Las Vegas' Best October Events

By: Hannah George

See which headlining concerts and can't-miss charitable events are lighting up Las Vegas this October.

Iconic British duo Tears for Fears will head to BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas for three exclusive shows from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. PHOTO BY FRANK W. OCKENFELS III



10/2-5

NATE BARGATZE

Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze brings his relatable humor back to Las Vegas with a three-night engagement this fall. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

10/4-12

KEITH URBAN

Get ready for country icon Keith Urban’s High in Vegas, a 10-show residency showcasing his latest album, High, plus hits from his 20-plus-year career. 8:30 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

10/5

THE MAGIC OF DISCOVERY: SOIREE SPECTACULAIRE!

Discovery Children’s Museum’s enchanting gala, presented by the Brenden Mann Foundation, will feature vintage glamour, circus thrills and a strolling dinner to support younger generations on their lifelong learning journey. 6 p.m., Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, discoverykidslv.org

10/5

THE BEATLES 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

Beatlemania is alive and well in Sin City! The Las Vegas Philharmonic, led by the talented Matthew Kasper, will take audiences on a magical mystery tour through 24 fan-favorite hits. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

10/7

AFTER-SCHOOL ALL-STARS LAS VEGAS' LIP SYNC SHOWDOWN



Twelve teams will compete in a lip-sync battle to raise funds for After-School All-Stars Las Vegas, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free afterschool programs to local youth. A partnership between the organization, Wynn Resorts and Playstudios, the second annual fundraiser is sure to be a night to remember. 7 p.m., XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, asaslv.org/lip-sync-showdown

10/9-19

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

Enjoy a kaleidoscope of legendary rock, rhythm and blues from these musical icons. 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

On Oct. 11, Carly Pearce brings her headlining Hummingbird World Tour to Palms Casino Resort. PHOTO BY ALLISTER ANN



10/11

CARLY PEARCE

This Grammy-winning songstress brings her fiery brand of country music to Sin City, and trust us, you won’t want to miss the sparks fly. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

10/11-12

RAY ROMANO

Everybody loves Ray Romano! The esteemed comedian will light up Las Vegas with his signature stand-up for two hilarious nights. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

10/11-19

EAGLES

Catch the Eagles swooping into the bright lights of Las Vegas for their can’t-miss sensational Sphere residency, proving why they’ve flown high in the music world for over five decades. 8:30 p.m., Sphere, thesphere.com

10/12

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE IN CONCERT

Combining cinematic adventure with the thrill of live music, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse pairs the film’s stunning visuals with a live orchestra performing the score. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

10/12

ROB SCHNEIDER

The former Saturday Night Live star and writer—with a knack for gut-busting laughs—will deliver a one-night stand-up show, promising a raucously good time. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

10/14-20

SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN

This famed PGA Tour golf tournament welcomes a star-studded lineup of pros to the TPC Summerlin fairway, where they’ll battle it out for the FedExCup while raising funds for pediatric healthcare. TPC Summerlin, shrinerschildrensopen.com

10/16-26

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

The American Idol winner and new judge’s powerhouse vocals are sure to dazzle in her must-see show, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, which has been extended through April 5. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

10/17

THE JUST ONE PROJECT’S BIG CUP TOURNAMENT

Time to perfect your backswings! Support The Just One Project’s mission to provide resources for all at this life-changing golf tournament. 10 a.m., Revere Golf Club, Henderson, tjopbigcup.afrogs.org

10/18-19

BRAD PAISLEY

Country superstar Brad Paisley will showcase one-of-a-kind acoustic stylings during his One Man Six Strings show, with additional dates on deck from Dec. 6 to 8. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

10/18-20

PBR TEAMS CHAMPIONSHIP

The hottest party moves indoors when the professional bull riders take on raging bovine for a championship you won’t want to miss. T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

10/18-20

CINDERELLA

Choreographed by Ben Stevenson, Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Cinderella pirouettes into Las Vegas this fall, bringing a spellbinding blend of the classic fairy tale and breathtaking dance. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

The spirit of 1960s and 1970s rock, soul and funk is alive and well thanks to four-time Grammy Award winner Lenny Kravitz, who will head to Dolby Live at Park MGM from Oct. 18 to 26 for a Las Vegas-exclusive engagement. PHOTO BY MARK SELIGER



10/18-26

LENNY KRAVITZ

The four-time Grammy winner will unleash his signature blend of soul, rock and funk over five nights, highlighting tracks from his latest album, Blue Electric Light. 8 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

10/19

TODAY FOR TOMORROW 2024

Toast to the 20th anniversary of Communities in Schools during this evening of love, laughter and plenty of dancing while honoring 20-year supporters Dawn and Christopher Hume. 6 p.m., Fontainebleau Las Vegas, cisnevada.org

10/19

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Lace up your walking shoes and be part of a movement that’s spreading awareness for those affected by Alzheimer’s. 8 a.m., Town Square Las Vegas, act.alz.org

10/19-20

NICK SWARDSON

With his irreverent knack for pushing boundaries, Nick Swardson’s Toilet Head Tour promises two nights of uproarious laughter. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

10/20

SOUTH POINT 400

For adrenaline junkies and NASCAR enthusiasts, South Point 400 is the ultimate thrill ride in Sin City, where elite drivers battle for supremacy on the track. 11:30 a.m., Las Vegas Motor Speedway, lvms.com

10/20

MAKING STRIDES OF LAS VEGAS

Join the vibrant sea of pink as Making Strides of Las Vegas transforms the city into a beacon of hope and solidarity to raise money for breast cancer research. 8:30 a.m., Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, cancer.org

10/23-11/3

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Great Scott! The beloved time-traveling adventure that captured our hearts on the big screen is now revving up for its Las Vegas musical debut this October. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

10/24-25

BETSY WOLFE

With a dazzling repertoire spanning Broadway, opera and symphony stages worldwide, Betsy Wolfe’s Vegas return will leave you starstruck long after the final curtain falls. 7 p.m., Myron’s at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com



Get back to your country roots with performances from the chart-topping Sam Hunt this October. PHOTO COURTESY OF RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT

10/25-26

SAM HUNT

Get ready for a boot-stompin’ good time as country superstar Sam Hunt brings his chart-topping hits to the Strip. 8:30 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

10/25-26

MATT FRASER

Medium Matt Fraser will host a supernatural evening of laughter, tears and jaw-dropping revelations with his uncanny ability to connect to the other side. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

10/25-11/9

FOREIGNER

Don’t miss the chance to “Feel Like the First Time” with legendary rock band Foreigner as they hit the stage with nostalgic energy. 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com



R&B sensation Kehlani will grace the stage at Michelob Ultra Arena on Oct. 26. PHOTO BY ISRAEL RIQUEROS

10/26

KEHLANI

The Oakland singer-songwriter brings her signature sound—R&B fused with pop and hip-hop—to local audiences on her Crash World Tour. 8 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com

10/30-11/2

TEARS FOR FEARS

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” singers Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith take on Vegas for three remarkable nights, playing iconic anthems and hits from their latest album, Songs for a Nervous Planet. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com