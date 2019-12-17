Maria Gracia Santillana | March 19, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

There’s no denying 2020 was the year the world went virtual. Just about every aspect of our lives went online, and fashion has been no exception. Fashion Week, interviews, runways and even photoshoots have relied on technology to ensure everyone’s safety.

While screen fatigue is very real, especially after a long day of work, screen time doesn’t have to be all work and no play. Our favorite luxury brands, from LV to Chanel and Dior, all have apps of their own, but move passed those giants and you'll find apps that address all the parts of fashion we know and love.

Explore hubs of luxury design, discover hidden gems via second-hand and vintage resellers, or take advantage of personal stylists and delivery platforms with the apps bringing fashion into the future. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your daily closet, or need a little help deciding what to wear for the weather, here are our current favorite fashion apps.

MODA OPERANDI

Moda Operandi is the app for fashion discovery. Founded by former Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo, this app strives to connect the bold and expressive energy of luxury fashion into consumers' hands. Home to hundreds of brands, Moda Operandi allows up-and-coming creators to grow their audiences. The app’s “trunkshows” allows users to buy fashion week collections directly from the designer, though most are available for a limited time.

THE REALREAL

If you’re looking to make your wardrobe more sustainable, nothing is as good for the environment as shopping second hand. The RealReal is a luxury consignment site, and the app makes it almost too easy to scroll through vintage and second-hand luxury items. The app also allows you to favorite brands and view them in a single feed. It will even give you recommendations based on your favorites and most searched items. If you’re looking to sell some vintage or luxury items, you can go ahead and consign with The RealReal.

NET-A-PORTER

Net-a-Porter is the largest hub for designer and luxury fashion, from clothes to shoes to accessories, and the app makes shopping for your favorite designers that much easier. Browse by designer, collection or Net-a-Porter’s recommendations, or check the app's “Editorial” section where you can read up on the latest fashion and beauty trends, as well as Net-a-Porter’s cover stories and featured videos.

WISHI

Wishi is essentially a stylist in your topic. It was launched by fashion stylist Karla Welch, who’s styled Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elisabeth moss. Her mantra has always been “good clothes open doors.” Whether you’re busy, overwhelmed with online stores or simply looking for something new, Wishi pairs users with professional stylists to tackle any wardrobe issue. Wishi puts a huge emphasis on utilizing the pieces you already own while ehlping to build your perfect wardrobe. Plus, at the hands of Welch, you’ll feel like a celebrity.

LATITUDE

Not sure how to dress professionally in a downpour? Latitude gives you options and tips on what to wear in extreme weather. Created by fashion editor Anne Slowey and stylist Anne Christensen, Latitude hopes to be the first app you open each day. From weather reports to the top headlines and daily horoscopes, this app curates a selection of ensembles based on the weather, your own style and the current trends of any given day.

DEPOP

Perhaps the most coveted fashion app by Gen Z, Depop is the app for buying and selling vintage finds and burgeoning labels. The British app has quickly turned into a global marketplace where you can buy and sell clothing and accessories.

SMART CLOSET

Remember Cher’s closet in Clueless? The one with the screen that showed you what an outfit would look like before physically putting it on? Smart Closet makes that dream a reality. While the set-up can be time consuming (you have to take pictures of everything in your closet), the app is genius for putting outfits together. Even better, Smart Closet recommends pieces from your favorite brands that would match what you already own. Styling and shopping all in one!

STITCH FIX

Featuring brands from Madewell and Michael Kors, to Eileen Fisher and Vince Camuto, Stitch Fix is your one-stop shop when shopping feels like too much. Maybe you’re tired of going through clothes you don’t like or want to add a new perspective into your daily wardrobe. Either way, Stitch Fix’s styling services have got you covered. Unlike other stylist and box services, Stitch Fix requires no constant subscription, so you can pick and choose when you need some extra help and when you don't. With options for men, kids and an extensive size range, Stitch Fix puts styling at the palm of your hand.

FASTAF

While apps are meant to make the shopping experience faster, the wait time between order and delivery is usually three to five business days. With FastAF, you can get luxury items delivered straight to your house in two hours or less. This app has partnered with some of the biggest companies and up-and-coming brands, so you can shop Nike, Byredo, Copper Cow Coffee, Oribe, Billie, Aesop, Sonos and more. The app also gives you exclusive early access to unique collaborations across industries. The only catch? FastAF is currently only available in Los Angeles and New York City.

