood oxygen and skin temperature.

By aggregating data and pairing with apps for easy tracking and social sharing, these devices can help users reach larger health goals ranging from weight loss to better sleep, says Atlanta-based cardiologist Dr. Jyoti Sharma.

A recent study published by the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions showed that wearing a fitness device can help reduce the risk of heart disease by monitoring heart rate and other vital signs. “When wearing one, people tend to participate in heart-healthy activities, so it’s a win-win,” Sharma continues.

Whether you’re looking to maximize movement or dial in on recovery, optimize your health with these sophisticated fitness trackers.

OURA RING

Optimizing your health is literally at your fingertips with the only wearable that detects heart rate from the arteries in your finger. The sleek, metallic design contains advanced, research-grade sensors that measure heart rate at 99.9% reliability, plus sleep, body temperature, activity, stress and even blood oxygen—useful for detecting breathing disturbances and respiratory illnesses like sleep apnea and COVID-19. Premium users get access to a library of more than 75 science-backed meditation, breathwork and other health-based learning sessions.

NOWATCH

The luxury, faceless NOWATCH predicts stress and overstimulation.

Like the faceless watch’s serene facade of ancient, natural gemstones, this latest addition to the luxury wearable market is all about finding your inner chill. Yes, you can track workouts and sleep, but NOWATCH also contains electrodermal activity sensors to detect increased activity in the sweat glands and predict stress and nervous system imbalance up to 60 minutes in advance. Getting overstimulated? The watch vibrates as a gentle reminder to take a break, meditate or go to bed early. Mentally understimulated? You’ll get a nudge to tackle a hard workout or creative work project ASAP.

FITBIT VERSA 4

Get wrist-displayed fitness metrics like steps, distance and calories as well as in-app tracking of advanced health markers like blood oxygen levels, skin temperature variation and sleep with the latest model from popular mainstream fitness brand Fitbit. Premium users receive a daily “readiness” score along with suggested workout videos ranging from HIIT (high-intensity interval training) to yoga and a recommended active heart rate time goal, while games and challenges make hitting that daily step goal fun and interactive.

WHOOP 4.0

The WHOOP 4.0 is a go-to for professional athletes and serious fitness enthusiasts.

With celebrity investors like NBA star Kevin Durant and golf champion Rory McIlroy, it’s no wonder this screenless tracker is the go-to for serious fitness enthusiasts. The small knit band, which can be worn on the wrist or bicep, uses sensors to track key health metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep and skin temperature and calculate a daily recovery score. The higher the score, the more prepared you are for an intense workout. Use the personalized in-app journal to record behaviors ranging from caff eine and alcohol consumption to meditation and stretching to help you identify patterns that impact recovery and overall health, while daily alerts let you know if your biometrics are out of range—a sign of potential overtraining, stress or even illness.