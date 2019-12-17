| March 15, 2021 | Style & Beauty

The 63rd-annual Grammy Awards may have been a socially-distanced affair, but the kings and queens of music still came dressed to impress.

Matching masks were in, as were futurististic performance looks and glitzy gowns. Taylor Swift turned heads in a head-to-toe floral fantasy, and Beyonce made history with a curvy sillhouette. Here, we take a closer look at the most astonishing looks, as well as the designers behind the magic. Which look is your favorite?

See also: Experience The Glamour Of Gucci This Season

Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

America's sweetheart walked away with her 11th Grammy win, taking the trophy for Album of the Year. Oscar de la Renta is the genius behind her Folklore-inspired look. The Dominican designer paid homage to Swift's eigth studio album with a whimsical floral design that used summery botanical appliqués on both the dress and its matching mask.

Beyonce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Love Page (@blacklovepage)

Queen Bey walked into the Grammys a winner. At nine nominations, she'd already taken the title for most nominations in a single year. She won four of those, including Best Rap Song for her feature on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," as well as Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade." The final two trophies pushed her over another milestone, giving her a total of 28 Grammys, making her the winningest singer in he award's history. She slayed the stage in a tight-fitting little black dress from Schiaparelli Haute Couture, completing her look with and big drop earrings, Jimmy Choo platforms and long black gloves tipped with trompe l'oeil gold fingernails.

Billie Eilish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Gen Z queen Billie Eilish and her genius producer and brother Finneas performed their intimate hit single "Everything I Wanted" in all-over custom Gucci get ups. Later in the night, they accepted the award for Record of the Year, although Eilish was quick to give praise to her co-nominee Megan Thee Stallion, telling the Houston rapper she deserved the win, too. Eilish gave her speech in another all-Gucci look, this one popping in light pink with black and grey seqeuins and embroidery -- with long nails to match, of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TINA SNOW (@theestallion)

She may have professed to being the "ratchet Beyonce" during her acceptance speech, but big winner Megan Thee Stallion was swimming in glamour with this shimmering orange look from Dolce & Gabbana. The giant bow in the back and the sensual slit up the left thigh gave a cute twist to a classic red carpet sillhouette, but nothing was cuter than the acceptance speech she gave next to her idol. Megan might just be the biggest Beyonce fan in the room, and Beyonce is her biggest fan, too!

Dolce & Gabbana was behind the diamond-encrusted look for Megan's performance of "Body" and "Savage," but when it came time to join Cardi B for "WAP," she donned a custom body suit and corset from L.A. ROXX.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TINA SNOW (@theestallion)

See also: See Dior's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection: A Dark Twist on Fairytales

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Speaking of Cardi, her performance of latest hit "Up" was one of the most futuristic things to happen to a stage in decades. The Invasion of Privacy star danced on a two-tier stage completely transformed by visual illusions. She danced on an outstretched hand, sat on a pile of money and all the while distorted our understanding of reality and dimension. She did it all dressed in a body suit of pink, mirrored armor, bringing us back to the "No Scrubs" TLC days with modern edge. The custom set was designed by frequent Cardi collaborator Kollin Carter, and apparently, it was as heavy as it looked.

Dua Lipa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Future Nostalgia singer Dua Lipa took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, and her Versace gown sparkled as brilliantly as her show-stopping performance. The singer said her LP was created to bring some joy back into our lives, to celebrate "fun," and the heritage butterfly design of her Swarovski crystal-mesh gown brought that concept to elegant heights. Versace was also behind the pink, voluminous gown and bikini suit in which she performed "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now," both of which were also dripping in Swarovski crystals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Harry Styles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

"Watermelon Sugar" star Harry Styles reinvented the andogynous rock looks of the '70s with his head-to-toe Gucci ensemble. Power clashing in a plaid sweater vest and tweed jacket, Styles brought boas back with purple faux-feathers and a flaired pant. It was a bold, funky look that we hope to see copied in the streets.

Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

Gucci was also behind the chic '70s look of Silk Sonic, the new superduo featuring the ever-funky Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars. The pair performed their debut single "Leave The Door open" in tan three-piece suits, then hit the stage for an inspiring encore, covering Little Richard's "Good Golly Miss Molly" in honor of the late superstar. Those shiny, metal frames were Gucci, too.

DaBaby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LONG LIVE G (@dababy)

While "Rockstar" rapper DaBaby didn't win any of his four nomination catagories, he did win on the red carpet in a head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana floral print suit. Matched with a wide-brim hat, tan shirt and shiny black loafers, the vibrant look was eccentric without overwhelming. DaBaby also took home the award for Father of the Year, crafting a special red carpet for his daughter to show off her custom Alani Taylor dress since she couldn't hit the Grammy carpet due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Doja Cat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Doja Cat took the stage to 3021 with her killer performance of "Say So." The three-time nominee electrfied the audience in femme-bot yle, fusing a Jean Paul Gaultier corset with a Vex Clothing latex suit, styled and finished with shoes from Naked Wolfe and a headpiece from Ntirinos Helmets. We don't know how she managed to sing and dance so flawlessly, and just as impressive was her red carpet look, dripping in green feathers with a to-die-for plunging neckline, a custom design from Fausto Puglisi and crafted by the masters at Roberto Cavalli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)