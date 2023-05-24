The 7 Best Designer Fashion Rental Services

By: Mia Rasamny By: Mia Rasamny | | Style & Beauty

Online shopping is nothing new, but copping the latest designer threads for a fraction of the price? That’s industry disruption at its finest.

Fashion rental services are the hottest trend in shopping. Whether you’re attending a wedding, a garden party, a work event or simply aiming for a stylish everyday life, designer rental platforms are sustainable and financially feasible alternatives to full-on ownership. Shop some of fashion’s biggest names for as little as $60, then refresh your wardrobe in a matter of weeks.

See Also: Revealed: What Trends The RealReal Is Seeing For Hot Girl Summer

To get you started, we’ve compiled the best luxury fashion rental services to try for your next fresh look, either for single-use purposes or by monthly subscription. You can even rent your own wardrobe to others.

Shop ‘till you drop, and never be seen wearing the same outfit twice!

ModLux.Rent

---------

Website

Don’t mind us as we plug our own luxury fashion rental service. Modern Luxury’s ModLux.Rent boasts a virtual closet teeming with the best of dresses, tops, bottoms, jackets, outerwear and more. Pick five items to enjoy at a time, and wear each as long as you’d like. When you’ve had your fill and are ready for more, simply return the item and exchange it for a new box. There’s no limit on how many times you can refresh your wardrobe selections, so you can look your best at every function throughout every season.

Vivrelle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivrelle (@vivrelle)

Website

Vivrelle is a luxury accessory rental service boasting a large collection of designer bags and jewelry. Subscribe for as little as $39 per month to gain access to the platform and rent an Hermes bag or Van Cleef necklace, then swap them out monthly. Higher-priced memberships allow for more rental items per month. If you fall in love with your rental piece, you can purchase the item with a special member's discount off the initial price. From Chanel to Celine, Vivrelle insures each piece, so you can wear it with ease and pride.

Rent the Runway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rent the Runway (@renttherunway)

Website

Rent the Runway is one of the best-known names in fashion rentals. The platform allows subscribers to rent or buy designer apparel and accessories. What differentiates this site from other fashion rental platforms is that you can buy pieces directly from the site regardless of rental, but with a membership, you can rent those same items for free. You can truly shop any and all luxury brands from this site, and prices range vastly. The rental service offers up to 16 items a month for free after the subscription price has been paid. Rent the Runway also offers cleaning and rental coverage, ensuring you receive clean and authentic products.

Cocoon Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COCOON (@cocoonclub)

Website

If you live in the United Kingdom, Cocoon Club is your go-to fashion rental provider. Cocoon’s luxury bag subscription gives access to some of fashion’s most-wanted and limited edition bags for a membership fee that starts at £19 and lasts as long as one month. Similar to other services, you can rent a bag and swap it out once the month is over. Styles are updated weekly, and there are hundreds of bags to choose from for any occasion, whether high-end or casual.

HURR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Fashion Rental Platform (@hurr)

Website

Hurr is another England-based luxury rental site offering apparel, accessories and jewelry. Unlike other companies, Hurr does not require a subscription but allows one-off payments. Items are priced individually, and prices vary to become more expensive the longer you choose to keep each item. This service is perfect for one-off events such as birthdays or weddings because you only pay for what you need, and then you’re done. Hurr also hosts pop-ups in various department stores throughout the U.K., including Selfridges, for those who prefer to shop in person.

Tulerie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulerie: Luxury Fashion Rental (@tulerie_)

Website

The best part of having fashionable friends is raiding their closets, and Tulerie broadens your friend circle around the world. Putting a twist on the rental game, this platform lets you lend what you own to someone else and borrow what you want from individuals who are lending their own clothes. It’s a wonderful way to connect with fellow fashionistas while being environmentally friendly and sharing items you might not wear as much with someone else, giving your closet more life.

Style Lend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StyleLend.com (@stylelend)

Website

Style Lend works two ways: you rent items from the website instantly, or you can offer one or more items to be lent to other Style Lenders for your own profit. With a seamless delivery system and returns service, your items come in as little as three days, and you can keep them for as long as a week. Make temporary room in your closet and get new clothes for special functions without breaking the bank.

Want even more fashion fun? Check out our chat with Carrie Underwood's costume designer.