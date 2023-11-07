The 17 Best Dressed At The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Black, white, a dash of metallics and a few pops of color ruled the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, held Nov. 6 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Tennis legend Serena Williams, who was honored at the gala as the fashion icon, actress Naomi Watts, singer Mary J. Blige and more were among the best dressed of the night.

See our favorite looks below:

Mary J. Blige In Christian Siriano

Ariana DeBose In Jason Wu

Nina Dobrev In Oscar de la Renta

Ashley Graham In DVF

Winnie Harlow In Marc Jacobs

Anne Hathaway In Ralph Lauren

Vanessa Hudgens In Vera Wang

Shay Mitchell In Hervé Leger

Demi Moore In Carolina Herrera

Hari Nef In JW Anderson

Gwyneth Paltrow In Custom G. Label

Kim Petras In Christian Lacroix

Emily Ratajkowski In Tory Burch

Lola Tung In Balmain

Naomi Watts In Carolina Herrera

Serena Williams In Thom Browne

Ziwe In Loewe