Las Vegas' Best October Events

By: Hannah George | September 25, 2024
See which headlining concerts and can't-miss charitable events are lighting up Las Vegas this October.
Iconic British duo Tears for Fears will head to BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas for three exclusive shows from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. PHOTO BY FRANK W. OCKENFELS III
10/2-5
NATE BARGATZE
Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze brings his relatable humor back to Las Vegas with a three-night engagement this fall. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com
10/4-12
KEITH URBAN
Get ready for country icon Keith Urban’s High in Vegas, a 10-show residency showcasing his latest album, High, plus hits from his 20-plus-year career. 8:30 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com
10/5
THE MAGIC OF DISCOVERY: SOIREE SPECTACULAIRE!
Discovery Children’s Museum’s enchanting gala, presented by the Brenden Mann Foundation, will feature vintage glamour, circus thrills and a strolling dinner to support younger generations on their lifelong learning journey. 6 p.m., Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, discoverykidslv.org
10/5
THE BEATLES 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
Beatlemania is alive and well in Sin City! The Las Vegas Philharmonic, led by the talented Matthew Kasper, will take audiences on a magical mystery tour through 24 fan-favorite hits. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com
10/7
AFTER-SCHOOL ALL-STARS LAS VEGAS' LIP SYNC SHOWDOWN
Twelve teams will compete in a lip-sync battle to raise funds for After-School All-Stars Las Vegas, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free afterschool programs to local youth. A partnership between the organization, Wynn Resorts and Playstudios, the second annual fundraiser is sure to be a night to remember. 7 p.m., XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, asaslv.org/lip-sync-showdown
10/9-19
EARTH, WIND & FIRE
Enjoy a kaleidoscope of legendary rock, rhythm and blues from these musical icons. 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com
On Oct. 11, Carly Pearce brings her headlining Hummingbird World Tour to Palms Casino Resort. PHOTO BY ALLISTER ANN
10/11
CARLY PEARCE
This Grammy-winning songstress brings her fiery brand of country music to Sin City, and trust us, you won’t want to miss the sparks fly. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com
10/11-12
RAY ROMANO
Everybody loves Ray Romano! The esteemed comedian will light up Las Vegas with his signature stand-up for two hilarious nights. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com
10/11-19
EAGLES
Catch the Eagles swooping into the bright lights of Las Vegas for their can’t-miss sensational Sphere residency, proving why they’ve flown high in the music world for over five decades. 8:30 p.m., Sphere, thesphere.com
10/12
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE IN CONCERT
Combining cinematic adventure with the thrill of live music, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse pairs the film’s stunning visuals with a live orchestra performing the score. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com
10/12
ROB SCHNEIDER
The former Saturday Night Live star and writer—with a knack for gut-busting laughs—will deliver a one-night stand-up show, promising a raucously good time. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com
10/14-20
SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN
This famed PGA Tour golf tournament welcomes a star-studded lineup of pros to the TPC Summerlin fairway, where they’ll battle it out for the FedExCup while raising funds for pediatric healthcare. TPC Summerlin, shrinerschildrensopen.com
10/16-26
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
The American Idol winner and new judge’s powerhouse vocals are sure to dazzle in her must-see show, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, which has been extended through April 5. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com
10/17
THE JUST ONE PROJECT’S BIG CUP TOURNAMENT
Time to perfect your backswings! Support The Just One Project’s mission to provide resources for all at this life-changing golf tournament. 10 a.m., Revere Golf Club, Henderson, tjopbigcup.afrogs.org
10/18-19
BRAD PAISLEY
Country superstar Brad Paisley will showcase one-of-a-kind acoustic stylings during his One Man Six Strings show, with additional dates on deck from Dec. 6 to 8. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com
10/18-20
PBR TEAMS CHAMPIONSHIP
The hottest party moves indoors when the professional bull riders take on raging bovine for a championship you won’t want to miss. T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com
10/18-20
CINDERELLA
Choreographed by Ben Stevenson, Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Cinderella pirouettes into Las Vegas this fall, bringing a spellbinding blend of the classic fairy tale and breathtaking dance. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com
The spirit of 1960s and 1970s rock, soul and funk is alive and well thanks to four-time Grammy Award winner Lenny Kravitz, who will head to Dolby Live at Park MGM from Oct. 18 to 26 for a Las Vegas-exclusive engagement. PHOTO BY MARK SELIGER
10/18-26
LENNY KRAVITZ
The four-time Grammy winner will unleash his signature blend of soul, rock and funk over five nights, highlighting tracks from his latest album, Blue Electric Light. 8 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com
10/19
TODAY FOR TOMORROW 2024
Toast to the 20th anniversary of Communities in Schools during this evening of love, laughter and plenty of dancing while honoring 20-year supporters Dawn and Christopher Hume. 6 p.m., Fontainebleau Las Vegas, cisnevada.org
10/19
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S
Lace up your walking shoes and be part of a movement that’s spreading awareness for those affected by Alzheimer’s. 8 a.m., Town Square Las Vegas, act.alz.org
10/19-20
NICK SWARDSON
With his irreverent knack for pushing boundaries, Nick Swardson’s Toilet Head Tour promises two nights of uproarious laughter. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com
10/20
SOUTH POINT 400
For adrenaline junkies and NASCAR enthusiasts, South Point 400 is the ultimate thrill ride in Sin City, where elite drivers battle for supremacy on the track. 11:30 a.m., Las Vegas Motor Speedway, lvms.com
10/20
MAKING STRIDES OF LAS VEGAS
Join the vibrant sea of pink as Making Strides of Las Vegas transforms the city into a beacon of hope and solidarity to raise money for breast cancer research. 8:30 a.m., Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, cancer.org
10/23-11/3
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Great Scott! The beloved time-traveling adventure that captured our hearts on the big screen is now revving up for its Las Vegas musical debut this October. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com
10/24-25
BETSY WOLFE
With a dazzling repertoire spanning Broadway, opera and symphony stages worldwide, Betsy Wolfe’s Vegas return will leave you starstruck long after the final curtain falls. 7 p.m., Myron’s at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com
Get back to your country roots with performances from the chart-topping Sam Hunt this October. PHOTO COURTESY OF RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT
10/25-26
SAM HUNT
Get ready for a boot-stompin’ good time as country superstar Sam Hunt brings his chart-topping hits to the Strip. 8:30 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com
10/25-26
MATT FRASER
Medium Matt Fraser will host a supernatural evening of laughter, tears and jaw-dropping revelations with his uncanny ability to connect to the other side. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com
10/25-11/9
FOREIGNER
Don’t miss the chance to “Feel Like the First Time” with legendary rock band Foreigner as they hit the stage with nostalgic energy. 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com
R&B sensation Kehlani will grace the stage at Michelob Ultra Arena on Oct. 26. PHOTO BY ISRAEL RIQUEROS
10/26
KEHLANI
The Oakland singer-songwriter brings her signature sound—R&B fused with pop and hip-hop—to local audiences on her Crash World Tour. 8 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com
10/30-11/2
TEARS FOR FEARS
“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” singers Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith take on Vegas for three remarkable nights, playing iconic anthems and hits from their latest album, Songs for a Nervous Planet. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com
