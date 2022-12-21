9 Daily Planners To Track Your Progress And Achieve Your Goals In 2023

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

Ah, a brand new year. We love the turning of the calendar, because it means a fresh start—and a brand new planner!

When you’re ready to sit down and make your dreams a reality, the proper planner is the best possible tool. Most people flounder on their New Year's Resolutions, but if you organize your thoughts and get honed in your “why,” there’s no reason you can’t see your plans through to exciting fruition.

See also: Honest(ly) Advice With Katie Sands #1: New Year's Resolutions

Whether you’re looking to manage a busy family or entrepreneurial business, want to start tracking your food and fitness goal, live your life in communion with nature, or just want something pretty that you can fill with stickers and inspiration quotes, there’s a planner on our list that’s custom-built to be perfect for you and your needs.

Happy planning, and happy new year!

Passion Planner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passion Planner (@passionplanner)

Website

One of the most popular planners on the market, Passion Planners have helped thousands of go-getters reach their goals while keeping their eyes on the prize. Fans of these beautiful and thoughtful planners come back year after year for the reflection pages, which ask you to get honest about your dreams and the work you’ve put in to make them real. With a wide fleet of planner options and other accessories (think stickers, colored tabs, writing tools, journals, etc), Passion Planner offers everything you need for a uniquely powerful planning experience. Get a dated or undated planner in a variety of sizes, available in academic and calendar year breakdowns, then pick the colorful cover that best fits your personality and your morals. Each decorative style supports a different charity, so you’re not just helping yourself but helping others.

Ink + Volt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ink+Volt (@inkandvolt)

Website

If you’re looking for a thoughtful planner with reflective moments baked in, but maybe something a little cleaner and minimal when compared to the Passion Planner, the Ink + Volt is a tried-and-true goal-setting tool. Created with your success, organization, creativity, health and happiness in mind, these planners come in dated and undated formats, with a variety of colorful covers that make a statement without being too busy. Calendar and academic years are available, as are six and three-month breakdowns. There are questions at the front to get you honed in on what’s most important, and specific goal pages to help you break down your projects step-by-step. Inspiration quotes, blank pages, weekly goal lists, monthly check-ins and weekly page spreads continue throughout. At the end of the year, there’s a check-in reflection and a place for you to mark your milestones as they’re achieved.

HB90

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarra Cannon (@heartbreathings)

Website

If you’ve ever wandered into planner YouTube, or author YouTube, you may have come across Sarra Cannon and her beautiful kanban boards. Those colorful, sticky-note covered wonders aren’t just an eye-catching organizational tool. They’re the cornerstone of Cannon’s HB90 planning system. HB is short for Heart Breathings, which is the name of her YouTube channel that breaks down all her planning theory and her journeys as an author in the Young Adult space; and 90 stands for the 90-day “quarters” that she breaks each year into, allowing followers of the program to focus and refresh their goals every three months. Watch a few of her HB90 videos, and you’ll soon fall in love with the program. It’s adaptable to any planner really, but if you want to go all in, you can download a printable or digital version of her unique HB90 planner on Etsy. She also hosts an HB90 bootcamp every quarter to teach folks how to best use the HB90 method to achieve their dreams.

Papier Planner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papier (@papier)

Website

Sophisticated, chic and—most importantly—effective, Papier Planners bring an elevated sense of beauty to your progress. The luxurious daily planners come in dated and undated formats, with dedicated spaces for mind mapping your overall intentions and honing in on the three goals that will make the biggest difference in the coming plan period. Weekly, monthly and yearly overviews let you see your big picture at a glance, while getting down to the nitty gritty of to-do list details. With leather covers, gold leaf details, monogram options and more, Papier might just be the most glamorous planner on the market.

Erin Condren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Condren Design (@erincondren)

Website

If you’re looking for something specific to cater to your individual planning needs, Eric Condren’s nearly endless options might be the perfect option. The brand's flagship LifePlanner series has sold more than 3 million copies, making lifelong fans of customers with its thick weight paper, durable covers, metallic ring sturdiness, and customizable layouts. Available in a wide range of sizes and binder styles, Erin Condren LifePlanners can be styled in weekly or daily breakdowns; while the website also boasts planner formats for students, teachers, wedding planners, families organization and more. There are so many choices to craft the perfect personal planner, you really should just browse the site and get to planning!

RocketBook Reusable Panda Planner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocketbook US (@getrocketbook)

Website

If you love the feel of a physical planner but hate “wasting” all that paper with a timely list, this wonder of science and green living might be your new favorite pal. RocketBook is a company dedicated to reusable paper and notebook supplies, having developed a sturdy surface and a companion pen that gives you the freedom to jot down ideas and sketch your plans like any other pad and pen, but this one can be wiped clean with a damp cloth at any time. The notebooks are smart, so you can scan each page and get a digital copy on the cloud. Things are even more exciting now that RocketBook teamed with Panda Planner, because that impressive tech is now applied to monthly, weekly and daily breakdowns. Plus, there are goal planning spaces and motivational templates to help you stay on track and feel your best in the face of every challenge.

Blogilates Fit Planner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassey Ho (@blogilates)

Website

Cassey Ho Vinh is one of the friendliest fitness influencers on social media, and her easy-to-follow but incredibly tough workout routines have helped millions of folks get their bodies and minds in the best shape possible. Now, her PopFlex brand of athletic gear and athleisure wear wants to help you get your fitness goals in order with these beautiful Fit Planners. The multi-ring binder includes vision setting spaces; trackers for your habits, feminine cycle, mood, measurements and sleep; meal planning sections where you can track your macros; weekly spreads with unique challenges; grocery and to-do lists; healthy recipes and more. There are a few glossy covers to choose from, and it comes with stickers and pockets!

Auralign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auralign (@auralignshop)

Website

If you’re a busy dreamer who likes to follow the moon while you reach for the stars, the Auralign astrology planner offers a chance to keep your goals on track with the shifting planets. This planner opens with a detailed breakdown of what’s in store, explaining the ins and outs of astrology and all about the big milestones that come throughout the year. There’s also a guide to seasonal eats, so you can be sure you’re cooking with green living and packed nutrients in mind. Inside, you'll find the full year pre-filled with astrological happenings, as well as monhtly full and new moon ritual and writing prompt pages which can be torn-out. There's are reflection pages for the turning seasons, cycle tracking pages, intention-setting spreads and more. For extra fun, the colors of the planner change with the seasons!

Chani Nicholas Astro Planner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chani (like Annie or (c)Hani) (@chaninicholas)

Website

One more planner for the witchy crew. Chani Nicolas is one of the premiere astrologers on the web, and her Astro Planner comes packed with guidance that will keep you and your goals on your toes. There's space to customize your birth chart and make the most of your personal astro wheel. Reference tables are on hand in case you forget what the heck chiron is all about, and a daily overview of key astro happenings so you can plan and prep with the planets as your guides. Reflection and rituals sheets are handy for looking inward, and there are the usual daily and monthly calendar pages so you can jot-down all your to-dos—and stickers! Record your dreams, your tarot card pulls and more with this all-encompassing planner.

Now that you’ve got the perfect planner, there’s nothing to stop you from reaching your goals and making this year the best ever. Of course, a good plan starts with a good intention. Good thing Katie Sanders told us how to set the best and most realistic New Year’s Resolutions.