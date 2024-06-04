The Best June Events in Las Vegas

Calendar, Feature, Events, Guide, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, Community, Apple News, City Life, Guides,

Las Vegas is betting big this June with the return of Lady Gaga’s exclusive jazz and piano show at Park MGM, plus plenty of other star-studded events. Tune in for your guide to this month’s hottest happenings.



See Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning superstar Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM on select nights from June 19 to July 6. PHOTO BY KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES FOR PARK MGM LAS VEGAS

Through 8/10

DEAD & COMPANY

Join fellow Deadheads in celebrating the legacy of Jerry Garcia during this exclusive Las Vegas engagement at the Sphere, where the immersive venue will present the band’s music like never before. 7:30 p.m., Sphere Las Vegas, thespherevegas.com

6/1-8/31

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Grammy Award-winning artist Christina Aguilera continues her seductive residency at the intimate Voltaire Belle de Nuit. Expect celebrated pop hits and vocal ballads—with a few surprise covers in between. 9:30 p.m., Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, voltairelv.com

6/2-6

THE 50 BEST SIGNATURE SESSIONS

Eight local restaurants will team up with chefs from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list to present exclusive lunches and dinners across the Strip, culminating with seven American chefs leading the 50 Best Icons Dinner at Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas on June 6. theworlds50best.com

6/3-14

LAS VEGAS RESTAURANT WEEK

Three Square Food Bank is heating up the culinary scene for the 17th year with the return of its 12-day dining fundraiser, where local restaurants will offer exclusive menus to bolster the organization’s mission to end food insecurity. Multiple locations, restaurantweeklv.org

6/4-9

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Travel back to 1934 in Duluth, Minn., through this Tony Award-winning musical that reimagines 20 of Bob Dylan’s iconic tunes, from “Forever Young” to “Like a Rolling Stone.” Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com



Girl From the North Country arrives at The Smith Center on June 4. PHOTO BY EVAN ZIMMERMAN FOR MURPHYMADE

6/5-8

REVELRY

Following The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2024 at Wynn Las Vegas on June 5, the property will celebrate with Revelry, a four-day festival showcasing master classes, a grand tasting feast, special collaboration dinners and beverage workshops from the world’s top chefs, vintners and mixologists. Wynn Las Vegas, lasvegasrevelry.com



Laugh along with comedian Taylor Tomlinson on June 7 and 8 at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF AEG PRESENTS

6/7-8

TAYLOR TOMLINSON

Enjoy two stellar nights of comedy as Netflix sensation, podcast host and witty wonder woman Taylor Tomlinson heads to the Encore Theater stage. 7:30 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

6/7-15

BRUNO MARS

Add some extra “Uptown Funk” to a night out in Vegas with 15-time Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars, who returns to the Park MGM stage for another installment of his beloved residency. 9 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

6/12

HELP OF SOUTHERN NEVADA’S GOLFERS ROUNDUP

It’s tee time! Help of Southern Nevada is hitting the links for this 30th annual fundraising event featuring breakfast, lunch, an awards ceremony and the opportunity to play solo or as a foursome. 8 a.m., Cascata Golf Club, Boulder City, helpsonv.org

6/14-15

RUSSELL PETERS

Sit back, relax and let comedic legend—and part-time Las Vegas resident—Russell Peters make you laugh with this sensational Sin City performance. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

6/18-23

PETER PAN

The beloved musical adventure of Peter Pan first delighted audiences nearly seven decades ago and has now been revived in a vibrant new stage adaptation by Emmy Award-winning director Lonny Price. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

6/19-7/6

LADY GAGA: JAZZ AND PIANO

Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar winner Lady Gaga is reviving her beloved residency featuring stripped-down versions of her catchy tunes, including “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance.” 8 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

6/22

THIRD EYE BLIND

Prepare for a semi-charmed summer when Third Eye Blind brings Yellowcard and Arizona along for the fourth installment of its beloved Summer Gods Tour. 5 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

6/22

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Embark on a “Hot Girl Summer” with three-time Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion—who will be joined by GloRilla—on her first-ever headlining tour. 7 p.m., MGM Grand Garden Arena, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

6/22

HAUSER: REBEL WITH A CELLO

Critically acclaimed cellist Hauser will captivate audiences with a performance that blends classical technique with pop and rock, tackling tunes by everyone from Lady Gaga to Tchaikovsky. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

6/23

DARYL HALL AND ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS

Rockers Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello will co-headline this stop on their 22-city tour, where they’ll be joined by The Imposters and Charlie Sexton for a night of memorable music. 7 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

6/26-7/13

GARTH BROOKS

Garth Brooks will perform his greatest country hits during these Las Vegas-exclusive performances, where you’ll hear “Friends in Low Places” plus many other top tunes. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesarspalace.com

6/28-7/13

LOVE & LAUGHTER WITH TONI BRAXTON AND CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER

Vocal superstar Toni Braxton and comedian Cedric The Entertainer will co-headline a one-of-a-kind music and comedy show where fans can anticipate song, humor and storytelling. 8 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

6/29

UFC 303: CONOR MCGREGOR VS. MICHAEL CHANDLER

For the first time since 2021, boisterous Irishman Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon to take on American Michael Chandler, a night fight fans are eagerly awaiting. 4 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com