20 of the Best Coffee Shops Across America

The Editors | May 11, 2021 | Food & Drink

Coffee. It is truly the nectar of the gods. Caffeine gets us going through the day, and the rich taste of locally-roasted beans warms us to the bone.

Of course, in the summer, you can pour over ice for a cool down, or add a bit of caramel and sugar for a sweet treat. We all know the big box stores will customize your order all kinds of ways, but it's the local coffee shops and connoisseurs that offer the best bean recommendations, serve the highest-quality drinks and keep our engines running from morning to night.

In honor of the incredible coffee shops and roasters that make live worth living, we asked our editors to name their favorite coffee spots in their cities. From Los Angeles to Hawaii, Miami to New York City, Chicago, Dallas and everything in between, these are some of the best coffee shops across America.

See also: 18 of the Best Bakeries Across America

Atlanta - Prevail Coffee Roasters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P R E V A I L C O F F E E (@prevailcoffee)

1050 Howell Mill Rd. / Website

Marking the first Atlanta outpost—and second location to date—for the Alabama-born brand, Prevail Union Atlanta serves a variety of coffee and coffee-based drinks made with beans harvested from small farms in Africa, Papua New Guinea and Central America, plus a Rwandan blend produced by the nonprofit Kula Project. The brand also has its own roasting operation, creating a slew of varying blends to ensure you always find your perfect match. The hidden gem—which sits inside Star Metals apartment complex on Howell Mill—also features plenty of seating both inside and out, including a chic mid-century modern library, complete with a cozy fireplace and hidden reading nooks; a vibrant dining area, which showcases an eclectic blue-tiled wall (talk about Instagram worthy); plus open access to the apartment's lobby and outdoor lounge area. If you can't get enough of Prevail's delicious blends, opt for one of its monthly subscription packages so you never have to go without your favorite coffee (beans can be ordered whole or ground coarse, fine or medium). Still, there are 11 other coffee shops on Atlanta's full list.

Aspen - Local Coffee House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local Coffee House & Eatery (@localcoffeeaspen)

614 E. Cooper Ave.; Website

This cozy, mountain coffee spot roasts its beans in-house and offers a coffee subscription for the bean fiend. Don’t let Local Coffee House’s array of homemade pastries or all-day bistro menu distract from specialty coffee drinks like the matcha or turmeric latte. Coffee add-ons like lavender flavoring, CBD, and even a shot of Jameson add an extra kick to your morning cup. Ready for more coffee? Aspen's full list has four more great roasters you need to try.

Boston - Nine Bar Espresso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nine Bar Espresso (@ninebarespresso)

Multiple locations; Website

Nine Bar Espresso vends stunning pastries and delicacies from A&J King Bakery in Salem, but the true beauty of the shop lies in its coffee and tea selections. The shop serves bubbling cappuccinos and deep green matcha drinks with intricate and artful designs alongside your traditional cafe favorites. With its outside seating placed for warmer weather and with Statue Park just around the corner, customers can sip their coffee immersed in the beauty of nature. Plus, there are seven other lovely cafes and restaurants serving great coffee on Boston's full list.

Chicago - Heritage Bikes & Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Bikes & Coffee (@heritagebikesandcoffee)

Multiple locations / Website

This beloved homegrown hangout from Michael Salvatore has grown from one location to seven over its nine-year history and scores with a unique combination of handcrafted bicycles and dedicated coffee culture, serving up pour overs and cortados, cappuccinos and lattes and more. Chicago knows great coffee, so don't miss the other nine must-stop shops on Chi-town's full list.

Dallas - La La Land Kind Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La La Land ®️ (@lalalandkindcafe)

5626 Bell Ave. / Website

La La Land Kind Cafe is in the business of kindness, and after passing into their quaint Bell Avenue cottage-style shop, it’s hard not to feel inspired to pass the good feelings right along. La La Land operates with the purpose of “employing and mentoring foster youth who are aging out of the system.” When you visit, try one of their colorful signatures: the butterfly latte and the lavender bloom matcha latte are a must, but don't stop there! Check out the other three great spots on Dallas' full list.

