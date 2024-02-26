12 Of The Best Donut Shops In Las Vegas

By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano | | Food & Drink, Feature,

Las Vegas is not only well-known for its lively nightlife and entertainment scene, but also for its diverse and delicious culinary lineup. More than just a restaurant hotspot, this includes a number of excellent donut shops. From classic favorites to signature creations, each one of these donut shops offers a unique history and tasty treats for all to enjoy.

Carl’s Donuts

Website / 3170 Sunset Rd 89120

Starting out as a small walk-up shop in the garage of a California motel in 1963, Carl’s Donuts has since grown into a Las Vegas staple. The family-owned shop presents a rich history of creating delicious treats for the Las Vegas community and with a strong focus on quality and tradition, Carl’s Donuts offers a taste of nostalgia. Whether you are just passing through town or a long-time customer, Carl’s Donuts invites all to experience the simple joys of a classic donut. Alternatively, stop by and try its recently opened counterpart, The Donut Hole by Carl’s Donuts, in downtown Las Vegas.

Donut Tyme

Website / 4268 E Charleston Blvd 89104

Serving smiles since 1989. is Donut Tyme. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, founder Mr. Ali K wanted to make sure that the shop was rooted in the core principles of exceptional customer service and a commitment to fresh and delicious donuts every day, which you can taste now even 30-plus years on. Donut Tyme uses only the finest ingredients, as well as four expert bakers working round the clock to guarantee donut lovers a delightful experience. The dining area is also open 24/7, so guests can come in for a donut and a cup of coffee at any time.

Donutique

Website / 3327 Las Vegas Blvd Suite #1530

Located inside the shops at The Venetian Las Vegas, is the elegant donut boutique Donutique. Enjoy classic delights with a twist, from treats like truffle honey donuts to strawberry with cheesecake filling donuts. Each donut is handcrafted and comes with thoughtful artistic touches.

Duck’s Donuts

Website / 3615 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Conveniently located along the Las Vegas Strip is Duck’s Donuts serving up warm, delicious and customizable donuts. Come explore a delectable array of made-to-order donuts with your choice of different coatings, drizzles and toppings, ensuring each donut is perfectly suited for your tastebuds. With a focus on a commitment to freshness and quality, the shop sells freshly made treats all throughout the day. Duck’s Donuts also has a coffee bar, breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, sundaes and donut shake concoctions.

Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry

Website / Various

At Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry, each treat is handcrafted and tells a story. Drawing inspiration from the end of the Chosun Empire period, this establishment offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience for donut and pastry lovers. From intricate designs to unexpected flavor combinations, Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry is a must-visit destination for those seeking something sweet and different. They also serve specialty donut breakfast sandwiches, ice cream, coffee, amongst other treats.

Glaze Doughnuts

Website / 6545 S Fort Apache Rd Suite #130 89148

At Glaze Doughnuts, experience the fresh flavors of 100% handmade donuts with specialty donut creations like horchata and churro, Reese’s peanut butter, blueberry cinnamon toast, maple bacon and more. They also offer classic donuts like old fashioned and chocolate sprinkles. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Glaze Doughnuts provides tried and true classics, as well as exciting new combinations with each soft and chewy bite.

Master Donuts

Website / 2300 E Desert Inn Rd Unit #11 89169

For a more casual donut shop is Master Donuts, which offers a quaint and quiet atmosphere. Located in Bolero Plaza, this donut shop Provides homemade donuts in a counter-service setting and serves an array of both classic and unique donut flavors, such as Fruity Pebbles or Oreo-topped donuts, ensuring there is something for every type of donut lover.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Website / Various

For those craving a donut with a modern twist, Pinxbox is the place. A vibrant and inviting hotspot for donuts and with certain locations open 24-7, Pinkbox is known for its assortment of over 100 different donut creations. From choices like the pink velvet buttercream Pretty In Pink donut to a Cherry Bomb donut, this is a must-visit destination for donut enthusiasts seeking a tasty and picture-worthy treat.

Poppy’s Donuts

Website / 1811 W Charleston Blvd Suite #1 89102

This centrally located donut shop offers a low-key atmosphere for those looking for traditional and specialty donuts. With special inventions like the maple-topped inverted cinnamon roll, marshmallow-topped donut, devil's food cake and more, Poppy’s provides treats for both classic donut lovers and those looking for something new. Poppy’s also serves croissants, danishes, coffees, custom cakes and smoothies.

Randy’s Donuts

Website / Various

Since 1952, Randy’s Donuts has been serving handmade donuts made with only the finest ingredients, crafted by expert bakers. Widely known for its iconic giant rooftop donut, which has been featured in numerous movies, television shows and advertisements, Randy’s draws visitors from far and wide. Its menu includes premium creations like maple raised with churros and matcha raised donuts, as well as classics like jelly filled and chocolate long john. The shop also serves regular coffee, speciality coffee concoctions, frozen and iced refeshers and boba tea.

Ronald’s Donuts

Website / 4600 Spring Mountain Rd 89102

Ronald’s Donuts is your go to stop for donut lovers seeking a vegan alternative. This vegan-based donut shop offers classic donuts like glazed and chocolate, as well as specialty donuts like maple bacon and cinnamon twist. It also has non-vegan donut options, as well as breakfast sandwiches and croissants.

Yonutz

Website / Various

Since starting out in Southern Florida, Yonutz has continued to defy the ordinary, with its innovative and next level donut creations. Its menu features a large selection of donut flavors, fillings and toppings, from classic favorites like glazed and maple to creative combinations like Smash Donuts, which offer a variety of ice cream and candy-topped donuts. Whether you are craving traditional or an over-the-top dessert creation, Yonutz offers something to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth.

Las Vegas has a large variety of impressive donut shops, each offering a unique twist on the classic treat. With both longtime establishments and innovative newcomers, there is no shortage of delicious options for donut lovers to explore.

