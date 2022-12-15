14 Of The Freshest Fashion Collaborations In 2022: Adidas, Gucci, Ferrari And More

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Adidas teamed with Prada in January of this year

Teamwork makes the dream work—and that’s not just a cheesy saying on a motivational poster.

The world of fashion is obsessed with style mash ups and collaborations. Whether it’s streetwear companies teaming with iconic luxury houses, or celebrities designing for popular brands, there’s always something more to discover when you invite someone across the aisle.

This year was a massive hit for collaborative collections of all kinds. From footwear to handbags, team sports to music crossovers and so much Adidas, these are our favorite fashion collaborations of 2022.

Loewe x Spirited Away

This year started with a bang when Spain’s Loewe teamed up with Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli, beloved by fans as the most famous Japanese animation company in the world. The January capsule collection showcased colorful bags, blankets, tops, slides and more, all of which depicted famous characters and scenes from Miyazaki’s 2001 smash hit, Spirited Away. It was the second such collaboration between Loewe and Ghibli, following a My Neighbor Totoro collection in 2021. Is there more up their sleeves for January 2023? Sign up to be notified of future Studio Ghibli collabs before anyone else via Loewe’s website.

Adidas x Everyone

No one had a better year for collaborations than Adidas. The brand with the three stripes counted at least five major cross-collections, starting with the green-conscious Re-Nylon collection in tandem with Prada, which launched in January of this year and ended up with its own string of NFTs. A month later, Adidas premiered a collection with Beyonce’s athleisure brand Ivy Park that had us seeing hearts. Almost immediately after that, Adidas unveiled its Fall 2022 collection with Gucci via a star-studded runway show. By May, the German company was turning heads with its evocative Balenciaga collaboration, which held its runway in the middle of the New York Stock Exchange; and for a little summer fun, Adidas finished August with a quirky fashion collab with Mattel’s Hot Wheels, designed in partnership with L.A.’s Sean Wotherspoon.

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s

The fashion world lost one of its brightest beacons very suddenly when Virgil Abloh passed away in November 2021, but his legacy burned just as bright if not brighter throughout 2022. Among his many posthumous launches came his heavenly collab with Nike on LV-treated Air Force 1s. Abloh’s career was instrumental in bridging the gap between high luxury and streetwear culture, and this sneakerhead fantasy might be the boldest and certainly one of the most meaningful bricks on that career-spanning ideology. The shoes are in fact so groundbreaking, they got their own museum exhibit in New York City.

Ralph Lauren x Team USA

All of the collaborations on our list are exceptional, but only one can truly say it “goes for gold.” For its second Olympics in a row, Ralph Lauren dressed Team USA in head-to-toe gear, keeping the country’s premiere athletes looking sharp from the Parade of Nations to the podium and the Closing Ceremony. The best part? Many of the looks were available to customers right here at home, no lifelong dedication to your sport required (although excellence is always encouraged).

Tyler, The Creator x Converse

Grammy-nominated game changer Tyler, The Creator has always worn his love of skate culture on his sleeve, so it’s no wonder he’s been a frequent collaborator with the classic style of Converse. In March, the pair brought their mutual affection one step further with a totally Tyler take on the low-rise Chuck Taylor. Everything from the pastel color palette to the snakeskin texture was a Golf Wang innovation, and you already know it was a fresh look best paired with le Fleur.

Birkenstock x Monolo Blahniks

This spring saw the triumphant return of Carrie Bradshaw, And Just Like That… we had a new footwear collab fit for Sex and the City. Inspired by the HBO lead character’s obsession with Monolo Blahniks, Birkenstock created an official collaboration sandal that brought all the bling and glamor of the original blue velvet heel to a higher state of comfort. The instantly iconic shoe hit shelves in summer, and just like the new show, it was a true social media sensation.

