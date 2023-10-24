Best Farmer's Markets In Las Vegas

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink Feature Events Shop List - Shopping Community Eat Guides

Farmers markets throughout the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas attract health enthusiasts, vendors, farmers, cooks, bakers, artisans and shoppers to gather in various pockets throughout town to buy, sell and trade goods from the source. Refer to this farmers market guide to learn more about some of the best spots to shop for local goods.

Cluck It Farm Las Vegas

Website | 5661 Rowland Ave.

Just a couple of blocks east of Centennial Hills and south of Tule Springs, Cluck It Farm Las Vegas is a regenerative farm that sells fresh chicken eggs and grows seasonal produce with drip irrigation to reduce water waste and without chemicals to maintain the integrity of the crops. The family-run farm boasts a closed-loop operation that preserves the land while avoiding soil degradation.

Country Fresh Farmers Market

Website | 200 Green Valley Pkwy. S

Shop for fresh-baked bread, apples, carrots, string beans, onions and more at Country Fresh Farmers Market on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring the kids, your best friend, or your significant other or shop solo.

The District at GVR Las Vegas Farmers Market

Website | 2240 Village Walk Dr.

On Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Las Vegas Farmers Market pops up with fresh, seasonal produce and farm goods like eggs, honey and jam. Source nourishment from local farmers and reap the benefits of fresher food.

Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas Farmers Market

Website | 1980 Festival Plaza Dr.

The Las Vegas Farmers Market at Downtown Summerlin sets up on Saturdays to sell goods to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab the reusable totes and stock up on farm-fresh eggs, fresh-pressed bottled juices and more. Enjoy the rest of the permanent shops throughout Downtown Summerlin, like Lululemon Athletica, Crate & Barrel, Anthropologie and more.

Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market

Website | 6880 Helen Toland St.

Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market is one of the most widespread markets in Las Vegas, with six locations throughout Las Vegas and Henderson. Shop the Fresh52 markets at the following locations during these specific times to enjoy the benefits of purchasing food and goods directly from the source.

Skye Canyon market in the Centennial Hills: Open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Inspirada market in Henderson: Open first and third Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun City Anthem market: Open second Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sansone Corporate Headquarters in Henderson market: Open Sundays 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mountain’s Edge Regional Park market: Open first and third Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arts Factory in downtown Las Vegas market: Open second and fourth Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.