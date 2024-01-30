6 Of The Best Fish Tacos Across The Country

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink Guides

Taco Tuesday is more than just a fun food-themed adventure. It’s a lifestyle—but it doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy a delectable baja-style treat.

We don’t make the rules, but fish tacos are some of the best tacos on any menu, hands down. If you’re looking to try the best of the best, try these highlights from across the country, hand-picked by our discerning editors.

Chicago - Don Pez Fish Tacos

844 W. Armitage Ave.; 773-687-9598 / Website

Most Chicago taco spots have a single seafood offering if anything, but not Don Pez—from lobster to swordfish to salmon, mahi and more, this casual spot in the heart of Lincoln Park offers pescetarians eight savory options. Start with the Signature Pez-cado, which tempts with Baja-style beer-battered catfish, sweet cabbage, pickled habanero and special sauce. Try even more fresh catches on Chicago’s full list.

Hamptons - Rumba

43 Canoe Place Rd., Hampton Bays; 631-594-3544 / Website

Head to Rumba if you’re seeking island sunshine in a taco. The fish tacos at Rumba are the perfect accompaniment to your weekend getaway and feature island slaw, cilantro and rémoulade sauce to pique your taste buds. Explore even more unbelievable flavors on the Hamptons’ full list.

Los Angeles - Coni'Seafood

Various Locations / Website

Coni'Seafood is a Bib Gourmand-awarded spot that has satisfied appetites since 1987. The Nayarit-style seafood eatery is an amalgamation of fresh ingredients from Mexico and family recipes that result in mouthwatering mariscos. From the classic Tacos de Pescado Empanizado (lightly buttered fried fish with cabbage, tomato, onion, dressing and chili oil sauce) to the shrimp-loaded Tacos al Gobernador, any order is the right order here. There’s more where that came from, though, so be sure to check out the rest of the spots on LA’s full list.

Miami - The Taco Stand

313 NW 25th St.; 786-580-4948 / Website

The Wynwood neighborhood is a mini mecca for authentic taquerias, home to The Taco Stand with roots in San Diego and inspiration from Tijuana, so you know it’s the real deal. Choose from two fish taco offerings, the grilled pescado (mahi mahi) or Baja taco (battered fish). Both versions consist of simple yet effective toppings such as cabbage, cilantro, onions, tomato and a chipotle sauce, but vary on the type of fish and how it’s prepared. As close as Miami is to the water, you just know there are even more incredible fish tacos to be found on Miami’s full list.

New York City - Café Habana

17 Prince St.; 212-625-2001 / Website

Located in Nolita, this hotspot is a Cuban-Mexican cafe located on the bustling Prince Street. The menu features a baja-style fish taco with beer-battered whitefish, cabbage, salsa verde and salsa Negra as well as a grilled shrimp taco with marinated shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle mayonnaise and green salsa. Other popular menu items include their Cubano sandwich and avocado and cheese torta. The city that never sleeps is one of the best places for food in the country, so you know the rest of the taco spots on NYC’s full list are going to be top-notch.

San Francisco - Hook Fish Co.

4542 Irving St.; 415-569-4984 / Website

Hit the outer Sunset and catch some of the freshest and most flavorful fish tacos in the whole city. The tacos come with avocado, pice de gallo, pickled slaw, spicy aioli and housemade corn tortillas, centered around your choice of the grilled fish of the day or fresh poke. Fans call these tacos 10 out of 10, and it only takes one bite to understand. Don’t sleep on the rest of the fish tacos on San Francisco’s full list.