The Hamptons - Sagtown Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagtown Coffee ☕️ (@sagtowncoffee)

78 Main Street, Sag Harbor / Website

The Black and Tan coffee from Sagtown Coffee is a must when kickstarting your day with a taste you will be lusting after! This adorable coffee shop, located in the heart of Sag Harbor, is the perfect stop before or after breakfast and lunch. Don't sleep now, there are still seven more coffee joints that you've got to try on our full list for the Hamptons.

Hawai'i - Kona Coffee Purveyors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kona Coffee Purveyors (@konacoffeepurveyors)

870 Halewili Road, Kauai; Website

Grown in rich volcanic soil, the coffee grown at the Kauai Coffee Estate is second to none. Take a trip to the estate for a guided stroll through the coffee orchard to learn about where your coffee comes from and what it goes through to make it to your cup. Hit the gift shop to take home a bag or two of the company’s exceptional coffees, from the soft, fruity Kauai Blue Mountain to the intense dark-roasted chocolate Peaberry. Flavored coffees are on offer as well as multiple coffee lines, including the Kauai Estate Reserve and the new Artisan Crafted Reserves. Once you've finished that cup, island hop around to try all 10 of the best coffee shops in Hawai'i.

Houston - SIPHON COFFEE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siphon Coffee (@siphoncoffeetx)

701 W. Alabama; Website

The team at Siphon Coffee are undeniable experts in their craft. Like the name suggests, the cafe incorporates the unique Siphon method into their coffee, using halogen burners to craft a brew that shows off the vibrant tasting notes of their beans. In addition to covering your morning coffee, Siphon does lunch, happy hour bites, and drinks—it’s truly the best of both worlds. Ready for more joe? Check one of the other four shops on Houston's full list.

Las Vegas - Urth Caffé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urth Caffe (@urthcaffe)

Wynn Las Vegas; Website

Located at Wynn Las Vegas, Urth Caffé offers exclusive signature coffee blends available in light, medium and dark roasts, single organic varietals, limited reserve offerings and Swiss Water decafs. Pull up a seat and make it a full meal with the beloved Urth Laguna Breakfast—two eggs any style, Urth potatoes, mixed mushrooms, oven-roasted tomato, bacon, sausage and whole wheat toast. A second location is planned to take root at the mixed-used development UnCommons in 2022. You know Las Vegas is a city that refuses to sleep, so stay up with coffee from these four other shops on Vegas' full list.

Los Angeles - Alfred

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A͏lfred (@alfred)

Multiple Locations / Website

An Angeleno coffee staple that doubles as Instagram hotspot, Alfred’s got it all from chagaccinos to the infamous Iced Vanilla Latte. Don’t forget to check out their vegan treats, to-die-for burritos and limited time specials, that are usually inspired by the changing of the seasons. Get your caffeine fix there and at the other seven great coffee shops on the full L.A. list.

Miami - La Colada Gourmet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Colada Gourmet (@lacoladagourmet)

1518 SW 8th St., Little Havana / Website

Translated into “The House of Cuban Coffee,” La Colada Gourmet is all things Cuban coffee in Little Havana. With a variety of Cuban classics including cortadito, cafe con leche, tres leche and many more, taste the rich coffee and friendly experience at this charming shop. Grab your perfect cup and explore the culture that lies within Calle Ocho. Did you know Miami offers more than Cuban coffee? It's true, and it's all delicious, so stop by one of the other 10 spots on the full Miami list.

New York City - Devoción

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoción (@devocionusa)

276 Livingston St.; 25 East 20th St.; 69 Grand St., Williamsburg / Website

Devoción's mission is to provide the freshest coffee imaginable by shortening the time between roast and brew. Starting in more than 1,000 local farms in Colombia, the beans pass through a dry-mill in Bogotá before being flown to Brooklyn. They're roasted and brewed right in the borough, and Devoción sells wholesale coffee to partner cafes across New York City. Packs of their roasted blends in a variety of grinds are also available for purchase on their website. In the city that never sleeps, you're going to need a lot of coffee, so scope the full list of 13 great coffee spots in NYC.

Orange County - Bear Coast Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Coast Coffee (@bearcoastcoffee)

Dana Point and San Clemente / Website

Founded by Jeff Clinard in 2014, Bear Coast Coffee has grown from a pop-up to a beloved brew house with locations in Dana Point and San Clemente. Grab a cup of coffee at its waterfront shop in San Clemente and head across the street to walk the pier while sipping a warm beverage accented by its in-house sauces and flavorings, from lavender-infused caramel to nutmeg-accented vanilla. Stroll the sand with more coffee in hand from one of the other 11 shops on the O.C.'s full list.

