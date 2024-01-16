The 10 Best Stars At The 2024 Emmy Awards

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Style & Beauty Awards

When the Emmy Awards were pushed from September to January, television’s biggest stars had four extra months to prepare their best red carpet looks for the big nights. By the looks of last night, they did not disappoint. See all the best-dressed stars below.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrived ready to celebrate in a sequined, scalloped Oscar de La Renta gown topped with a statement dark red lip and stunning Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

Issa Rae

Once again entrusting Pamella Rolland for her awards show look, Issa Rae donned champagne embroidered tulle caftan with feathers from the designer’s 2024 sporting-summer collection.

Lizzy Caplan

The Emmy-nominated actress from Fleishman Is in Trouble wowed in a dramatic black strapless gown paired with a bold red lip.

Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us actor leveled up the popular Prada loafer trend by matching the shoes with a forest green bespoke suit by the Italian maison.

Sarah Snook

As she continues to rack up awards for her final season of Succession, Sarah Snook enlisted a scarlet, layered gown by Vivienne Westwood and exquisite jewelry pieces by Cartier.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo has yet to not impress on the red carpet this award season, and, for this round, he championed Louis Vuitton in a custom head-to-toe look by the French fashion house.

Hannah Waddingham

The Ted Lasso actress was an ethereal vision in a custom seafoam-green gown and diamonds by Marchesa.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri appears to be on a mission to prove that rounding up awards means nothing if you don’t do it in style. Ahead of her Emmy win, she delighted on the carpet in Brilliant Earth jewelry and a custom three-d molded dress by Louis Vuitton’s Nicholas Ghesquiere.

Meghann Fahy

The White Lotus breakout star stunned in a red velvet column gown embossed with floral detailing.

Donald Glover

The jack-of-all-trades entertainer looked stylish in Cartier accessories and Bode’s Beaded Noon Suit.

Red carpet veterans and newcomers continue to wow as the 2024 awards season rolls on.

See also: Issa Rae, Taylor Swift, More Dazzle At The 2024 Golden Globes