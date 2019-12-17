Kat Bein | April 26, 2021 | Style & Beauty Awards

If you didn't walk away from the 93rd Academy Awards with a statue, at least you came looking like one. That must have been the theory behind all the golden looks on this year's red carpet. It was a popular theme, but some of the best looks brought bold colors and striking silhouettes.

From One Night in Miami... director Regina King's stunning satin by Louis Vuitton, to actress and presenter Zendaya's brilliant yellow Valentino, these are some of the best looks from the 2021 Oscars and the designers behind them.

Zendaya

While the Malcolm & Marie star wasn't up for any nominations, Zendaya did come to stun in this custom chiffon haute couture gown from Maison Valentino. Designed specifically for her by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the bright yellow look was named the "Force de beauté." It took Valentino Ateliers 300 hours of work by hand to finish this gorgeous look. Stunning, to be sure.

Regina King

Elegance intersects with avantgarde to create this jaw-dropping look by Louis Vuitton. King's film One Night in Miami... was nominated for three awards, and though it did not walk away a final winner, King certainly makes the best dressed list for this and any Oscar's night we can remember. The custom gown is was designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, made from duchess-satin and embroidered with silver sequins and crystals.

Viola Davis

Nominated for best Actress in a Leading Role as the titular character in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis strolled down the red carpet in a striking ebony look by Alexander McQueen. The custom gown befits both the legendary actress and the iconic fashion house, cutting an alluring figure with white thistle embroidery appliqué and a gathered chiffon skirt.

Amanda Seyfried

Talk about making a statement. Mank star Amanda Seyfriend, nominated for best Actress in a Leading Role, hit the stage in a beautiful, structured helm by Armani Privé so red and plush, it stole the spotlight from the red carpet. A smoky eye and burgundy lip gave room for the cherry bright gown to do all the talking.

H.E.R.

Three cheers to Oscar-winning musician H.E.R. who took home her first golden statue for the original song "Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah. Her look was award-winning material. The all-over lace design by Peter Dundas swept the floor with a flowing train, playful hood and elegant pants—all in the same regal purple. It was a call back to Prince, a great inspiration to H.E.R. and a fellow Oscar winner who took home two awards in 1985 for his film Purple Rain.

Carey Mulligan

She may not have taken home the trophy for best Actress in a Leading Role, but Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan sure came dressed like one. Thank Maison Valentino for this shimmering Haute Couture favorite. That fascinating gold fabric is called organdi cuivre, and the gown caught even more light with hand-embroidered, iridescent sequins and pearl reflections. Designed custom by Valentino's Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, this dress took 350 hours to make.

Kori Rae

Oscar-nominated Onward producer Kori Rae brought edge and color to the red carpet. Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, the Pixar maven made waves in this pink suit dyed in a rough ombré for maximum effect. Rae's shoes were studded and platformed. Who said the Oscar's aren't punk?

Margot Robbie

Australian actress Margot Robbie co-produced Promising Young Woman. The knock-out film was nominated for five awards, including Best Picture, and it took home the trophy for best Original Screenplay. Robbie was a knock-out, too, dressed in an ennobled lace dress from Chanel's Fall/Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection, designed by Virginie Viard.

Angela Bassett

While Angela Bassett was on the scene simply to present an award, we're nominating her for best dressed in this fabulous, puff-sleeve gown by Alberta Ferretti. Paired with jewelry from Chopard, it's a look that brings bold dimension to classic elegance.

Celeste

Finally, we give a bow to Best Original Song nominee Celeste both for her moving performance of "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7, and for rocking this custom silk crêpe dress by Gucci. The contrasting bead embroidered fringe details are just to die for, and the crystal snake head appliqué and heart-shaped, crystal-covered clutch bag—an accessory from Gucci’s latest Aria collection by Alessandro Michele—just about made our night.