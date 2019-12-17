Nilam Mukherjee | March 18, 2021 | Culture Style & Beauty

Rihanna at the Met Gala as seen in the film "First Monday in May"

What separates a fashion designer from a fashion icon? Is it work ethic, vision, legacy? Maybe it's character or dedication. Whatever it is, we can't get enough.

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of the world's most famed fashion houses, take a look at this list of must-see fashion documentaries. See how these famous figures went from aspirations to domination, from taking a chance with fashion to becoming the face of fashion itself.

Dior, Valentino, Westwood, McQueen and more have all opened their doors to documentary cameras. Watch and learn how these fashion leaders have adapted and evolved over the years, because if you're going to binge-watch anything, binge-watch genius.

Westwood: Punk. Icon. Activist.

Explore the life of the one and only, rebelliously-iconic Vivienne Westwood. The figure that ignited the punk revolution in her time continues to create spunky and distinguished looks that keep the world on its toes. Follow Westwood's journey as she created a new wave of fashion and cultural importance. She continues to thrive and expand her legacy with the same flair and enthusiasm that she rocked the fashion industry with when she first began her career.

Watch via Amazon

McQueen

Released eight years after the legendary designer passed away, archival footage and interviews with Alexander McQueen’s friends and family give insight into his life as a powerful, boundary-breaking fashion figure. Experience the life of a man that changed the fashion world through his risky, seductive and limitless designs. His name and designs live on as the Alexander McQueen fashion house continues to carry out his visions.

Watch via Hulu

Issey Miyake Moves

This documentary takes you into the design studio of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake. Famous for his uniquely-textured work, the film showcases his uncommon methods of forming character and creating patterned wrinkles in his pieces. An architect of fabric, Miyake desires to ground his work by bringing the clothing and fabrics closer to earth with a variety of textures on his looks.

Watch via Vimeo

The First Monday in May

Take an exclusive look into the high-end annual event that gathers some of the most influential figures in the fashion, art, music and film industries. This picture takes you behind the scenes of the 2015 Met Gala, showcasing an exhibition of Chinese-inspired western pieces of fashion, named "Through the Looking Glass." Featuring iconic looks from Rihanna to the co-chair herself, Anna Wintour, this film is the next best thing to an invite.

Watch via Hulu

Valentino: The Last Emperor

See through the eyes of celebrated designer Valentino Garavani and his partner Giancarlo Giammetti as they prepare for the 2006 Spring/Summer collection in Paris. Chronicling years of Valentino’s works, sketches, business decisions and changes, the film journeys from fashion capital to capital as the Valentino name rises to fame. Even though the prodigy has retired, the fashion industry is still under his reign.

Watch via Apple TV

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel

Diana Vreeland was one of the most influential fashion editors. Follow her inspiring story from youth to her eventual emergence as the editor of Harper's Bazaar, and editor-in-chief of Vogue. The documentary takes you through her life's journey, highlighting the path she took to becoming a legendary columnist in the fashion industry.

Watch via Pluto TV

Saint Laurent

Born in Algeria, Yves Saint Laurent moved to Paris to pursue his career in fashion. In the end, he built one of the most recognizable brands in the world. This film explores the designer at the height of his career and depicts his difficult personal journey toward becoming an icon in the fashion industry.

Watch via Apple TV

The September Issue

Unfold the mystery of the woman behind the sunglasses. R. J. Cutler follows Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, one of the most powerful, polarizing and inspiring figures of fashion today. Look behind the scenes as Wintour prepares for the release of American Vogue’s 2007 September Issue, an annual edition which marks the start of the new year in the fashion industry and therefor sets the trends for months to come.

Watch via Apple TV

Dior and I

Raf Simmons was appointed creative director of Dior in 2012, and this documentary was filmed right by his side, following Simmons in the creation of his first haute couture collection. Take an exclusive look at the colorful, luxurious and sometimes stressful environment that takes place inside The House of Dior.

Watch via YouTube

Lagerfeld Confidential

One of the most iconic figures of fashion, Karl Lagerfeld made waves throughout the industry. Unlike his famed designs, which were publicly displayed runway after runway, Lagerfeld led a very private life. Recounting his upbringing in Germany, this documentary follows a personal journey as he moved to Paris to begin his career in fashion, as well as exploring how he ultimately became a highly-respected designer around the globe.

Watch via YouTube