The 8 Best Fall Activities in Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Calendar Culture Food & Drink Feature Events Culture Feature Features Featured Food & Drink Feature Entertainment Community Music Apple News

Celebrate fall in Las Vegas with these seasonal activities.

The season of spooks and scares has arrived. See Criss Angel: Mindfreak at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch



With three Las Vegas locations—on Rampart Boulevard, Rainbow Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Boulevard—Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch has been creating memories for Las Vegans for more than 20 years. Bring the little ones along to enjoy carnival rides, seasonal fare, pumpkin picking and more.

Gilcrease Orchard



The fall harvest at Gilcrease Orchard kicks off Sept. 23 and invites family members of all ages to pluck the pumpkin of their choice right off the vine through Oct. 31. Sip cider, savor a caramel apple, take a hay ride or explore the on-site corn maze.

Experience an exclusive four-course dinner at Picasso to celebrate Bellagio Resort & Casino's 25th anniversary. PHOTO BY ANTHONY MAIR

Bellagio's 25th Anniversary Culinary Extravaganza

Toast the fall season—and the 25th anniversary of Bellagio Resort & Casino—Oct. 13 through 15 with a culinary extravaganza to remember. Priced at $10,000 per person, this exclusive epicurean weekend kicks off Friday with a Pappy Van Winkle tasting at The Vault. On Saturday evening, join world-renowned chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Michael Mina and Julian Serrano for a four-course, wine-paired dinner at Picasso that will mark the first time the culinary masterminds have come together. Finally, join Wolfgang Puck for an exclusive brunch at Spago to enjoy the chef's beloved cuisine as the Bellagio Fountains dance, live music plays and specialty cocktails are poured. For bookings, contact Bellagio's Luxury Services team at 702.693.7355 or email [email protected].

Seasonal Fun at The Smith Center



Head to Las Vegas' premier performing arts center to toast the fall season with live performances. This year's autumnal lineup includes Día de los Muertos: A Family Concert on Oct. 22, the family-friendly Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure on Oct. 25, and Michael Grimm: Putting a Spell on You on Oct. 30. Costumes are encouraged!

See Alice Cooper perform Oct. 28 at Bakkt Theater, where he'll be joined by Rob Zombie. PHOTO BY JENNY RISHER

Halloween Hootenanny: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

Join the gruesome twosome for the self-proclaimed "greatest blood-show on earth" during this exclusive Halloween weekend performance. Rock out with Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Oct. 28 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for what's sure to be a hair-raising spectacle.

7th Annual Night of the Witches



In an ongoing effort to support the underserved, the seventh annual Night of the Witches fundraiser benefiting Help of Southern Nevada will return Oct. 30. Sip spooky concoctions and participate in a costume contest at Downtown Summerlin’s Grape Street Cafe & Wine Bar.

Spend Halloween weekend under the mesmerizing lights at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace. PHOTO COURTESY OF TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY

Spook-tacular DJ Sets

Don your best costume and dance the night away at clubs throughout the Las Vegas Strip. Halloween weekend highlights include sets from James Hype, DJ Pauly D and Mustard at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; Alesso, Afrojack and Steve Aoki at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand; DJ Sourmilk, DJ CLA and Lil Jon at JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino; and Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo, Fisher and Steve Aoki at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace. Stay tuned for soon-to-be revealed talent at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas and XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Mind-bending displays await at the new Museum of Illusions. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Ongoing Haunts

While Las Vegas will see the arrival of countless events for Halloween, the city is home to a number of attractions and shows that embrace the season's spooky spirit year-round. Heighten your senses with a one-of-a-kind feast at Blackout Dining in the Dark; fulfill your horror movie fantasies at Escape Blair Witch; take in the immersive sights at the brand-new Museum of Illusions, AREA15 or Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum; or sit back and be entertained at Zombie Burlesque, Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, Criss Angel Mindfreak, or Shin Lim: Limitless.