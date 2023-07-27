The 12 Most Fashionable Concerts Of The Year So Far

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Style & Beauty Entertainment

It's been quite a year for concerts—and while music is the focus, the stars have definitely been putting on a fashion show while performing.

With huge sets from Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Elton John and more, here are our favorite on-stage looks!

Beyonce: The Renaissance World Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Boygenius

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)

Carly Rae Jepsen: The So Nice Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen)

Elton John: The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Haim: Opener For The Eras Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband)

Harry Styles: Love On Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

The Jonas Brothers: The Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

Kelsea Ballerini: Heartfirst Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

Lizzo: The Special Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

P!nk: Summer Carnival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

SZA: The SOS Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)