Palm Beach - Clematis Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COFFEE SHOP & EATERY☕️ | (@clematiscafe)

319 Clematis St., Ste. 101; Website

This West Palm Beach spot takes cafe fare up a notch with its acai bowls, grilled paninis and avocado toasts. Beyond espressos, cappuccinos and lattes, Clematis also has fruit smoothies, cold-pressed juices and plant-based mylkshakes. Ready for more juice? Palm Beach keeps the coffee flowing with seven great shops on our full list.

Philadelphia - Elixr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elixr Coffee Roasters (@elixrcoffee)

207 S. Sydenham St.; Website

This award-winning coffee shop and roasting company is known for their lighter-roasted unique and exquisite coffees. Some of their staff favorites include the Weekender Blend described as a darker brunch blend or their Lunar Lavender Seasonal Blend, designed to be fruity, light and to taste like candy. They also offer matcha tea and latte, which you should try with their pastries from Au Fournil. Don't stop there, because Philly is home to four more amazing coffee shops on our full list.

San Diego - Better Buzz Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Better Buzz Coffee Roasters (@betterbuzz)

Multiple locations / Website

Certified by CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) as an organic coffee roaster, Better Buzz Coffee is committed to its mission to source fair trade and Rainforest Alliance coffees. With 12 shops across San Diego, its popular creations include both the hot and iced versions of its Best Drink Ever (espresso, water and creamy vanilla powder) and its new vegan lavender matcha and coconut cream cold brew. Order a bacon ciabatta sandwich stacked with spicy chipotle aioli, eggs, bacon and Muenster cheese to complete your morning delight. Keep the caffeine party going with a sip from one of the other nine San Diego shops on our full list.

San Francisco - Ritual Coffee Roasters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritual Coffee Roasters (@ritualcoffee)

Multiple locations / Website

Eileen Rinaldi, founder of Ritual Coffee, changed the way coffee lovers enjoy their java when she opened her first shop in 2005. She provides customers with the best by sourcing the coffee from small-farm producers. Offering new and unique espresso and decaf flavors, customers of Ritual can purchase the "ACE La Bandera" from Costa Rica, which includes notes of pineapple, caramel and toasted almonds. Another must-try is "Producer's Pride" from Costa Rica with a sweet taste of peach, cacao and baklava pastry. San Franciscans are serious about their coffee, so check the other five spots on this full list.

Scottsdale - Press Coffee Roasters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESS COFFEE (@presscoffee)

7135 E. Camelback Road, Ste. / Website

When founders Steve Kraus and Tram Mai couldn’t find the quality coffee they were seeking, they simply decided to start their own business—enter Press Coffee Roasters. Though established just months before the 2008 recession, the fierce love and loyalty of Press’s customers kept the coffee shop going. Whether you’re looking to get some work done or socialize with friends, the upbeat, modern atmosphere of Press is the perfect place to spend your day. There's more where that came from. Check Scottsdale's full list of great coffee shops, too.

Silicon Valley - Voyager

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voyager Craft Coffee (@voyagercraftcoffee)

Multiple locations / Website

Opened in 2016, Voyager's goal is to introduce new and unique coffee flavors to its customers in a cozy setting. They just released their new spring and summer menu of drinks aside from the traditional coffee, latte and cappuccino options. New menu item Manila can be served hot or cold and consisting of ube, mango, brown sugar, vanilla and coconut cream. Ready to disrupt your industry but need more coffee? Check the other four great spots on our full list.

Washington D.C. - Takoma Beverage Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Takoma Beverage Company (@takomabevco)

6917 Laurel Ave. / Website

Cousins Seth Cook and Chris Brown’s all-day coffee shop and bar had been a dream of theirs for many years. What started off as a quaint shop in 2017 has doubled its space and now includes pour-overs, rotating art exhibits and mixed drinks. Start off your day with one of their classic espresso drinks and tasty pastries displayed on the white quartz top at the front counter for a delightful sugar rush. Is D.C. the coffee capital? You'll have to try the other four shops on our full list to find out.