Parties
December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

April 21, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Tilapia with Champagne Beurre Blanc by Chef Majk
Read More

April 20, 2021

The Sweet Life: La DoubleJ and Ladurée Team Up for New Dessert Collection
Read More

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi

See More
April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

See More
April 20, 2021

Weekly Routine: Hailey Bieber Shares Her Skincare Secrets
Read More

April 20, 2021

Chopard's Dazzling Diamond Happy Sport Watch Is A Timeless Treasure
Read More

April 19, 2021

Skinny Jeans Vs. Gen Z: Our Style Expert Weighs In on Generational TikTok Feud
4 High-End Dispensaries in Las Vegas

Nilam Mukherjee | April 20, 2021 | Lifestyle

best dispensaries las vegas

Las Vegas does not have a reputation for relaxation, but when you want to get off the strip and commune with nature, this city's high-end dispensaries offer the perfect goods to help you unwind.

Whether you're looking for flower or edibles, THC or CBD, Las Vegas is home to some of the largest dispensaries in the world. From space-age shops to antique elegance, we’ve compiled a list of luxury dispensaries in Las Vegas, so you can always go where cannabis meets class. Let these treasure troves aid you in an unforgettable experience.

See also: 5 CBD Products to Help you Finally Get Some Sleep in 2021

The Apothecary Shoppe

4240 W Flamingo Rd #100 / Website

Featuring an exhilarating array of marijuana and CBD products, the Apothecary Shoppe has anything and everything a cannabis connoisseur could hope for. With an antique aesthetic and rich wood interior, a visit to this shop is a unique experience in itself. The award-winning recreational and medical dispensary offers direct delivery via its online store open 24/7, and all the wares pass a rigorous testing process, ensuring you get the cleanest cannabis products available, every time.

NuWu Cannabis Marketplace

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NuWu Main (@nuwu_main)

1235 Paiute Cir; 11527 Nu-Wav Kaiv Blvd. / Website

Just north of the Las Vegas strip is where all your cannabis dreams come true. One of the world’s largest dispensaries, NuWu’s centerpiece attraction is the Vegas Tasting Room and dab bar. Gathering cannabis connoisseurs from all over, the only legal consumption room in Las Vegas offers a unique experience in a safe and comforting environment. The 24-hour drive-thru, extensive selection of fine marijuana and welcoming staff are sure to make your experience worthwhile. For COVID-19 safety, the Vegas Tasting Room was temporarily closed. Check the store's website for latest details.

Planet 13

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Planet 13 (@shopplanet13)

2548 W Desert Inn Rd Suite 100 / Website

Planet 13 is a cannabis sci-fi fantasy come true. Besides the award-winning products, customers can enjoy this one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Get trippy with the interactive LED floor, zone out with the 3D projection visuals and feast your eyes on some interactive laser art. Planet 13 is no gimmick. Sophisticated and stocked with exciting strains, the out-of-this-world dispensary is more than worth a visit.

Reef Dispensaries

3400 Western Ave. / Website

Mere blocks away from the famed Las Vegas Strip, enhance your experience with a visit to a top-notch dispensary. Featuring celebrity strains such as Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush, Reef Dispensaries makes for a fantastically thrilling experience. Aimed at providing the highest quality cannabis to achieve the highest quality of life, enjoy the personalized service and carefully curated cannabis menu.


Photography by: Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