Bugatti x Jacob & Co

Sure, a fancy car isn’t necessarily a great investment, but a top-tier watch is always smart. Why not mix the two with Bugatti and Jacob & Co.’s "Jean Bugatti” timepiece? With a retail price tag of $250,000, this watch ticks 0 to 60 in—well, a minute, but it’s also juiced up with details that mirror the refinement and style of the enviable automotive. The back displays all the inner-working mechanics, but it won’t get your hands dirty to dive into this timepiece. The real baller move is to get the car to match the watch.

Dua Lipa x Puma

Sometimes, a celebrity comes in and acts as the face of a brand’s campaign. Dua Lipa, on the other hand, gets directly involved in the design process, giving her fans and style lovers around the world a nostalgic collection of must-have party wear from Puma. Inspired by rave culture, this collaborative capsule will take the wearer all the way back to the golden age of ‘90s dance music, with a Eurotrash lean that is all class. An edgy array of tops, bottoms, bags and shoes mark this partnership as absolute ecstasy.

APL x McClaren

If you’re looking for a high performance shoe that’s all about speed without sacrificing style, APL’s collaborative line with McClaren is the sneaker to beat. Developed with the F1 racing mentality in mind, these shoes pop in bright colors—including McLaren's signature orange—and a sleek design sure to turn heads around every corner. The microfiber heel, v-wave carbon fiber and nitrogen-infused midsole help create one of the lightest and smartest athletic sneakers on the market. Plus, they're just cool.

Ferrari x Ray-Ban

Speaking of F1, this year’s Italian GP celebrated its 75th anniversary with some seriously stylish shade. Ray-Ban waved its Italian flag proudly with a limited edition Wayfarer, designed for and modeled by Scuderia Ferrari's ace drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles LeClerc. You too can be as cool as Sainz and LeClerc if you nab a pair of these ultra-light, carbon fiber sunglasses, but you still won’t be allowed to drive the car.

Gucci x Harry Styles

Ha Ha Ha. What’s so funny? Oh, that’s just Gucci and Harry Styles laughing to the bank with their monumental collaborative line. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer turned his friendship with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele into a personalized capsule collection of dandy-fied looks that will turn any adventurous gentlemen into an icon of rock star proportions. From flirty footwear to checkered suits, eye-popping patterns and thoughtful accessories, the whole Ha Ha Ha collection exudes Styles’ natural well of childlike wonder. It’s truly a beautiful set of clothes, “As It Was.”

NBA x Tommy Hilfiger

Rep your team with a retro look from Tommy Hilfiger’s official NBA collection with pieces cool enough to take home a championship ring. Whether you’re a fan of the Miami Heat, a devotee of the LA Lakers, a NY Knicks maniac or a die hard for the Chicago Bulls, this colorful capsule brings streetwear chic to the best game on the block in the classic style that only Hilfiger can deliver. From crop tops to oversized sweatshirts, there are styles for every season.

Kendra Scott x Barbie

Whether you want to be a doctor, a teacher, a pop star or an astronaut, Barbie is here to tell you that you can and totally will achieve your dreams if you just believe in yourself. Kendra Scott, likewise, believes that everyone deserves to shine like the diamond that they are. Now, you can do just that and in a sickening shade of Barbie pink with the Kendra Scott x Barbie jewelry collection that launched in November. What’s more, the lineup of necklaces, bracelets and rings raises funds for Girls Inc., a non-profit organization that raises awareness of the limiting factors in a young woman’s life. What’s not to love?

Jimmy Choo x Timberland

Talk about beauty and the beast. Jimmy Choo and Timberland’s latest collaborative footwear collection is a real chic example of how tough-as-nails streetwear can elevate to something that truly shines. These boots shimmer in glittering gold, crystal-encrusted details and shiny leather all while capturing the urban essence that has made Timberland a Brooklyn staple since the golden age of hip-hop. The everyman working shoe is certified cool, and these bright pink, black and thigh-high looks are ready to work, work, work!

