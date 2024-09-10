11 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature, Guide, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, Eat, Guides,

Whether you're looking for a local roaster, a specially curated blend or even a coffee cocktail, here are Modern Luxury's top picks for coffee shops in Las Vegas.

Cafe Cuto

Website/ 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Marrying the luxe standards of European cafes with the ease of Italian-style counter service, Cafe Cuto is your go-to for coffee at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The baristas keep you fueled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. whether you’re in dire need of a double espresso kick or are you keeping your morning well-rounded with a green cold-pressed juice and egg white scramble.

The Coffee Class

Website/ Various

This Las Vegas-bred specialty coffee house was launched in 2019 and prides itself on providing single-origin brews that are poured by hand and made-to-order. Satiate your sweet tooth with the photo-worthy rose tea latte or honey lavender latte. Grab a cup on Eastern Avenue at Regal Plaza or on East Horizon Drive in Henderson.

Coffee Religion

Website/ Various

Coffee lovers have been coming to worship the delicious creations at Coffee Religion's Charleston Boulevard and Norman Rockwell Lane locations since the brand launched in 2019. Pair tea or sweet coffee drinks—like the La Vie en Rose or Maple Reeves—with hearty breakfast offerings ranging from pear toast drizzled with local honey and cinnamon sugar to truffle grilled cheese.

Dark Moon Coffee Roasters

Website/ 11041 S Eastern Ave 89052

This award-winning coffee shop in Henderson is committed to providing its customers with thoughtfully sourced coffees from Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras and more. Its sips are roasted on-site in an open-air kitchen that promotes interaction between its friendly baristas and patrons, and you'll always find a fresh cold brew on tap.

Founders Coffee

Website/ Various

Coffee lovers in the Southwest Valley and Henderson are in for a caffeinated treat at Founders Coffee, a locally owned brand that sources its blends from around the world. Expect classic sips, including lattes, pour-overs, cold brews, Americanos and cappuccinos, plus sweet recipes that go big on presentation. Spice up your morning with the Mexican hot chocolate featuring cayenne pepper, hazelnut and mocha. Breakfast sandwiches, bagels, bowls and pastries round out the morning offerings.

Makers & Finders

Website/ Various

With Las Vegas locations in the Arts District, Downtown Summerlin and Henderson, Makers & Finders charms with its Latin spin on coffee. Liven up your morning with the Mexican spiced latte featuring Abuelita chocolate and five-spice housemade syrup, or order one of its brunch packages—for groups of two to six—and pair it with a coffee package if you’re on the go. “As a local Las Vegan, it’s so fulfilling to see our dream become a reality in every corner of the valley," says CEO and co-founder Josh Molina. "Each location reinforces the foundation of unrivaled quality, a new wave of specialty coffee culture, killer Latin comfort food and elevated hospitality all centered around community."

Mothership Coffee

Website/ Various

Since 2012, Mothership Coffee has been building its local empire, growing to four locations across Las Vegas. From Henderson to Fremont Street to Downtown Summerlin, Mothership ensures Las Vegans can access quality brews no matter their location. Follow its mantra to "drink like a mother," and try a single-origin pour-over coffee, a dark mocha latte or one of its curated teas.

Public Works Coffee Bar

Website/ Various

Shop small at this independently-owned coffee and tea haven that serves the Henderson community and beyond with three Las Vegas locations. Local partners—including Lisa Marie's Kitchen, Chef Flemming's Bake Shop and Lovelady Brewing Company—add to the Vegas-centric charm, while pastries and a rotating list of events, from wine tastings to artist exhibits, make this coffee bar a truly unique destination. Try the matcha honey latte featuring green tea and vanilla powder, organic honey and steamed whole milk.

Sambalatte

Website/ Various

Known for its vibrant rainbow lattes, Sambalatte prides itself on redefining latte art and offering exceptional coffee that can be traced to its source from farmers in Brazil and beyond. Further, its top-notch baristas make ordering coffee a true experience—there’s even nightly live entertainment. Visit its three Las Vegas locations in Boca Park, the Molasky Center and on Jones Boulevard.

Urth Caffé

Website/ Various

With locations inside Wynn Las Vegas and Henderson's UnCommons, Urth Caffé offers exclusive signature coffee blends available in light, medium and dark roasts, single organic varietals, limited reserve offerings and Swiss Water decafs. Pull up a seat and make it a full meal.

Vesta Coffee Roasters

Website/ Various

Vesta’s traceable, fresh-crop coffees have been drawing locals and visitors alike to its Summerlin and Arts District locales for more than six years. Don't miss its ever-popular avocado toast or vanilla cardamom latte, crafted with housemade vanilla cardamom syrup.